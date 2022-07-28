Carrier Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Strong first half results; Raises full-year earnings outlook

Toshiba Carrier Corporation acquisition expected to close in early August 2022

Net sales down 4% versus 2021 driven by the Chubb divestiture; organic sales up 7%

Operating margin up 130 basis points; price/cost positive in the quarter

GAAP EPS of $0.67 and adjusted EPS of $0.69

Net cash flows from operating activities of $32 million ; free cash flow usage of $34 million

Raising full-year 2022 adjusted EPS* guidance range to $2.25 to $2.35 from $2.20 to $2.30

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022 and increased its full-year earnings outlook.

"Our strong results in the second quarter and first half of 2022 underscore the strength of Carrier's balanced business model, and I want to thank the Carrier team for another solid quarter despite the challenging supply chain environment," said Carrier Chairman & CEO David Gitlin. "We continue to gain traction on digitally-enabled life-cycle solutions as we delivered double-digit aftermarket growth in the quarter and further expanded customer adoption of our Abound and Lynx digital platforms. We now expect to be price/cost positive for the full year and will continue to invest in differentiated technology to address key secular trends such as sustainability and healthy indoor environments. We are also excited for the opportunities that our combined Carrier and Toshiba Carrier Corporation portfolio and enhanced market position present in the fast-growing Variable Refrigerant Flow, international light commercial and heat pump markets."

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Carrier's second quarter sales of $5.2 billion were down 4% compared to the prior year driven by the Chubb divestiture, but organic sales grew 7% over the same period. Sales strength continued in the HVAC segment, with North America residential and light commercial up double-digits in the quarter. Commercial HVAC strength also continued, with orders up double digits for the sixth consecutive quarter. Refrigeration sales were up 9% organically, with both transport and commercial refrigeration up high single-digits. Sales for the Fire & Security segment were up 3% organically. Excluding Chubb sales from the second quarter of 2021, Fire & Security segment sales were up 4%.

GAAP operating profit in the quarter of $819 million was up 5% from last year and adjusted operating profit of $857 million was up 4% despite lower reported sales. Strong price realization helped mitigate continued supply chain challenges. Price/cost was positive in the second quarter.

Net income was $573 million and adjusted net income was $599 million. GAAP EPS was $0.67 and adjusted EPS was $0.69. Net cash flows from operating activities were $32 million and capital expenditures were $66 million, resulting in a free cash outflow of $34 million. The outflow was the result of tax payments related to the gain on the Chubb sale, an increase in receivables driven by strong sales at the end of the quarter, and supply chain challenges continuing to impact inventory levels. During the second quarter, Carrier repurchased $273 million of its common stock.

Updated Full-Year 2022 Outlook**

Carrier is announcing the following updated outlook for 2022. In addition to improvement in the base business, the revised 2022 outlook includes approximately $800 million of incremental sales from the consolidation of Toshiba Carrier Corporation. The Company anticipates closing the acquisition in early August.



Prior 2022 Outlook Updated 2022 Outlook

Excluding Toshiba Carrier

Corporation Updated 2022 Outlook

Including Toshiba Carrier

Corporation Sales ~$20B Organic* up HSD FX ~(1%) Acq / Div, net ~(9%) ~$20B Organic* up HSD FX ~(3%) Acq / Div, net ~(9%) ~$20.8B Organic* up HSD FX ~(3%) Acq / Div, net ~(5%) Adjusted Operating

Margin* Up ~75 bps Y/Y Up ~75 bps Y/Y Up ~40 bps Y/Y Adjusted EPS* $2.20 - $2.30 $2.25 - $2.35 $2.25 - $2.35 Free Cash Flow*1 ~$1.65B ~$1.65B ~$1.65B



*Note: When the company provides expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

**As of July 28, 2022 1Includes ~$200M in tax payments on Chubb gain

Following the close of the Toshiba Carrier Corporation acquisition, Carrier intends to exclude the impact of amortization of acquired intangibles from its non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. Amortization of acquired intangibles, a non-cash expense, is unrelated to our core operating performance and amounts can vary significantly depending on the number, timing and size of acquisitions, among other factors. We believe this adjustment provides investors meaningful information to better evaluate our operating performance between periods.

Conference Call

Carrier will host a webcast of its earnings conference call today, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Carrier Investor Relations site at ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or to listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register at Carrier Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call.

