TOTAL PLAY ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.8,897 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.3,805 MILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

MEXICO CITY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Total Play"), a leading telecommunications company in Mexico, which offers internet access, pay television and telephone services, through one of the largest 100% fiber optic networks in the country, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Second quarter results

Revenue for the quarter totaled Ps.8,897 million, compared to Ps.6,839 million from the previous year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.5,092 million, from Ps.3,882 million a year ago.

As a result, Total Play's EBITDA totaled Ps.3,805 million, from Ps.2,957 million in the previous year. The company posted an operating profit of Ps.734 million, compared to Ps.884 million a year ago. Total Play reported a net loss of Ps.447 million, from a profit of Ps.560 million in the same period of 2021.

Revenue from services

The growth in the company's revenue in the period results from an increase in sales in the residential segment, due to greater demand from households for Total Play's telecommunications services. The number of residential users at the end of the quarter was 4 million, compared to 2.9 million a year ago.

Costs and expenses

Total costs and expenses grew 31%, as a result of a 22% increase in service costs and a 38% increase in general expenses. The growth in costs, to Ps.2,006 million, from Ps.1,646 million in the previous year, results mainly from the purchase of content, memberships, licenses for the operation of the network and leasing of connection links.

The increase in expenses, to Ps.3,086 million, from Ps.2,236 million, reflects higher expenses for services, advertising and promotion, maintenance, as well as call center, in the context of growing operations at the company.

EBITDA and net result

Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.3,805 million compared to Ps.2,957 million in the previous year.

The main variations below EBITDA were as follows:

Growth of Ps.998 million in depreciation and amortization, as a result of subscriber acquisition costs — telecommunications equipment, labor and installation expenses — as well as investments in fiber optic network coverage.

Increase of Ps.358 million in interest expense, derived mainly from growth in long-term financial debt.

Decrease of Ps.308 million in foreign exchange gain in the period, as a result of the net liability monetary position in foreign currency, together with a lower appreciation of the exchange rate of the peso against the basket of currencies in which the monetary liabilities of the company are denominated this quarter, compared to the previous year.

Total Play reported a net loss of Ps.447 million, from a net income of Ps.560 million in the same period of 2021.

Balance sheet

As of June 30, 2022, the company's debt with cost was Ps.44,287 million, compared to Ps.30,121 million in the previous year.

The growth of the debt balance is mainly related to the issuance of Senior Notes in international markets for US$600 million, in September 2021.

The lease liability was Ps.5,941 million, compared to Ps.4,576 million in the previous year.

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx

Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.



TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS (Millions of Mexican pesos)





































2Q21

2Q22

Change

$ %

$ %

$ %

















Revenue from services 6,839 100%

8,897 100%

2,058 30%

















Cost of services (1,646) (24%)

(2,006) (23%)

(360) (22%)

















Gross profit 5,193 76%

6,891 77%

1,698 33%

















General expenses (2,236) (33%)

(3,086) (35%)

(850) (38%)

















EBITDA 2,957 43%

3,805 43%

848 29%

















Depreciation and amortization (2,073) (30%)

(3,071) (35%)

(998) (48%)

















Operating profit (loss) 884 13%

734 8%

(150) (17%)

















Financial cost:















Interest revenue 7 0%

24 0%

17 243% Accrued interest expense (610) (9%)

(968) (11%)

(358) (59%) Other financial (expenses) income - Net (81) (1%)

35 0%

116 143% Foreign exchange (loss) gain - Net 368 5%

60 1%

(308) 84%

















Profit (loss) before income tax provision 568 8%

(115) (1%)

(683) 120%

















Income tax provision (8) (0%)

(332) (4%)

(324) na

















Net income (loss) for the period 560 8%

(447) (5%)

(1,007) 180%





















TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED ACCUMULATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)





















Accumulated

Accumulated









6M21

6M22

Change



$ %

$ %

$ %





















Revenue from services 13,195 100%

17,313 100%

4,118 31%





















Cost of services (3,273) (25%)

(3,876) (22%)

(603) (18%)





















Gross profit 9,922 75%

13,437 78%

3,515 35%





















General expenses (4,289) (33%)

(5,904) (34%)

(1,615) (38%)





















