Columbia Banking System Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

Notable Items for Second Quarter 2022
- Quarterly net income of $58.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.75, which included $0.04 per share reduction stemming from merger-related expenses
- Record non-PPP loan production of $734.4 million
- Totals loans increased 21% annualized to $11.32 billion
- Net interest margin of 3.16%, an increase of 4 basis points from the linked quarter
- Nonperforming assets to period-end assets ratio decreased to historic low of 0.08%
- Regular cash dividend declared of $0.30 per share
TACOMA, Wash., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we" or "us") and Columbia Bank (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: COLB), said today upon the release of Columbia's second quarter 2022 earnings, "Our bankers' continued hard work is reflected in our results for the quarter with exceptional production driving annualized loan growth of over 20 percent, strong fee income and outstanding credit metrics." He continued, "Our investments in new and existing markets continue to pay dividends with respect to expanding our production capabilities."
Balance Sheet
Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $20.56 billion, a decrease of $399.6 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $11.32 billion, up $562.7 million from March 31, 2022, mainly attributable to loan originations of $734.4 million partially offset by loan payments. Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans decreased from $83.2 million at March 31, 2022 to $32.4 million at June 30, 2022. Debt securities in total were $7.27 billion, a decrease of $458.0 million from $7.73 billion at March 31, 2022 substantially driven by fair value movement related to the available-for-sale portfolio. Total deposits at June 30, 2022 were $17.96 billion, a decrease of $342.3 million from March 31, 2022. The deposit mix remained fairly consistent from March 31, 2022 with 49% noninterest-bearing and 51% interest-bearing.
Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Our teams have been outwardly focused on building and expanding relationships with existing and new clients, generating new loan balances and related income." He continued, "We are excited about the future with our recent expansion into the Salt Lake City market, which complements investments in other teams across our overall footprint in the past year."
Income Statement
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $147.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $22.0 million from the prior-year period. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher loan interest income as a result of higher average balances partially offset by lower interest income from securities substantially driven by lower averages balances. The increase in net interest income from the prior-year period was mainly due to an increase in interest income from loans and securities, which was a result of higher average balances, partially related to the Bank of Commerce Holdings acquisition. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.
Provision for Credit Losses
Columbia recorded a $2.1 million provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a $7.8 million recapture for the linked quarter and a provision recapture of $5.5 million for the comparable quarter in 2021. The provision for credit losses was mainly a result of loan growth partially offset by improved credit quality during the quarter.
Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, stated, "Growth in the loan portfolio was partly offset by improving credit metrics, resulting in a modest provision during the quarter. Our loan portfolio is well-diversified and we remain vigilant for any signs of economic turmoil from inflation, the Federal Reserve's efforts to combat inflation or a resurgence of COVID-19."
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $25.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $826 thousand from the linked quarter and an increase of $2.3 million from the second quarter of 2021. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher deposit account and treasury management fees and loan revenue partially offset by lower financial services and trust revenue and other noninterest income. The increase in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021 was mainly due to increases associated with deposit account and treasury management fees and other noninterest income offset by lower mortgage banking revenue due to lower overall mortgage production and decreased premium on loan sales attributed to the higher rate environment.
Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $95.4 million, a decrease of $9.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Total merger-related expenses for the quarter were $3.9 million, which compares to the linked quarter of $7.1 million. Taking this into account, the largest contributor to the decrease in noninterest expense was related to compensation and employee benefits. This can be mainly attributed to lower 401(k) and payroll tax expenses, which are typically elevated in the first quarter. In addition, there were increased capitalized loan labor costs related to the high amounts of loan production during the quarter. The decrease was also attributable to lower occupancy, data processing and software expense and other noninterest expense. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased $11.3 million, mostly from an increase in compensation and employee benefits. This increase was primarily due to our acquisition of Bank of Commerce Holdings in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the prior-year period having substantial labor costs capitalized related to PPP loan originations. Increased merger-related expenses from legal and professional fees along with data processing and software also contributed to the increase from the prior-year period.
The provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, a component of other noninterest expense, for the periods indicated are as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments
$ —
$ 500
$ 200
$ 500
$ 1,700
Net Interest Margin
Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.16%, an increase of 4 basis points from the linked quarter and flat from the prior-year period. The increase in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a stronger earning assets mix with a smaller ratio of assets in low-yield interest earning deposits with banks and a larger ratio of assets in higher-yield loans. The average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 5 basis points compared to 4 basis points for the linked quarter. For additional information regarding net interest margin, see the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.
Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)1 was 3.23% for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 8 basis points from the linked quarter and from the prior-year period. The increase in the operating net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter and the prior-year period were both due to a stronger earning assets mix.
Aaron James Deer, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "The higher interest rate environment is beginning to have a favorable yield impact on new loan production and repricing loans, which should support further margin expansion."
Asset Quality
At June 30, 2022, nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.08% compared to 0.09% at March 31, 2022. Total nonperforming assets decreased $791 thousand from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in agriculture and commercial business nonaccrual loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.
