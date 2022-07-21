Stere and ITC Partnership Brings First MGA-focused Capacity Forum to ITC Vegas 2022

Capacity Connect seeks to connect program administrators and (re)insurers in real-time

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Vegas, the world's largest insurtech event, has partnered with Stere, a digital ecosystem specializing in capacity sourcing and unique digital capabilities for embedded insurance partners and MGAs, to launch Capacity Connect, ITC Vegas's first capacity forum solely dedicated to the MGA/program administration market.

Stere logo (PRNewswire)

Capacity Connect offers an unparalleled sourcing environment where MGAs, insurtechs and program administrators connect directly with capacity providers at the largest gathering of insurance industry leaders and innovators. Through this new pillar of ITC, program managers can leverage the networking and capacity placement opportunities presented by Stere - the only event laser-focused on capacity building.

Strategically held at the conference's start to give attendees two full days of new connection strengthening, Capacity Connect offers program managers an entry point to ITC Vegas. MGAs, insurtechs, and program administrators can now access leaders from the Property & Casualty, Specialty, Small Business, Life and Health space while learning about the latest capacity trends and hearing first-hand what insurers and reinsurers across the globe are eager to underwrite.

"Whether you are a long-standing industry player or a new start-up looking to make your mark, Capacity Connect gives you access to an unmatched level of insurers and reinsurers in search of programs to help them meet the challenges of today's rapidly shifting risk landscape," said Stere CEO and Founder Dogan Kaleli. "To make the session a true capacity sourcing experience, we will hold a matchmaking exercise where MGAs and (re)insurers are matched in real-time during the event. I look forward to welcoming leaders from across the program spectrum to this inaugural event and am excited about opportunities it presents."

Capacity Connect takes place on Tuesday, September 20th from 1:00-6:00 p.m.

For a Capacity Connect preview, tune into the Bound for Success podcast on Tuesday, July 26th, at 11:30 a.m. EDT to hear directly from ITC Co-Founder and Chairman, Caribou Honig on how Capacity Connect helps ITC realize its goal of reaching the full insurance industry spectrum.

About ITC



ITC Vegas is the world's largest insurtech event – offering unparalleled access to the most comprehensive and global gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry incumbents.

Over the course of three days, the industry will convene to showcase new innovations, to learn how to increase productivity and reduce costs, and ultimately to enrich the lives of policyholders. The superlative networking, with tens of thousands of meetings, is one of the hallmarks of an ITC event.

About Stere



Stere is a digital insurance ecosystem that helps businesses find insurance and reinsurance capacity on a local or global level through its unique "capacity marketplace." Stere also provides digital capabilities and transformation services using a rich library of APIs that give embedded insurance partners, insurtechs, MGAs, and others access to potential business channels to launch insurance programs.

To learn more about embedded opportunities and how your organization can benefit from using Stere, please visit www.stere.io or email hello@stere.io

Media Contact:

Adrianne Kaufmann

adrianne@princecomms.com

(978) 440-0427

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stere