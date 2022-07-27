Savvas Learning Company Named an Arizona Top Workplace for 2022

Leading national learning solutions provider recognized for its commitment to a people-first culture

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, announced today that for the second year in a row it has been recognized as a top workplace in Arizona.

Savvas Learning Company was named to Arizona’s 2022 Top Workplaces list, published in the Arizona Republic and on its website, AZ Central, and produced by Energage, an employee engagement technology company. This is the second year in a row that Savvas has been recognized as a top workplace in Arizona. (PRNewswire)

Savvas was named to Arizona's 2022 Top Workplaces list, published in the Arizona Republic and on its website, AZ Central, and produced by Energage, an employee engagement technology company. Arizona's Top Workplaces list showcases strong workplace environments and highlights companies for their commitment to their employees, customers, and corporate mission.

"We have always placed a high priority on building an inclusive, caring workplace culture in which our employees feel inspired, engaged, and valued," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "To be named a Top Workplace is especially gratifying because this recognition reflects our employees' own voices. Savvas employees are our company's greatest assets, and every one of them is vital to fulfilling our mission of helping all students achieve their full potential."

Top Workplaces, the premier employer recognition program by Energage, recognizes organizations for their commitment to a people-first culture through national and regional award programs. Selection for these programs is based solely on employee feedback gathered through anonymous, third-party surveys.

Earlier this year, Savvas earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, which recognizes companies nationally for their strong workplace culture and its positive impact on business. The company also previously received the Top Workplaces Woman-Led Culture Excellence award, which honors outstanding women-led businesses, as well as the 2022 New Jersey Top Workplace award.

Organizations named as a 2022 Arizona Top Workplace were selected based on anonymous survey responses from their employees on 15 aspects of workplace culture, such as appreciation, direction, values, and leadership.

"Top Workplaces recognition shows that a company has built a strong connection with its employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Because employees feel genuinely appreciated, they become invested in their company's mission. That's why it's important for companies to be intentional about a people-first culture. It drives commitment and performance."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