The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(in thousands)
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
$ 2,675
$ 939
$ 1,872
Commercial business
9,947
10,201
13,321
Agriculture
3,216
5,053
5,396
Consumer loans:
One-to-four family residential real estate
1,140
1,236
2,433
Other consumer
20
12
19
Total nonaccrual loans
16,998
17,441
23,041
OREO and other personal property owned
33
381
381
Total nonperforming assets
$ 17,031
$ 17,822
$ 23,422
Nonperforming assets to total loans were 0.15% and 0.16% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Beginning balance
$ 146,949
$ 155,578
$ 148,294
$ 155,578
$ 149,140
Charge-offs:
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
(299)
—
(316)
(299)
(316)
Commercial business
(91)
(1,632)
(971)
(1,723)
(4,310)
Agriculture
(1)
(23)
(122)
(24)
(122)
Consumer loans:
One-to-four family residential real estate
(3)
—
(146)
(3)
(146)
Other consumer
(242)
(246)
(385)
(488)
(512)
Total charge-offs
(636)
(1,901)
(1,940)
(2,537)
(5,406)
Recoveries:
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
147
14
16
161
52
Commercial business
797
291
874
1,088
4,088
Agriculture
24
125
5
149
17
Construction
136
8
521
144
567
Consumer loans:
One-to-four family residential real estate
291
294
503
585
554
Other consumer
127
340
215
467
276
Total recoveries
1,522
1,072
2,134
2,594
5,554
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
886
(829)
194
57
148
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
2,100
(7,800)
(5,500)
(5,700)
(6,300)
Ending balance
$ 149,935
$ 146,949
$ 142,988
$ 149,935
$ 142,988
The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.32% at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.37% at March 31, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans2 was 1.33% at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.38% at March 31, 2022.
Organizational Update
Umpqua Merger
Integration planning related to the combination with Umpqua Holdings Corporation, which shareholders of both companies overwhelmingly approved in January, continues to move forward despite the protracted regulatory approval process currently overshadowing merger and acquisition activity in the banking industry. "I'm proud of the way that teams from both companies have coordinated to modify integration plans in anticipation of a shorter timeframe between close and core systems conversion," said Clint Stein. "Associates from both companies have joined forces to ensure a seamless transition for all clients, once regulatory approval is complete."
Cash Dividend Announcement
Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.30 per common share on August 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2022.
Conference Call Information
Columbia's management will discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may register for the call to receive dial-in details and their own unique PIN using the following link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BId4755d428d1f41f8a6b7c343d6b2b4d0
Alternatively, the webcast can be joined by using the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/huj2z2zu
A replay of the webcast will be accessible beginning Friday, July 22, 2022 using the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/huj2z2zu
About Columbia
Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named on the Forbes 2022 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 11 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions.
More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy as well as the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Columbia's business, operations, financial performance and prospects. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com, including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:
- national and global economic conditions could be less favorable than expected or could have a more direct and pronounced effect on us than expected and adversely affect our ability to continue internal growth and maintain the quality of our earning assets;
- the markets where we operate and make loans could face challenges;
- the risks presented by the economy, which could adversely affect credit quality, collateral values, including real estate collateral, investment values, liquidity and loan originations and loan portfolio delinquency rates;
- continued increases in inflation, and the risk that information may differ, possibly materially, from expectations, and actions taken by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in response to inflation and their potential impact on economic conditions including the possibility of a recession;
- risks related to the proposed merger with Umpqua including, among others, (i) failure to complete the merger with Umpqua or unexpected delays related to the merger or either party's inability to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, (ii) regulatory approvals resulting in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction, (iii) certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction with Umpqua that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions, (iv) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (v) cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (vi) the integration of each party's management, personnel and operations will not be successfully achieved or may be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (vii) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss and/or revenue loss as a result of the announcement of the proposed merger, (viii) expenses related to the proposed merger being greater than expected, and (ix) shareholder litigation that may prevent or delay the closing of the proposed merger or otherwise negatively impact the Company's business and operations;
- the efficiencies and enhanced financial and operating performance we expect to realize from investments in personnel, acquisitions and infrastructure may not be realized;
- the ability to successfully integrate future acquired entities;
- interest rate changes could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and funding sources;
- the effect of the discontinuation or replacement of LIBOR;
- results of operations following strategic expansion, including the impact of acquired loans on our earnings, could differ from expectations;
- changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverages;
- changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies could materially affect our financial statements and how we report those results, and expectations and preliminary analysis relating to how such changes will affect our financial results could prove incorrect;
- changes in laws and regulations affecting our businesses, including changes in the enforcement and interpretation of such laws and regulations by applicable governmental and regulatory agencies;
- increased competition among financial institutions and nontraditional providers of financial services;
- continued consolidation in the financial services industry resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions that have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
- the goodwill we have recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital;
- our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including security breaches, "denial of service attacks," "hacking" and identity theft;
- any material failure or interruption of our information and communications systems;
- inability to keep pace with technological changes;
- our ability to effectively manage credit risk, interest rate risk, market risk, operational risk, legal risk, liquidity risk and regulatory and compliance risk;
- failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures;
- the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks, including the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine;
- our profitability measures could be adversely affected if we are unable to effectively manage our capital;
- the risks from climate change and its potential to disrupt our business and adversely impact the operations and creditworthiness of our customers;
- natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, fires and other unexpected events;
- the effect of COVID-19 and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, which has created significant impacts and uncertainties in U.S. and global markets;
- changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, including with regard to COVID-19; and
- the effects of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments related to any of the items identified above.
Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Columbia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Columbia's website, www.columbiabank.com, under the heading "Financial Information" and in other documents Columbia files with the SEC, and in Umpqua's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Umpqua's investor relations website, www.umpquabank.com, under the heading "Financials," and in other documents Umpqua files with the SEC.
We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. Neither Columbia nor Umpqua assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws.
1
Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.
2
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans to allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Unaudited
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 239,868
$ 225,141
$ 153,414
Interest-earning deposits with banks
174,328
747,335
671,300
Total cash and cash equivalents
414,196
972,476
824,714
Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $5,647,523, $5,853,160 and $5,898,041, respectively)
5,122,568
5,527,371
5,910,999
Debt securities held to maturity at amortized cost (fair value of $1,912,526, $2,038,037 and $2,122,606, respectively)
2,149,255
2,202,437
2,148,327
Equity securities
13,425
13,425
13,425
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost
10,280
10,280
10,280
Loans held for sale
3,718
4,271
9,774
Loans, net of unearned income
11,322,387
10,759,684
10,641,937
Less: Allowance for credit losses
149,935
146,949
155,578
Loans, net
11,172,452
10,612,735
10,486,359
Interest receivable
57,155
55,940
56,019
Premises and equipment, net
168,586
170,055
172,144
Other real estate owned
33
381
381
Goodwill
823,172
823,172
823,172
Other intangible assets, net
30,140
32,359
34,647
Other assets
599,410
539,056
455,092
Total assets
$ 20,564,390
$ 20,963,958
$ 20,945,333
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 8,741,488
$ 8,790,138
$ 8,856,714
Interest-bearing
9,215,438
9,509,075
9,153,401
Total deposits
17,956,926
18,299,213
18,010,115
FHLB advances
7,331
7,345
7,359
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
70,349
44,212
86,013
Subordinated debentures
10,000
10,000
10,000
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
10,310
Other liabilities
266,256
232,099
232,794
Total liabilities
18,321,172
18,603,179
18,356,591
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Shareholders' equity:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Preferred stock (no par value)
Authorized shares
2,000
2,000
2,000
Common stock (no par value)
Authorized shares
115,000
115,000
115,000
Issued
80,805
80,828
80,695
1,935,180
1,931,076
1,930,187
Outstanding
78,621
78,644
78,511
Retained earnings
763,487
728,314
694,227
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(384,615)
(227,777)
35,162
Treasury stock at cost
2,184
2,184
2,184
(70,834)
(70,834)
(70,834)
Total shareholders' equity
2,243,218
2,360,779
2,588,742
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 20,564,390
$ 20,963,958
$ 20,945,333
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Unaudited
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest Income
(in thousands except per share amounts)
Loans
$ 111,049
$ 107,103
$ 99,712
$ 218,152
$ 200,027
Taxable securities
34,622
37,162
24,750
71,784
47,566
Tax-exempt securities
3,755
3,725
2,826
7,480
5,585
Deposits in banks
887
295
159
1,182
311
Total interest income
150,313
148,285
127,447
298,598
253,489
Interest Expense
Deposits
2,464
1,796
1,426
4,260
2,911
FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") borrowings
73
71
72
144
144
Subordinated debentures
172
144
468
316
936
Other borrowings
153
74
19
227
42
Total interest expense
2,862
2,085
1,985
4,947
4,033
Net Interest Income
147,451
146,200
125,462
293,651
249,456
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
2,100
(7,800)
(5,500)
(5,700)
(6,300)
Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses
145,351
154,000
130,962
299,351
255,756
Noninterest Income
Deposit account and treasury management fees
8,212
7,113
6,701
15,325
13,059
Card revenue
5,031
4,967
4,773
9,998
8,506
Financial services and trust revenue
4,192
4,632
4,245
8,824
7,626
Loan revenue
3,881
3,193
4,514
7,074
11,883
Bank owned life insurance
2,024
1,788
1,635
3,812
3,195
Investment securities gains, net
—
—
314
—
314
Other
1,666
2,487
548
4,153
1,313
Total noninterest income
25,006
24,180
22,730
49,186
45,896
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and employee benefits
57,386
63,079
53,450
120,465
105,186
Occupancy
9,632
11,009
9,038
20,641
18,044
Data processing and software
9,185
10,324
7,402
19,509
15,853
Legal and professional fees
5,182
6,535
3,264
11,717
6,079
Amortization of intangibles
2,219
2,288
1,852
4,507
3,776
Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes
1,584
1,589
1,490
3,173
2,749
Advertising and promotion
1,208
726
588
1,934
1,348
Regulatory premiums
1,461
1,536
1,112
2,997
2,217
Net cost of operation of other real estate owned
