Max Stock Ltd. to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 16, 2022

CAESAREA, Israel, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced it will host a conference call (link) on August 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. IL to discuss its second quarter and first half fiscal 2022 results.

Ori Max, Founder & CEO, Talia Sessler, Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer and Nir Dagan, CFO, will host the call followed by Q&A.

The conference call will also be accessible at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/event-en/.

There will be a slide presentation that accompanies the call. The slides will be accessible at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/presentation-en/. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call can also dial (929) 205 6099 and enter webinar ID 880 8309 0971 followed by the passcode 722665.

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/presentation-en/.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on July 28th, 2022 (Ref. No: 2022-01-078846) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

talia@maxstock.co.il

Ifat Nir Katz,

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

ifat@maxstock.co.il

