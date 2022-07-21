PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that the company will host a webcast conference call to report its second quarter 2022 financial results and provide an update on the company's business and outlook on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/PTC Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

To access the call by phone, please click here to register and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we recommend participants dial in to the conference call 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast conference call can be accessed on the Investor section of the PTC website at https://ir.ptcbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the company's website for 30 days following the call.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For More Information:

Investors:

Kylie O'Keefe

+1 (908) 300-0691

kokeefe@ptcbio.com

Media:

Jeanine Clemente

+1 (908) 912-9406

jclemente@ptcbio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.