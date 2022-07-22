MEGADETH PREMIERES THE NEXT CHAPTER OF THEIR MULTI-PART EPIC SHORT FILM

WATCH NIGHT STALKERS: CHAPTER II

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MEGADETH premiered Night Stalkers: Chapter II, the next installment of a multi-part short film being released alongside MEGADETH's next single "Night Stalkers" from their new studio album The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! being released on September 2, 2022, via UMe. Both the video and single for "Night Stalkers" feature a special appearance by the iconic artist Ice-T.

Created by Dave Mustaine, produced by Rafael Pensado, and directed by Leo Liberti, Night Stalkers: Chapter II is the next episode in the multi-chapter saga about the origin of Vic Rattlehead as we continue to follow the tragic events leading to our operative's complete transformation as he systematically exacts his revenge.

The first chapter We'll Be Back: Chapter I premiered in June and within the first hour of release, the album's first track and video were met with overwhelming fan reaction resulting in the band trending on Twitter with the video already having garnered over two million views to date. Watch first video We'll Be Back: Chapter I, HERE.

On September 2, Thrash Metal pioneers and metal icons MEGADETH will release their highly anticipated 16th studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! via UMe. Featuring twelve new tracks, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! will be released on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved, HERE. There will also be a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7-inch featuring "We'll Be Back" and the unreleased b-side "The Conjuring (Live)." The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via MEGADETH's official online store, through Sound of Vinyl, and uDiscover, and can be pre-ordered HERE.