116
10
111
126
48
Other
7,406
7,957
5,809
15,363
12,375
Total noninterest expense
95,379
105,053
84,116
200,432
167,675
Income before income taxes
74,978
73,127
69,576
148,105
133,977
Provision for income taxes
16,170
15,605
14,537
31,775
27,085
Net Income
$ 58,808
$ 57,522
$ 55,039
$ 116,330
$ 106,892
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.75
$ 0.74
$ 0.77
$ 1.49
$ 1.50
Diluted
$ 0.75
$ 0.74
$ 0.77
$ 1.49
$ 1.50
Dividends declared per common share
$ 0.30
$ 0.30
$ 0.28
$ 0.60
$ 0.56
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
78,049
77,925
70,987
77,989
70,924
Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding
78,114
78,083
71,164
78,099
71,079
FINANCIAL STATISTICS
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Unaudited
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Earnings
(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Net interest income
$ 147,451
$ 146,200
$ 125,462
$ 293,651
$ 249,456
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
$ 2,100
$ (7,800)
$ (5,500)
$ (5,700)
$ (6,300)
Noninterest income
$ 25,006
$ 24,180
$ 22,730
$ 49,186
$ 45,896
Noninterest expense
$ 95,379
$ 105,053
$ 84,116
$ 200,432
$ 167,675
Merger-related expense (included in noninterest expense)
$ 3,901
$ 7,057
$ 510
$ 10,958
$ 510
Net income
$ 58,808
$ 57,522
$ 55,039
$ 116,330
$ 106,892
Per Common Share
Earnings (basic)
$ 0.75
$ 0.74
$ 0.77
$ 1.49
$ 1.50
Earnings (diluted)
$ 0.75
$ 0.74
$ 0.77
$ 1.49
$ 1.50
Book value
$ 28.53
$ 30.02
$ 32.52
$ 28.53
$ 32.52
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 17.68
$ 19.14
$ 21.53
$ 17.68
$ 21.53
Averages
Total assets
$ 20,770,202
$ 20,955,666
$ 17,670,480
$ 20,862,421
$ 17,283,232
Interest-earning assets
$ 18,975,517
$ 19,266,644
$ 16,176,328
$ 19,120,276
$ 15,799,940
Loans
$ 10,989,493
$ 10,665,242
$ 9,664,169
$ 10,828,263
$ 9,625,790
Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock
$ 7,491,299
$ 8,010,607
$ 5,914,838
$ 7,749,519
$ 5,574,461
Deposits
$ 18,157,075
$ 18,097,872
$ 15,059,406
$ 18,127,637
$ 14,638,350
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 9,335,004
$ 9,402,040
$ 7,530,372
$ 9,368,336
$ 7,326,965
Interest-bearing liabilities
$ 9,414,361
$ 9,495,579
$ 7,618,629
$ 9,454,745
$ 7,419,157
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 8,822,071
$ 8,695,832
$ 7,529,034
$ 8,759,301
$ 7,311,385
Shareholders' equity
$ 2,298,611
$ 2,535,376
$ 2,312,779
$ 2,416,339
$ 2,329,593
Financial Ratios
Return on average assets
1.13 %
1.10 %
1.25 %
1.12 %
1.24 %
Return on average common equity
10.23 %
9.08 %
9.52 %
9.63 %
9.18 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
16.78 %
14.14 %
14.84 %
15.37 %
14.28 %
Average equity to average assets
11.07 %
12.10 %
13.09 %
11.58 %
13.48 %
Shareholders' equity to total assets
10.91 %
11.26 %
12.95 %
10.91 %
12.95 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
7.05 %
7.49 %
8.97 %
7.05 %
8.97 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.16 %
3.12 %
3.16 %
3.14 %
3.23 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)
54.48 %
60.75 %
55.86 %
57.59 %
55.88 %
Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)
50.38 %
55.42 %
54.80 %
52.87 %
55.05 %
Noninterest expense ratio
1.84 %
2.01 %
1.90 %
1.92 %
1.94 %
Core noninterest expense ratio (1)
1.76 %
1.87 %
1.89 %
1.82 %
1.93 %
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Period-end
2022
2022
2021
Total assets
$ 20,564,390
$ 20,963,958
$ 20,945,333
Loans, net of unearned income
$ 11,322,387
$ 10,759,684
$ 10,641,937
Allowance for credit losses
$ 149,935
$ 146,949
$ 155,578
Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock
$ 7,295,528
$ 7,753,513
$ 8,083,031
Deposits
$ 17,956,926
$ 18,299,213
$ 18,010,115
Shareholders' equity
$ 2,243,218
$ 2,360,779
$ 2,588,742
Nonperforming assets
Nonaccrual loans
$ 16,998
$ 17,441
$ 23,041
Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO")
33
381
381
Total nonperforming assets
$ 17,031
$ 17,822
$ 23,422
Nonperforming loans to period-end loans
0.15 %
0.16 %
0.22 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end assets
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.11 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.32 %
1.37 %
1.46 %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (for the three months ended)
$ (886)
$ 829
$ 923
__________
(1)
This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
(2)
Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Unaudited
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Earnings
(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Net interest income
$ 147,451
$ 146,200
$ 145,523
$ 132,540
$ 125,462
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
$ 2,100
$ (7,800)
$ 11,100
$ —
$ (5,500)
Noninterest income
$ 25,006
$ 24,180
$ 24,240
$ 23,958
$ 22,730
Noninterest expense
$ 95,379
$ 105,053
$ 102,622
$ 90,007
$ 84,116
Merger-related expense (included in noninterest expense)
$ 3,901
$ 7,057
$ 11,812
$ 2,192
$ 510
Net income
$ 58,808
$ 57,522
$ 42,911
$ 53,017
$ 55,039
Per Common Share
