TEAMSTERS ENDORSE TONY EVERS FOR RE-ELECTION

Governor Stands with Working Families in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Joint Council 39 today announced that it is endorsing Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for re-election.

"Tony Evers has proven that he is an unwavering advocate for workers during his tenure and we are proud to stand with him," said Bill Carroll, Joint Council 39 President. "We look forward to building upon the success we have had over the past three years."

As governor, Evers pushed a number of initiatives that have benefited working families in the Badger State. These include increased investment for higher education and infrastructure, cutting tax incentives for companies that send jobs out of state, implementing a 15 percent tax cut for the middle class, combatting worker misclassification and vetoing legislation that would have expanded child labor.

"We need a governor who will stand with Wisconsinites," said Rick Roeth, Joint Council 39 Political Coordinator. "After nominations next month, Evers will have an opponent who will push an agenda in Madison that is written for and by the Kochs and other out-of-state billionaires. We support our governor's pro-worker agenda."

Teamsters Joint Council 39 represents over 15,000 workers in transportation, construction, dairy and a wide variety of other industries throughout Wisconsin.

