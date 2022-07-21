Union Pacific Announces Big Boy No. 4014 July Trip between Denver and Cheyenne

2022 Tour Will Celebrate Union Pacific's 160th Anniversary

OMAHA, Neb., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific's famed Big Boy No. 4014 will depart for a roundtrip tour between Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Denver, Colorado, July 28, 2022, and be on display July 29, 2022, in the Mile High City. The tour honors Union Pacific's 160th anniversary and the rich historical role railroads serve in America.

Union Pacific planned a longer West Coast Steam Tour for Big Boy this summer, however, that tour will not occur this year in order for Union Pacific to focus its efforts on improving network fluidity and service to customers amid ongoing supply chain challenges.

The Denver display day will be at Union Station and will include viewing of the Big Boy locomotive and access to the "Experience the Union Pacific" rail car, a multi-media walk-through exhibition that provides a glimpse of the past while telling the story of modern-day railroading.

Big Boy will be on display and available for public viewing at Union Station on Friday, July 29, between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. MDT.

On July 30, 2022, the Union Pacific Museum will host a special passenger trip from Denver, Colorado to Cheyenne, Wyoming, pulled by the legendary No. 4014. This excursion is the annual gala fundraiser for the Union Pacific Museum, a nonprofit organization, and is a rare opportunity for the public to travel on this historic heritage equipment. Passengers must be 18 years or older to attend.

"Both the communities of Denver and Cheyenne have a rich history that goes almost as far back to the foundation of Union Pacific Railroad," said Scott Moore, senior vice president – Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer. "We are disappointed we cannot have our longer Big Boy tour this year but rekindling our great history with Denver and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo will give us an opportunity to share No. 4014 with the public in 2022."

Twenty-five Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific to haul heavy freight during World War II and out of the eight that are still preserved, No. 4014 is the world's only functioning Big Boy. It was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941.

