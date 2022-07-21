Supersapiens Brings on US Olympian Ben Kanute as Ambassador and Advisor

Adding to the list of professional triathletes training with Supersapiens

ATLANTA, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supersapiens, the world's first energy management system designed for athletes to unlock higher performance and recovery, welcomes Ben Kanute as both an advisor and ambassador. Supersapiens, powered by the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, plans to work with Ben to bring the technology and training knowledge to the triathlon community.

With memories of watching his dad compete when he was just seven years old, Kanute has become a seasoned triathlete himself. Taking part in both the ITU World Triathlon Series and the IRONMAN 70.3 circuits, Kanute has achieved multiple podium finishes, most notably in 2014 where he earned his first ITU Triathlon World Cup. Kanute was later chosen for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team, placing 29th at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Success is based on a variety of factors, but Kanute believes that his partnership with Supersapiens will enable a more data-driven approach to his training and nutrition. He says, "It's important to gather as much data as possible and apply it in the best way possible. Nutrition and timing of nutrition can be tricky, and I want to either confirm that I am on the right track, or know that I need to rethink my nutrition plan. With the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor connected to the Supersapiens app, I am able to see that I am getting enough carbs or where I have room for improvement on timing and amount of fuel. I haven't yet changed my day-to-day diet too much, but it has been helpful to see which factors impact my glucose levels, whether it is certain foods or activities."

Supersapiens develops innovative technology and insights around glucose data to help athletes to make more informed nutrition decisions around training and recovery. Supersapiens is the first over-the-counter energy management system designed to visualize and understand the connection between glucose levels, energy, and the intraday behavior adjustments that improve performance.

"Ben shares our goal to help all triathletes master the fourth discipline of the sport – fueling. Ben will support Supersapiens in developing our user experience and interface for all types of athletes. He's an athlete determined to make a difference in the world and leave a lasting mark beyond just racing. We aim to get more people active, help them fuel better to feel stronger, and help them achieve their goals," said Supersapiens CEO and Founder Phil Southerland.

Supersapiens launched to the public in September 2020. The Supersapiens app pairs with the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor and allows athletes to see their glucose levels updated every minute via Bluetooth. This data can be viewed on the Supersapiens app or their wrist wearable device, the Supersapiens Energy Band, which is the first and only performance wearable that is capable of reading glucose data directly from a glucose Biosensor.

The Supersapiens system powered by the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is now available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Learn more about the full line of Supersapiens products and purchase Abbott's biosensor at www.supersapiens.com

Supersapiens is aiming to be the most influential sports brand of the decade. They develop innovative insights around glucose that drive positive behavior change and unlock better performance and recovery.

The Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is intended for athletes to measure their glucose levels. When used with a compatible product, the biosensor allows athletes to correlate their glucose levels and their athletic performance.

The Supersapiens system including the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is not intended for medical use and is not intended for use in screening, diagnosis, treatment, cure, mitigation, prevention, or monitoring of diseases, including diabetes.

The Supersapiens system including the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is not for sale in the U.S and is only available in select countries. For a full list of references and FAQs, please visit our Education Hub and Knowledge Base.

