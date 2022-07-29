Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.5 million ($0.99 per share), compared to $3.6 million ($1.44 per share) during the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest income was $11.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $10.6 million in the same period of 2021, an increase of 6%. The net interest margin was 3.31% for the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income was $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 50%, compared to $5.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease can be primarily attributed to lower mortgage volume from the prior year. First State Mortgage net income decreased by $1.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense was $10.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 8%. The decrease is related primarily to variable expenses resulting from lower mortgage activity.

Total loans increased $88 million, or 9%, to $1.11 billion from $1.02 billion at June 30, 2021.  Commercial real estate and agricultural lending activity increased compared to the prior year.  Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.19% as of June 30, 2022, down from 0.43% at June 30, 2021.

The provision for loan loss remained at $0.9 million as asset quality continues to remain strong. The Company provided $450,000 during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same amount in the prior year period. The allowance for loan loss ended at $16.97 million at June 30, 2022 and represented 1.54% of gross loans compared to 1.56% at June 30, 2021.

Deposits increased $7.6 million, or 1%, year-over-year.  The investment portfolio rose $134.3 million or 106% year over year and totaled $261.4 million at June 30, 2022 due to the significant increase in liquidity from net loan runoff and direct deposit of government relief funds.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of June 30, 2022, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.17%, up from 8.96% last year.

On June 14, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share payable July 7, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2022.

In announcing the results, President and CEO, Tim McConville, stated "Our second quarter numbers, although down from one of our record quarters a year ago, represented strong earnings performance from a peak refinance period last year.  Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to see strong agricultural performance and good liquidity with our borrowers. We continue to monitor the impact of supply chain issues and staffing shortages on our businesses and consumers. Overall, we anticipate loan demand to remain strong, and we look forward to supporting the credit needs of our businesses and communities."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30TH

(000s omitted, except share data)










2022


2021







Interest Income



$    12,470


$    12,367

Interest Expense



1,232


1,733

Net Interest Income



11,238


10,634

Provision for Loan Losses



450


450

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses


10,788


10,184







Other Income



2,941


5,887

FDIC Assessments



90


60

Other Expenses



10,337


11,175

Income Before Income Taxes



3,302


4,836







Applicable Income Taxes



837


1,264

Security Gains (Losses)



-


-

Net Income (Loss)



$      2,465


$      3,572







Basic Net Income Per Share



$        0.99


$        1.44

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding


2,482,821


2,482,675


** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(000s omitted, except share data)






ASSETS


6/30/2022


6/30/2021

Cash and Due from Banks


$             19,175


$           140,677

Federal Funds Sold


1,027


26,179

Investment Securities


261,440


127,108

Loans and Leases


1,105,015


1,016,719

  Less:  Reserve for Loan Losses


(16,970)


(15,837)

Loans, Net


1,088,045


1,000,882

Bank Premises & Equipment


26,759


27,323

Intangibles


8,788


8,392

Other Real Estate Owned


2,376


2,968

Accrued Interest Receivable


5,421


4,821

Other Assets


30,567


34,254






        TOTAL ASSETS


$        1,443,598


$        1,372,604






LIABILITIES





Demand Deposits


180,075


170,055

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits


406,883


388,595

Savings Deposits


293,440


270,274

Time Deposits


307,788


351,637

        Total Deposits


1,188,186


1,180,561

Repurchase Agreements


27,865


17,816

Fed Funds Purchased


43,038


0

FHLB and Other Borrowings


35,505


5,000

Interest Payable


73


240

Subordinated Debt


9,773


15,723

         Total Repos & Borrowings


116,254


38,779

Other Liabilities


11,544


20,011

Dividends Payable


507


382

           TOTAL LIABILITIES


$        1,316,491


$        1,239,733






CAPITAL





Common Stock


2,484


2,485

Surplus


25,742


25,871

Preferred Stock


0


0

Retained Earnings


109,999


101,770

FASB 115 Adjustment


(11,118)


2,745

            TOTAL CAPITAL


127,107


132,871






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL


$        1,443,598


$        1,372,604






Book Value Per Share


$              51.19


$              53.52

Tangible Book Value Per Share


$              47.66


$              50.14

Bid Price


$              46.00


$              45.60

Period End Outstanding Shares


2,482,821


2,482,675

