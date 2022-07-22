XT.com Lists BBC With USDT Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com is delighted to announce its upcoming listing of BBC on July 22, 2022, at 7:00 (UTC) on its platform. For all participants who are interested to trade the crypto, BBC will be available for trading with USDT trading pairs, under the platform's Main Zone (Metaverse).

BBC information

BBC Foundation BBGROUP will establish branches in Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, China, and other countries along with T&D Group in the Special Economic Zone in the Philippines to provide cryptocurrency, NFT, and Metabus businesses related to blockchain business. 10% of the BBC Foundation's revenues are returned to poverty and society around the world.

BBC is developing cryptocurrency mining, cryptocurrency exchange, art exchange, futures exchange, FX margin exchange, real estate transaction, REITs business, and game business in a blockchain-based metabus.

Besides, BBC is also developing a communication virtual space that is realistic and can be carried out offline at the same time. The approval system is under development with BBCOIN & PAY as the focus. In the BBC Foundation, various blockchain companies and major shareholders who invested in financial banks participated as investor consortiums in the development of BBCOIN.

The financial AI platform cryptocurrency Mainnet Coin was developed by its own development company, the direct blockchain research institute, so that BBPAY can be used like cash. The International Research Institute and Duzon Date Ware Research Institute, the world's top technology companies participating in the BBC Foundation, are growing into global companies with global source technologies of blockchain technology, ICT (Information Communication Technology), IOT (Artificial Intelligence Technology).

Developed by the Institute and the BBC Foundation, the main BBCOIN is linked to financial banks in which the investment group participates as shareholders so that it can be created as a true payment system through a financial platform with various functions. In addition, it links and lists cryptocurrency exchanges with various cryptocurrency tailors developed and supplied by the BBC Foundation. To become the world's best BBCOIN, tailors and investment groups continue to make R&D investments.

With the exchange's new listing of BBC, traders will be spared the hassle when it comes to the BBC withdrawal service. The company urges its users and BBC holders to sleep tight and worry no more because it will open withdrawals for anyone who trades the coin. The team highlighted that, with XT.com's vision, supercharging its agenda for listing the coin, BBC withdrawal is underway and will soon be available on the platform on July 23, 2022, at 7:00 (UTC).

Jonathan Shih, Head of MEA (Middle East & Africa) at XT.com, said, "We are excited to list BBC on our platform, which is a representative Coin of the gaming industry for fast cashing, accuracy, efficiency, transparency, and convenience. With this new listing, we look forward to enhancing BBC use cases for everyone."

About BBC

The BBC was developed on the basis of an independently evolved next-generation blockchain mainnet, implemented stable and fast processing speed, and designed with a dual network structure for complete ledger preservation and hacking prevention. BBC is a real economy convergence project that implements a payment system in the real economy based on services such as specialized online games, shopping malls, various development projects, and real estate consulting. countries around the world

Additionally, with the credibility of its use cases, users who choose to use BBC in their sales, marketing, and trading activities are ensuring the authenticity of their operations.

Website: https://www.tigerndragon.com

Whitepaper Link: https://www.tigerndragon.com/aboutus02

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with a NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.com.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com