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Carrier's future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance or the separation from United Technologies Corporation (the "Separation"), since renamed Raytheon Technologies Corporation. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, the estimated costs associated with the Separation, Carrier's plans with respect to its indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CARR-IR

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following are tables that present selected financial data of Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier"). Also included are reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, incremental margins / earnings conversion, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures.

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Adjusted operating profit represents operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating profit as a percentage of net sales (a GAAP measure). Incremental margins / earnings conversion represents the year-over-year change in adjusted operating profit divided by the year-over-year change in net sales. EBITDA represents net income attributable to common shareholders (a GAAP measure), adjusted for interest income and expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, as calculated above, excluding non-service pension benefit, non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations, restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to common shareowners (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted interest expense, net represents interest expense (a GAAP measure) and interest income (a GAAP measure), net excluding other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Net debt represents long-term debt (a GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents. For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of operating profit and operating margins represent operating profit, excluding restructuring and other significant items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Carrier's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of Carrier's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

Orders are contractual commitments with customers to provide specified goods or services for an agreed upon price and may not be subject to penalty if cancelled.

When we provide our expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate, incremental margins/earnings conversion, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected net sales, operating profit, operating margin, interest expense, effective tax rate, incremental operating margin, diluted EPS and net cash flows provided by operating activities) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, future restructuring costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales:













Product sales $ 4,662

$ 4,584

$ 8,832

$ 8,448 Service sales 549

856

1,033

1,691 Total Net sales 5,211

5,440

9,865

10,139 Costs and expenses













Cost of products sold (3,363)

(3,235)

(6,361)

(5,959) Cost of services sold (401)

(586)

(764)

(1,167) Research and development (122)

(125)

(247)

(246) Selling, general and administrative (614)

(813)

(1,215)

(1,556) Total Costs and expenses (4,500)

(4,759)

(8,587)

(8,928) Equity method investment net earnings 101

87

159

125 Other income (expense), net 7

15

1,119

18 Operating profit 819

783

2,556

1,354 Non-service pension (expense) benefit (1)

19

(2)

37 Interest (expense) income, net (61)

(71)

(109)

(164) Income from operations before income taxes 757

731

2,445

1,227 Income tax (expense) benefit (170)

(234)

(471)

(338) Net income from operations 587

497

1,974

889 Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations 14

10

22

18 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 573

$ 487

$ 1,952

$ 871















Earnings per share













Basic $ 0.68

$ 0.56

$ 2.30

$ 1.00 Diluted $ 0.67

$ 0.55

$ 2.25

$ 0.98 Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 845.7

868.7

849.5

869.0 Diluted 862.7

890.9

868.4

890.4

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





(Unaudited) (In millions)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,017

$ 2,987 Accounts receivable, net

2,823

2,403 Contract assets, current

712

503 Inventories, net

2,350

1,970 Assets held for sale

—

3,168 Other assets, current

374

376 Total current assets

9,276

11,407 Future income tax benefits

566

563 Fixed assets, net

1,805

1,826 Operating lease right-of-use assets

595

640 Intangible assets, net

458

509 Goodwill

9,067

9,349 Pension and post-retirement assets

31

43 Equity method investments

1,671

1,593 Other assets

193

242 Total Assets

$ 23,662

$ 26,172









Liabilities and Equity







Accounts payable

$ 2,403

$ 2,334 Accrued liabilities

2,430

2,561 Contract liabilities, current

444

415 Liabilities held for sale

—

1,134 Current portion of long-term debt

269

183 Total current liabilities

5,546

6,627 Long-term debt

8,298

9,513 Future pension and post-retirement obligations

366

380 Future income tax obligations

335

354 Operating lease liabilities

490

527 Other long-term liabilities

1,635

1,677 Total Liabilities

16,670

19,078









Equity







Common stock

9

9 Treasury stock

(1,543)

(529) Additional paid-in capital

5,441

5,411 Retained earnings

4,564

2,865 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,775)

(989) Non-controlling interest

296

327 Total Equity

6,992

7,094 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 23,662

$ 26,172

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



(Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions)

2022

2021 Operating Activities







Net income from operations

$ 1,974

$ 889 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

155

168 Deferred income tax provision

(17)

33 Stock-based compensation costs

41

40 Equity method investment net earnings

(159)

(125) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

(36)

— (Gain) loss on sale of investments

(1,119)

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable, net

(483)

