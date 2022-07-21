RYAN NEWMAN AND JONATHAN BROWN TO PILOT SADLER-STANLEY RACING ENTRIES IN HISTORIC RETURN OF OPEN-WHEEL MODIFIED RACING TO THE NORTH WILKESBORO SPEEDWAY

MONETA, Va., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sadler/Stanley Racing Team owners, former NASCAR® driver and Fox Sports® Analyst Hermie Sadler and Virginia State Senator Bill Stanley announced today that the team will be racing their #39 Open-wheel modified car, powered by Pace-O-Matic, in the historic return to racing at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on August 2nd and 3rd. The two-car Sadler/Stanley Racing Team has been competitive in their first year running in the Southern Modified Auto Racing Teams (SMART) series, garnering two poles, three top five finishes and a victory in 6 races thus far in the 2022 SMART series with their primary #22 car and driver, Jonathan Brown.

Team President Hermie Sadler announced that NASCAR® Legend Ryan Newman will drive the team's second car, the #39 on the opening night at Wilkesboro, and that their primary driver Jonathan Brown will be piloting the same car at the Wednesday August 3rd race. Each race will be a 55-lap contest, with the green flag dropping at 7 pm each night.

Newman, who has 18 NASCAR Cup Series Wins and 51 Poles to his credit, has previously driven for Sadler/Stanley Racing in the NASCAR® Whelen modified race in Richmond this past April getting a top-15 finish in the race.

Hermie Sadler made the following statement: "Ryan is having a memorable run this year in the SRX Series®, and he continues to demonstrate that he still is one of the best drivers of his generation. Having him compete in our race car at the return of racing to the North Wilkesboro track is a win for the fans, as well as for our sponsor Pace-O-Matic. We love having Ryan as a part of the Sadler/Stanley Race Team because he brings with him both the necessary racing experience and an unquenchable drive to win every race that he competes in. Senator Stanley and I are taking our team to this historic track to win, and both Ryan and Jonathan Brown give us the absolute best chance to do just that."

Virginia State Senator and Attorney Bill Stanley, also a co-owner of Sadler Stanley Racing with Hermie Sadler, says having "the one-two punch of Ryan Newman back in the car along with our premier SMART series driver Jonathan Brown fits perfectly with the vision of the team at the North Wilkesboro open-wheel modified races. We are excited to see the Pace-O-Matic/Stanley Law Group #39 running with these two great drivers, and we know that we will give the fans the show that they deserve when the modifieds return to the original asphalt at North Wilkesboro Speedway. It is just so important that we preserve the rich histories and economic benefits that these short tracks provide to our local communities, and that we bring the needed attention to grass-roots racing that is so very critical to the sport's future."

Newman is looking forward to his return to North Wilkesboro for the Sadler/Stanley Racing Team: "North Wilkesboro is historically significant to racing in the south, and to get a chance to race when this great track re-opens after so many years will be special. Sadler/Stanley Racing always brings top notch equipment to the track and with Pace-O-Matic on-board, we hope August 2nd is a night to remember."

Ticket for these historic races at the North Wilkesboro Speedway can be purchased at the door, and can be purchased in advance at: www.northwilkesborospeedway.com