Earnings (basic)
$ 0.75
$ 0.74
$ 0.55
$ 0.75
$ 0.77
Earnings (diluted)
$ 0.75
$ 0.74
$ 0.55
$ 0.74
$ 0.77
Book value
$ 28.53
$ 30.02
$ 32.97
$ 32.38
$ 32.52
Averages
Total assets
$ 20,770,202
$ 20,955,666
$ 20,857,983
$ 18,330,109
$ 17,670,480
Interest-earning assets
$ 18,975,517
$ 19,266,644
$ 19,186,398
$ 16,820,771
$ 16,176,328
Loans
$ 10,989,493
$ 10,665,242
$ 10,545,172
$ 9,526,052
$ 9,664,169
Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock
$ 7,491,299
$ 8,010,607
$ 7,693,659
$ 6,545,134
$ 5,914,838
Deposits
$ 18,157,075
$ 18,097,872
$ 17,935,311
$ 15,642,250
$ 15,059,406
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 9,335,004
$ 9,402,040
$ 9,147,184
$ 7,821,949
$ 7,530,372
Interest-bearing liabilities
$ 9,414,361
$ 9,495,579
$ 9,255,214
$ 7,920,146
$ 7,618,629
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 8,822,071
$ 8,695,832
$ 8,788,127
$ 7,820,301
$ 7,529,034
Shareholders' equity
$ 2,298,611
$ 2,535,376
$ 2,584,110
$ 2,364,149
$ 2,312,779
Financial Ratios
Return on average assets
1.13 %
1.10 %
0.82 %
1.16 %
1.25 %
Return on average common equity
10.23 %
9.08 %
6.64 %
8.97 %
9.52 %
Average equity to average assets
11.07 %
12.10 %
12.39 %
12.90 %
13.09 %
Shareholders' equity to total assets
10.91 %
11.26 %
12.36 %
12.49 %
12.95 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.16 %
3.12 %
3.05 %
3.17 %
3.16 %
Period-end
Total assets
$ 20,564,390
$ 20,963,958
$ 20,945,333
$ 18,602,462
$ 18,013,477
Loans, net of unearned income
$ 11,322,387
$ 10,759,684
$ 10,641,937
$ 9,521,385
$ 9,693,116
Allowance for credit losses
$ 149,935
$ 146,949
$ 155,578
$ 142,785
$ 142,988
Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock
$ 7,295,528
$ 7,753,513
$ 8,083,031
$ 6,930,782
$ 6,238,486
Deposits
$ 17,956,926
$ 18,299,213
$ 18,010,115
$ 15,953,399
$ 15,345,432
Shareholders' equity
$ 2,243,218
$ 2,360,779
$ 2,588,742
$ 2,323,267
$ 2,333,246
Goodwill
$ 823,172
$ 823,172
$ 823,172
$ 765,842
$ 765,842
Other intangible assets, net
$ 30,140
$ 32,359
$ 34,647
$ 21,123
$ 22,958
Nonperforming assets
Nonaccrual loans
$ 16,998
$ 17,441
$ 23,041
$ 24,176
$ 24,021
OREO and OPPO
33
381
381
381
381
Total nonperforming assets
$ 17,031
$ 17,822
$ 23,422
$ 24,557
$ 24,402
Nonperforming loans to period-end loans
0.15 %
0.16 %
0.22 %
0.25 %
0.25 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end assets
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.11 %
0.13 %
0.14 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.32 %
1.37 %
1.46 %
1.50 %
1.48 %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$ (886)
$ 829
$ 923
$ 203
$ (194)
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Unaudited
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars
(dollars in thousands)
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
$ 5,251,100
$ 5,047,472
$ 4,981,263
$ 4,088,484
$ 4,101,071
Commercial business
3,646,956
3,492,307
3,423,268
3,436,351
3,738,288
Agriculture
853,099
765,319
795,715
815,985
797,580
Construction
482,211
409,242
384,755
326,569
300,303
Consumer loans:
One-to-four family residential real estate
1,042,190
1,003,157
1,013,908
823,877
724,151
Other consumer
46,831
42,187
43,028
30,119
31,723
Total loans
11,322,387
10,759,684
10,641,937
9,521,385
9,693,116
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(149,935)
(146,949)
(155,578)
(142,785)
(142,988)
Total loans, net
$ 11,172,452
$ 10,612,735
$ 10,486,359
$ 9,378,600
$ 9,550,128
Loans held for sale
$ 3,718
$ 4,271
$ 9,774
$ 11,355
$ 13,179
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
46.4 %
46.9 %
46.8 %
42.9 %
42.3 %
Commercial business
32.2 %
32.5 %
32.2 %
36.1 %
38.6 %
Agriculture
7.5 %
7.1 %
7.5 %
8.6 %
8.2 %
Construction
4.3 %
3.8 %
3.6 %
3.4 %
3.1 %
Consumer loans:
One-to-four family residential real estate
9.2 %
9.3 %
9.5 %
8.7 %
7.5 %
Other consumer
0.4 %
0.4 %
0.4 %
0.3 %
0.3 %
Total loans
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Unaudited
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Deposit Composition - Dollars
(dollars in thousands)
Demand and other noninterest-bearing
$ 8,741,488
$ 8,790,138
$ 8,856,714
$ 7,971,680
$ 7,703,325
Money market
3,402,555
3,501,723
3,525,299
3,076,833
2,950,063
Interest-bearing demand
2,104,118
2,103,053
1,999,407
1,646,816
1,525,360
Savings
1,646,363
1,637,451
1,617,546
1,416,376
1,388,241
Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit
737,297
775,048
779,146
740,281
720,553
Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000
232,063
239,863
249,120
190,402
193,080
Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more
138,945
145,372
160,490
108,483
105,393
Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi Network Deposits
29,178
32,608
35,611
26,835
24,409
Brokered certificates of deposit
—
—
—
5,000
5,000
Reciprocal money market accounts
924,552
1,073,405
786,046
770,693
730,008
Subtotal
17,956,559
18,298,661
18,009,379
15,953,399
15,345,432
Valuation adjustment resulting from acquisition accounting
367
552
736
—
—
Total deposits
$ 17,956,926
$ 18,299,213