EBITDA 5,633 43%

7,533 44%

1,900 34%





















Depreciation and amortization (4,092) (31%)

(5,823) (34%)

(1,731) (42%)

Other income (expenses) - Net 1 0%

- 0%

(1) na





















Operating profit 1,542 12%

1,710 10%

168 11%





















Financial cost:

















Interest revenue 21 0%

38 0%

17 81%

Accrued interest expense (1,172) (9%)

(1,882) (11%)

(710) (61%)

Other financial expenses (124) (1%)

(103) (1%)

21 17%

Foreign exchange gain (loss) - Net 94 1%

802 5%

708 0%





















Profit (loss) before income tax provision 361 3%

565 3%

204 (57%)





















Income tax provision (17) (0%)

(535) (3%)

(518) na





















Net income (loss) for the period 344 3%

30 0%

(314) 91%

























TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions of Mexican pesos)



























As of June 30,











2021



2022



Change





$ %

$ %

$ %

Assets



















CURRENT ASSETS



















Cash and cash

1,130 2%

1,688 2%

558 49%

Restricted cash in trusts

1,081 2%

1,829 2%

748 69%

Customers - net

2,840 5%

4,960 7%

2,120 75%

Other receivables and recoverable taxes

3,925 7%

3,974 5%

49 1%

Inventories

1,518 3%

2,379 3%

861 57%

Prepaid expenses

372 1%

698 1%

326 88%

Total current assets

10,866 20%

15,528 21%

4,662 43%























NON-CURRENT ASSETS



















Property, plant and equipmente - Net

37,797 70%

52,019 70%

14,222 38%

Rights-of-use assets -Net

4,174 8%

5,590 7%

1,416 34%

Other non-current assets

1,504 3%

1,620 2%

116 8%

Total non-current assets

43,475 80%

59,229 79%

15,754 36%

Total assets

54,341 100%

74,757 100%

20,416 38%























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES



















Short-term financial debt

1,230 2%

4,569 6%

3,339 271%

Trade payables

8,456 16%

10,452 14%

1,996 24%

Other payables and taxes

2,520 5%

4,194 6%

1,674 66%

Derivative financial instruments

137 0%

336 0%

199 n.m.

Lease liabilities

1,515 3%

1,737 2%

222 15%

Total short-term liabilities

13,858 26%

21,288 28%

7,430 54%























LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



















Long-term financial debt

28,891 53%

39,718 53%

10,827 37%

Trade payables

20 0%

4 0%

(16) (80%)

Other long-term payables

80 0%

981 1%

901 1126%

Lease liabilities

3,061 6%

4,204 6%

1,143 37%

Total long-term liabilities

32,052 59%

44,907 60%

12,855 40%

Total liabilities

45,910 84%

66,195 89%

20,285 44%























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

8,431 16%

8,562 11%

131 2%

Total stockholders' equity and liabilities

54,341 100%

74,757 100%

20,416 38%















TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Millions of Mexican pesos)



















Years ended







June 30,







2021 2022 Operating activities:









(Loss) income before income tax provision



361 565 Items not requiring the use of resources:







Depreciation and amortization



4,092 5,823 Employee benefits





15 16 Items related to investing or financing activities:





Accrued interest income





(21) (38) Accrued interest expense and other financial transactions 1,172 1,882 Valuation of financial derivative instruments

(77) 557







5,542 8,805 Resources (used in) generated by operating activities:





Customers and unearned revenue



(464) (1,211) Other receivables





(21) 15 Related parties, net





172 17 Taxes to be recovered





(473) 353 Inventories





104 (500) Advance payments





36 (231) Trade payables





244 1,128 Other payables





372 533











Cash flows generated by operating activities

5,512 8,909











Investing activities:









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(7,994) (10,792) Other assets





(7) 20 Collected interest





21 38











Cash flows (used in) investing activities



(7,980) (10,734)











Financing activities:









Loans received





3,928 2,792 Leasing cash flows





(735) (1,150) Interest payment





(1,454) (1,946) Restricted Cash in Trusts





191 (943) Reverse factoring





(119) 557 Capital contributions





- 37 contributions









Net cash flows generated by financing activities

1,811 (653)











Increase in cash and cash equivalents



(657) (2,478) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

1,787 4,166











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

1,130 1,688

