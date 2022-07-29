Sanctuary Cannabis Opens Medical Dispensary in Boca Raton, Florida, the Company's Tenth Location in the State

Location is the First of Two Sanctuary Dispensaries Slated to Open in Boca Raton

APOPKA, Fla., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Cannabis today announced the opening of its tenth medical cannabis dispensary in Florida.

Continuing the company's statewide expansion, Sanctuary Boca Raton will be holding its Grand Opening celebration on July 29. The fourth operational Sanctuary location in Palm Beach County and fifth in southeast Florida, the 2,500-square-foot facility formerly served as an office and retail space before being converted into a state-of-the-art dispensary following a full interior renovation planned and executed by Vantage Builders. It is located at 877 E Palmetto Park Blvd. at the end of the Boca Beach Shops shopping center and just a block from the beach.

"We're thrilled to be opening the first of two Sanctuary Cannabis locations here in the city of Boca Raton," said Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Medicinals. "Opening on East Palmetto Park Road and within walking distance of the city's beautiful beaches presents us a fantastic opportunity to establish a key foothold in a community that has limited dispensaries to serve patients. We're thrilled to get to know the Boca patient community and, in turn, provide them with our full complement of patient-oriented products and services."

The first Sanctuary Boca Raton location is now open on East Palmetto Park Road and less than a quarter mile from SR-A1A. Situated within walking distance from beach parking at 1S Ocean Blvd. and just a couple miles from the Florida Atlantic University campus, Sanctuary Boca Raton is geographically located between the Intracoastal waterway and the beach on Boca Raton's main commercial corridor. The second Boca dispensary, located further inland on Powerline Road is currently under construction and is scheduled to open later in the fall.

"We're excited to continue Sanctuary's Florida expansion with what is now the third consecutive opening that extends our footprint farther south," said Bill Dewar, Chief Operating Officer. "Boca Raton is unique for us because it will be the first municipality where we have two operational locations. I'm eager to learn more about the community and its patients so we can smartly leverage both dispensaries to maximize our positive impact," Dewar added.

A Grand Opening event will be held Friday, July 29, and Sanctuary Boca Raton will be keeping its usual hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients can stop in and shop throughout the day, and all patients–new or registered–will receive a 50-percent discount. Special guests and entertainment kick off at 4 p.m. and will conclude around 7 p.m. with DJ Duss returning once again to provide music and energy inside the dispensary. SpringBig will be handing out swag and educating patients on how to leverage their loyalty program and platforms. Miracle Leaf of Boca Raton will also be meeting with patients to hand out swag and answer questions about product offerings, registrations, renewals and more.

