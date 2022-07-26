PLANET FITNESS, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON AUGUST 9, 2022

HAMPTON, N.H., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company will report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Company will discuss its second quarter financial results on a conference call scheduled at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.planetfitness.com. Investors may also access the conference call via the following dial-in numbers: (844) 200-6205 or (929) 526-1599, conference number 591858.

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2022, Planet Fitness had more than 16.2 million members and 2,291 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