$ 18,010,115
$ 15,953,399
$ 15,345,432
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Deposit Composition - Percentages
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Demand and other noninterest-bearing
48.7 %
48.1 %
49.1 %
50.0 %
50.2 %
Money market
18.9 %
19.1 %
19.6 %
19.3 %
19.2 %
Interest-bearing demand
11.7 %
11.5 %
11.1 %
10.3 %
9.9 %
Savings
9.2 %
8.9 %
9.0 %
8.9 %
9.0 %
Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit
4.1 %
4.2 %
4.3 %
4.6 %
4.7 %
Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000
1.3 %
1.3 %
1.4 %
1.2 %
1.3 %
Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more
0.8 %
0.8 %
0.9 %
0.7 %
0.7 %
Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi Network Deposits
0.2 %
0.2 %
0.2 %
0.2 %
0.2 %
Reciprocal money market accounts
5.1 %
5.9 %
4.4 %
4.8 %
4.8 %
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Balances
Interest
Earned / Paid
Average
Rate
Average
Balances
Interest
Earned / Paid
Average
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Loans, net (1)(2)
$ 10,989,493
$ 112,142
4.09 %
$ 9,664,169
$ 100,908
4.19 %
Taxable securities
6,761,383
34,622
2.05 %
5,291,380
24,750
1.88 %
Tax exempt securities (2)
729,916
4,753
2.61 %
623,458
3,577
2.30 %
Interest-earning deposits with banks
494,725
887
0.72 %
597,321
159
0.11 %
Total interest-earning assets
18,975,517
152,404
3.22 %
16,176,328
129,394
3.21 %
Other earning assets
305,775
244,181
Noninterest-earning assets
1,488,910
1,249,971
Total assets
$ 20,770,202
$ 17,670,480
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Money market accounts
$ 4,406,022
$ 1,000
0.09 %
$ 3,632,383
$ 692
0.08 %
Interest-bearing demand
2,123,005
411
0.08 %
1,546,247
286
0.07 %
Savings accounts
1,638,334
78
0.02 %
1,318,837
45
0.01 %
Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit
756,528
923
0.49 %
702,967
245
0.14 %
Certificates of deposit
411,115
52
0.05 %
329,938
158
0.19 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
9,335,004
2,464
0.11 %
7,530,372
1,426
0.08 %
FHLB advances and FRB borrowings
7,340
73
3.99 %
7,395
72
3.91 %
Subordinated debentures
10,000
172
6.90 %
35,030
468
5.36 %
Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities
62,017
153
0.99 %
45,832
19
0.17 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,414,361
2,862
0.12 %
7,618,629
1,985
0.10 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
8,822,071
7,529,034
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
235,159
210,038
Shareholders' equity
2,298,611
2,312,779
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$ 20,770,202
$ 17,670,480
Net interest income (tax equivalent)
$ 149,542
$ 127,409
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.16 %
3.16 %
__________
(1)
Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $2.8 million and $6.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net incremental accretion of $856 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
(2)
Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.1 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $998 thousand and $751 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Average
Balances
Interest
Earned / Paid
Average
Rate
Average
Balances
Interest
Earned / Paid
Average
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Loans, net (1)(2)
$ 10,989,493
$ 112,142
4.09 %
$ 10,665,242
$ 108,181
4.11 %
Taxable securities
6,761,383
34,622
2.05 %
7,217,844
37,162
2.09 %
Tax exempt securities (2)
729,916
4,753
2.61 %
792,763
4,715
2.41 %
Interest-earning deposits with banks
494,725
887
0.72 %
590,795
295
0.20 %
Total interest-earning assets
18,975,517
152,404
3.22 %
19,266,644
150,353
3.16 %
Other earning assets
305,775
302,865
Noninterest-earning assets
1,488,910
1,386,157
Total assets
$ 20,770,202
$ 20,955,666
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Money market accounts
$ 4,406,022
$ 1,000
0.09 %
$ 4,530,698
$ 960
0.09 %
Interest-bearing demand
2,123,005
411
0.08 %
2,024,757
374
0.07 %
Savings accounts
1,638,334
78
0.02 %
1,632,369
77
0.02 %
Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit
756,528
923
0.49 %
776,965
288
0.15 %
Certificates of deposit
411,115
52
0.05 %
437,251
97
0.09 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
9,335,004
2,464
0.11 %
9,402,040
1,796
0.08 %
FHLB advances and FRB borrowings
7,340
73
3.99 %
7,354
71
3.92 %
Subordinated debentures
10,000
172
6.90 %
10,000
144
5.84 %
Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities
62,017
153
0.99 %
76,185
74
0.39 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,414,361
2,862
0.12 %
9,495,579
2,085
0.09 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
8,822,071
8,695,832
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
235,159
228,879
Shareholders' equity
2,298,611
2,535,376
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$ 20,770,202
$ 20,955,666
Net interest income (tax equivalent)
$ 149,542
$ 148,268
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.16 %
3.12 %
__________
(1)
Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $2.8 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net incremental amortization of $350 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
(2)
Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.1 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $998 thousand and $990 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Unaudited
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Balances
Interest
Earned / Paid
Average
Rate
Average
Balances
Interest
Earned / Paid
Average
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Loans, net (1)(2)
$ 10,828,263
$ 220,323
4.10 %
$ 9,625,790
$ 202,385
4.24 %
Taxable securities
6,988,353
71,784
2.07 %
4,959,620
47,566
1.93 %
Tax exempt securities (2)
761,166
9,468
2.51 %
614,841
7,069
2.32 %
Interest-earning deposits with banks
542,494
1,182
0.44 %
599,689
311
0.10 %
Total interest-earning assets
19,120,276
$ 302,757
3.19 %
15,799,940
$ 257,331
3.28 %
Other earning assets
304,328
243,437
Noninterest-earning assets
1,437,817
1,239,855
Total assets
$ 20,862,421
$ 17,283,232
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Money market accounts
$ 4,468,015
$ 1,960
0.09 %
$ 3,542,068
$ 1,391
0.08 %
Interest-bearing demand
2,074,152
785
0.08 %
1,498,211
551
0.07 %
Savings accounts
1,635,368
155
0.02 %
1,270,403
85
0.01 %
Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit
766,690
1,211
0.32 %
683,172
521
0.15 %
Certificates of deposit
424,111
149
0.07 %
333,111
363
0.22 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
9,368,336
4,260
0.09 %
7,326,965
2,911
0.08 %
FHLB advances and FRB borrowings
7,347
144
3.95 %
7,401
144
3.92 %
Subordinated debentures
10,000
316
6.37 %
35,051
936
5.39 %
Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities
69,062
227
0.66 %
49,740
42
0.17 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,454,745
$ 4,947
0.11 %
7,419,157
$ 4,033
0.11 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
8,759,301
7,311,385
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
232,036
223,097
Shareholders' equity
2,416,339
2,329,593
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$ 20,862,421
$ 17,283,232
Net interest income (tax equivalent)
$ 297,810
$ 253,298
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.14 %
3.23 %
__________
(1)
Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $7.0 million and $14.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net incremental accretion of $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
(2)
Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $2.2 million and $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $2.0 million and $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:
(dollars in thousands)
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)
$ 149,542
$ 148,268
$ 127,409
$ 297,810
$ 253,298
Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax equivalent):
Premium amortization (discount accretion) on acquired loans
2,053
350
(856)
2,403
(1,911)
Premium amortization on acquired securities
1,132
1,031
532
2,163
1,052
Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)
$ 152,727
$ 149,649
$ 127,085
$ 302,376
$ 252,439
Average interest earning assets
$ 18,975,517
$ 19,266,644
$ 16,176,328
$ 19,120,276
$ 15,799,940
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)
3.16 %
3.12 %
3.16 %
3.14 %
3.23 %
Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)
3.23 %
3.15 %
3.15 %
3.19 %
3.22 %
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:
(dollars in thousands)
Noninterest expense (numerator A)
$ 95,379
$ 105,053
$ 84,116
$ 200,432
$ 167,675
Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:
Merger-related expenses
(3,901)
(7,057)
(510)
(10,958)
(510)
Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO
(116)
(10)
(111)
(126)
(38)
Loss on asset disposals
(11)
(29)
(2)
(40)
(8)
B&O taxes
(1,584)
(1,589)
(1,490)
(3,173)
(2,749)
Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)
$ 89,767
$ 96,368
$ 82,003
$ 186,135
$ 164,370
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)
$ 149,542
$ 148,268
$ 127,409
$ 297,810
$ 253,298
Noninterest income
25,006
24,180
22,730
49,186
45,896
Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment
538
475
434
1,013
849
Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)
$ 175,086
$ 172,923
$ 150,573
$ 348,009
$ 300,043
Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)
$ 152,727
$ 149,649
$ 127,085
$ 302,376
$ 252,439
Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax equivalent):
Investment securities gain, net
—
—
(314)
—
(314)
Gain on asset disposals
(97)
(414)
(287)
(511)
(287)
Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)
25,447
24,241
22,563
49,688
46,144
Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)
$ 178,174
$ 173,890
$ 149,648
$ 352,064
$ 298,583
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)
54.48 %
60.75 %
55.86 %
57.59 %
55.88 %
Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator B/denominator B)
50.38 %
55.42 %
54.80 %
52.87 %
55.05 %
