NEO Semiconductor Launches Second-Generation X-NAND Flash Memory Architecture

X-NAND Gen2 enables 3D NAND flash memory with 20X faster write performance

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEO Semiconductor, a leading developer of innovative architectures for NAND flash and DRAM memory, today announced the release of its second-generation X-NAND architecture. X-NAND Gen2 builds upon the award-winning X-NAND technology unveiled in 2020. New patent-pending technology developed by NEO advances X-NAND architecture, allowing 3D NAND flash programming (i.e., data writes) to occur in parallel using fewer planes. As a result, X-NAND Gen2 delivers twenty times faster performance than conventional 3D NAND flash. The X-NAND architecture deploys as a design solution compatible with current manufacturing technologies and processes, providing impressive competitive advantages to semiconductor manufacturers.

Today, NEO Semiconductor revealed the new X-NAND Gen-2, which doubles throughput over X-NAND Gen1, delivering SLC-like performance with larger capacity and lower cost QLC memory. X-NAND Gen2 incorporates zero-impact architectural and design changes that do not increase manufacturing costs while offering extraordinary throughput and latency improvements. "The launch of X-NAND Gen2 is a prime example of NEO executing on its market-disruptive approach," says Andy Hsu, Founder and CEO of NEO Semiconductor and an accomplished technology inventor with more than 120 granted U.S. patents. "Our goal is to give the industry a wide array of solutions that address the growing performance bottlenecks in IT systems and consumer products."

NEO Semiconductor designed and developed X-NAND, the world's fastest 3D NAND flash memory architecture, in response to the inefficiencies of conventional 3D NAND flash, which lead to performance bottlenecks in business systems and consumer devices. X-NAND improves the performance of all generations of 3D NAND flash, including SLC, MLC, TLC, QLC, and PLC. By making non-disruptive architectural and design changes to 3D NAND flash, X-NAND significantly increases throughput and lowers latency.

"NAND fab manufacturers have made major advances with 3D stacking technology by increasing the number of layers while delivering greater memory density and enhancing memory packaging," said Jay Kramer, President of Network Storage Advisors. "While each generation of flash memory substantially lowers costs, the 2nd generation of X-NAND significantly increases flash memory performance and enables NAND flash solutions that can achieve even greater compelling value."

In 2020, Flash Memory Summit presented NEO Semiconductor with the 'Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup' award. The company will attend Flash Summit 2022 in Santa Clara, California, on August 2-4, 2022, and showcase X-NAND Gen2 to visitors.

About NEO Semiconductor

NEO Semiconductor is a high-tech company focused on advancing 3D NAND flash and DRAM memory technologies. The company was founded in 2012 by Andy Hsu and a team in San Jose, California, and owns more than 20 U.S. patents. In 2020, the company made a breakthrough in 3D NAND architecture named X-NAND that can achieve SLC performance at TLC and QLC densities to provide high-speed, low-cost solutions for many applications, including 5G and AI. The company presented the X-NAND architecture at Flash Memory Summit 2020 conference and won the Best of Show Award for the Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup.

Additional Resources:

Schedule a meeting with NEO Semiconductor at FMS, contact: lilychang@neosemic.com

Visit the conference website for program details: https://www.flashmemorysummit.com/

Visit the NEO Semiconductor website at: www.neosemic.com

Media and Analyst Contact:

Maya Lustig

Email: maya@handson-events.com

Phone: +972 54 6778100

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862994/NEO_Semiconductor_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE NEO Semiconductor