(288) Contract assets, current

(224)

(41) Inventories, net

(435)

(210) Other assets, current

(37)

(27) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

79

368 Contract liabilities, current

42

42 Defined benefit plan contributions

(6)

(27) Distributions from equity method investments

15

42 Other operating activities, net

40

(119) Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

(170)

745 Investing Activities







Capital expenditures

(122)

(132) Investments in businesses, net of cash acquired

(38)

(167) Disposition of businesses

2,944

1 Settlement of derivative contracts, net

(123)

(6) Other investing activities, net

(16)

3 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

2,645

(301) Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings, net

(22)

(13) Issuance of long-term debt

21

74 Repayment of long-term debt

(1,127)

(605) Repurchases of common stock

(1,014)

(130) Dividends paid on common stock

(257)

(209) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(22)

(30) Other financing activities, net

(13)

15 Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

(2,434)

(898) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(41)

(2) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

—

(456) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

3,025

3,120 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

3,025

2,664 Less: restricted cash

8

34 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 3,017

$ 2,630

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations and

Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $ 3,388

$ 1,041

$ 887

$ (105)

$ —

$ 5,211























Segment operating profit $ 585

$ 147

$ 134

$ (16)

$ (31)

$ 819 Reported operating margin 17.3 %

14.1 %

15.1 %









15.7 %























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $ 2

$ 6

$ 3

$ —

$ 2

$ 13 Charge resulting from legal matter 22

—

—

—

—

22 Acquisition and other related costs —

—

—

—

7

7 Russia/Ukraine asset impairment —

(1)

(3)

—

—

(4) Total adjustments to operating profit $ 24

$ 5

$ —

$ —

$ 9

$ 38























Adjusted operating profit $ 609

$ 152

$ 134

$ (16)

$ (22)

$ 857 Adjusted operating margin 18.0 %

14.6 %

15.1 %









16.4 %





(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations and

Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $ 3,120

$ 1,021

$ 1,403

$ (104)

$ —

$ 5,440























Segment operating profit $ 573

$ 123

$ 148

$ (23)

$ (38)

$ 783 Reported operating margin 18.4 %

12.0 %

10.5 %









14.4 %























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $ 7

$ 3

$ 9

$ —

$ 2

$ 21 Acquisition and other related costs 2

—

—

—

—

2 Chubb transaction costs —

—

12

—

—

12 Separation costs —

—

—

2

1

3 Total adjustments to operating profit $ 9

$ 3

$ 21

$ 2

$ 3

$ 38























Adjusted operating profit $ 582

$ 126

$ 169

$ (21)

$ (35)

$ 821 Adjusted operating margin 18.7 %

12.3 %

12.0 %









15.1 %

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations and

Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $ 6,358

$ 2,017

$ 1,705

$ (215)

$ —

$ 9,865























Segment operating profit $ 1,055

$ 254

$ 1,352

$ (40)

$ (65)

$ 2,556 Reported operating margin 16.6 %

12.6 %

79.3 %









25.9 %























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $ 6

$ 6

$ 9

$ —

$ 2

$ 23 Chubb gain —

—

(1,112)

—

—

(1,112) Charge resulting from legal matter 22

—

—

—

—

22 Acquisition and other related costs —

—

—

—

13

13 Russia/Ukraine asset impairment —

4

1

—

—

5 Total adjustments to operating profit $ 28

$ 10

$ (1,102)

$ —

$ 15

$ (1,049)























Adjusted operating profit $ 1,083

$ 264

$ 250

$ (40)

$ (50)

$ 1,507 Adjusted operating margin 17.0 %

13.1 %

14.7 %









15.3 %





(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations and

Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $ 5,606

$ 2,026

$ 2,707

$ (200)

$ —

$ 10,139























Segment operating profit $ 938

$ 250

$ 298

$ (63)

$ (69)

$ 1,354 Reported operating margin 16.7 %

12.3 %

11.0 %









13.4 %























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $ 11

$ 5

20

$ —

$ 3

$ 39 Acquisition and other related costs 2

—

—

—

—

2 Chubb transaction costs —

—

15

—

—

15 Separation costs —

—

—

17

2

19 Total adjustments to operating profit $ 13

$ 5

$ 35

$ 17

$ 5

$ 75























Adjusted operating profit $ 951

$ 255

$ 333

$ (46)

$ (64)