__________
(1)
Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $2.1 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, and $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued
The Company also considers its core noninterest expense ratio to be a useful measurement as it more closely reflects the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the core noninterest expense ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it, as a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the core noninterest expense ratio:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Core noninterest expense ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:
(dollars in thousands)
Noninterest expense (numerator A)
$ 95,379
$ 105,053
$ 84,116
$ 200,432
$ 167,675
Adjustments to arrive at core noninterest expense:
Merger-related expenses
(3,901)
(7,057)
(510)
(10,958)
(510)
Core noninterest expense (numerator B)
$ 91,478
$ 97,996
$ 83,606
$ 189,474
$ 167,165
Average assets (denominator)
$ 20,770,202
$ 20,955,666
$ 17,670,480
$ 20,862,421
$ 17,283,232
Noninterest expense ratio (numerator A/denominator) (1)
1.84 %
2.01 %
1.90 %
1.92 %
1.94 %
Core noninterest expense ratio (numerator B/denominator)
1.76 %
1.87 %
1.89 %
1.82 %
1.93 %
__________
(1)
For the purpose of this ratio, interim noninterest expense has been annualized.
(2)
For the purpose of this ratio, interim core noninterest expense has been annualized.
The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
(in thousands)
Income before income taxes
$ 74,978
$ 73,127
$ 69,576
$ 148,105
$ 133,977
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
2,100
(7,800)
(5,500)
(5,700)
(6,300)
Provision (recapture) for unfunded commitments
—
500
200
500
1,700
B&O taxes
1,584
1,589
1,490
3,173
2,749
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$ 78,662
$ 67,416
$ 65,766
$ 146,078
$ 132,126
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued
The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio:
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP reconciliation:
(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Shareholders' equity (numerator A)
$ 2,243,218
$ 2,360,779
$ 2,333,246
Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:
Goodwill
(823,172)
(823,172)
(765,842)
Other intangible assets, net
(30,140)
(32,359)
(22,958)
Tangible common equity (numerator B)
$ 1,389,906
$ 1,505,248
$ 1,544,446
Total assets (denominator A)
$ 20,564,390
$ 20,963,958
$ 18,013,477
Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:
Goodwill
(823,172)
(823,172)
(765,842)
Other intangible assets, net
(30,140)
(32,359)
(22,958)
Tangible assets (denominator B)
$ 19,711,078
$ 20,108,427
$ 17,224,677
Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)
10.91 %
11.26 %
12.95 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)
7.05 %
7.49 %
8.97 %
Common shares outstanding (denominator C)
78,621
78,644
71,742
Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)
$ 28.53
$ 30.02
$ 32.52
Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)
$ 17.68
$ 19.14
$ 21.53
The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company, as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans:
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
Allowance coverage ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:
(dollars in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator)
$ 149,935
$ 146,949
$ 142,988
Total loans (denominator A)
11,322,387
10,759,684
9,693,116
Less: PPP loans (0% Allowance)
32,395
83,196
691,949
Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B)
$ 11,289,992
$ 10,676,488
$ 9,001,167
ACL to period end loans (numerator / denominator A)
1.32 %
1.37 %
1.48 %
ACL to period end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B)
1.33 %
1.38 %
1.59 %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued
The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP reconciliation:
(dollars in thousands)
Net income (numerator A)
$ 58,808
$ 57,522
$ 55,039
$ 116,330
$ 106,892
Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to common shareholders:
Amortization of intangibles
2,219
2,288
1,852
4,507
3,776
Tax effect on intangible amortization
(466)
(481)
(389)
(947)
(793)
Tangible income applicable to common shareholders (numerator B)
$ 60,561
$ 59,329
$ 56,502
119,890
$ 109,875
Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)
$ 2,298,611
$ 2,535,376
$ 2,312,779
2,416,339
$ 2,329,593
Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:
Average intangibles
(854,743)
(857,031)
(790,015)
(855,881)
(790,859)
Average tangible common equity (denominator B)
$ 1,443,868
$ 1,678,345
$ 1,522,764
$ 1,560,458
$ 1,538,734
Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator A) (1)
10.23 %
9.08 %
9.52 %
9.63 %
9.18 %
Return on average tangible common equity (numerator B/denominator B) (2)
16.78 %
14.14 %
14.84 %
15.37 %
14.28 %
__________
(1)
For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized.
(2)
For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.