$ 1,429 Adjusted operating margin 17.0 %

12.6 %

12.3 %









14.1 %

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In millions, except per share amounts) Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted Net sales $ 5,211

$ —

$ 5,211

$ 9,865

$ —

$ 9,865























Operating profit $ 819

38 a $ 857

$ 2,556

(1,049) a $ 1,507 Operating margin 15.7 %





16.4 %

25.9 %





15.3 %























Income from operations before income taxes $ 757

38 a,b $ 795

$ 2,445

(1,077) a,b $ 1,368 Income tax expense $ (170)

(12) c $ (182)

$ (471)

197 c $ (274) Income tax rate 22.5 %





22.9 %

19.3 %





20.0 %























Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 573

$ 26

$ 599

$ 1,952

$ (880)

$ 1,072























Summary of Adjustments:





















Restructuring costs



$ 13 a







$ 23 a

Chubb gain



— a







(1,112) a

Charge resulting from legal matter



22 a







22 a

Acquisition and other related costs



7 a







13 a

Russia/Ukraine asset impairment



(4) a







5 a

Debt extinguishment (gain), net (1)



— b







(28) b

Total adjustments



$ 38









$ (1,077)



























Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (7)









$ 202



Tax specific adjustments



(5)









(5)



Total tax adjustments



$ (12) c







$ 197 c

























Shares outstanding - Diluted 862.7





862.7

868.4





868.4























Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.67





$ 0.69

$ 2.25





$ 1.23

(1) The Company repurchased approximately $1.15 billion of aggregate principal senior notes on March 30, 2022 and recognized a net gain of $33 million and wrote-off $5 million of unamortized deferred financing costs in Interest (expense) income, net on the accompanying Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In millions, except per share amounts) Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted Net sales $ 5,440

$ —

$ 5,440

$ 10,139

$ —

$ 10,139























Operating profit $ 783

38 a $ 821

$ 1,354

75 a $ 1,429 Operating margin 14.4 %





15.1 %

13.4 %





14.1 %























Income from operations before income taxes $ 731

38 a,b $ 769

$ 1,227

94 a,b $ 1,321 Income tax expense $ (234)

42 c $ (192)

$ (338)

29 c $ (309) Income tax rate 32.0 %





25.0 %

27.5 %





23.4 %























Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 487

$ 80

$ 567

$ 871

$ 123

$ 994























Summary of Adjustments:





















Restructuring costs



$ 21 a







$ 39 a

Acquisition and other related costs



14 a







17 a

Separation costs



3 a







19 a

Debt prepayment costs



— b







19 b

Total adjustments



$ 38









$ 94



























Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (1)









$ (14)



Tax specific adjustments



43









43



Total tax adjustments



$ 42 c







$ 29 c

























Shares outstanding - Diluted 890.9





890.9

890.4





890.4























Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.55





$ 0.64

$ 0.98





$ 1.12

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Components of Changes in Net Sales

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared with Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC 8 %

(1) %

2 %

— %

9 % Refrigeration 9 %

(7) %

— %

— %

2 % Fire & Security 3 %

(2) %

(38) %

— %

(37) % Consolidated 7 %

(3) %

(8) %

— %

(4) %





















Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared with Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC 12 %

(1) %

3 %

(1) %

13 % Refrigeration 5 %

(5) %

— %

— %

— % Fire & Security 4 %

(2) %

(39) %

— %

(37) % Consolidated 9 %

(3) %

(9) %

— %

(3) %

Net Sales Excluding Impact of Chubb

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Carrier

Fire and

Security

Carrier

Fire and

Security Net Sales:













Reported $ 5,440

$ 1,403

$ 10,139

$ 2,707 Chubb (554)

(554)

(1,102)

(1,102) Net sales excluding impact of Chubb $ 4,886

$ 849

$ 9,037

$ 1,605















Percentage increase in Net sales excluding impact of Chubb 7 %

4 %

9 %

6 %

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



(Unaudited)



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2 (In millions)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022 Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 184

$ 561

$ 579

$ 913

$ 2,237

$ (202)

$ 32 Less: Capital expenditures

53

79

74

138

344

56

66 Free cash flow

$ 131

$ 482

$ 505

$ 775

$ 1,893

$ (258)

$ (34)

Net Debt Reconciliation



(Unaudited) (In millions)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Long-term debt

$ 8,298

$ 9,513 Current portion of long-term debt

269

183 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

3,017

2,987 Net debt

$ 5,550

$ 6,709

