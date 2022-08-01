30 Communities Selected For a Chance to Win a 2022 PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ Grant

Daily Contest Voting Period Runs Through August 31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® brand , a global leader in pet product solutions, has chosen the 30 finalist communities to compete for dog park funds in its popular Bark for Your Park™ grant contest. This year, PetSafe® will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine deserving communities.

Finalists were chosen by a panel of PetSafe® judges who scored each submission on the level of community enthusiasm and support for a dog park project along with the impact that a dog park project will have on the community. Participants entered to win funds for either a new park or to improve an existing dog park. Following the contest voting period, four communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog parks. The 2022 finalists for each category include:

New Parks

Beeville, TX

Bellville, OH

Damascus, VA

Ephrata, PA

Hancock, NY

Hialeah, FL

Hoodsport, WA

Hot Springs, SD

Houston, TX

Lawrence Township, NJ

Maryville, MO

Natchitoches, LA

Painesville, OH

Sebewaing, MI

Seneca, SC

Sesser, IL

Shelby, MI

Spartanburg, SC

Titusville, PA

Tucson, AZ

Existing Parks

Arlington Dog Park – Arlington, NE

K-9 Cove – Miami Lakes, FL

Canyon Run Dog Park – St. Johnsbury, VT

Hammond Creek Dog Park – Lawrenceburg, KY

Kaufman Dog Park – Marion, OH

Kiroli Dog Park – West Monroe, LA

Peekskill Dog Park – Peekskill, NY

Sandy's Bark Park – Wausau, WI

Shelby Farms Dog Park – Memphis, TN

Now through August 31, 2022, anyone over the age of 18 living in the U.S. can vote once per day, every day for their favorite community at barkforyourpark.com . Employees and partner employees of the parent company of PetSafe®, Radio Systems Corporation®, are not eligible to vote in the grant contest.

Since introducing the program in 2011, PetSafe® has awarded more than $1.65 million to support more than 80 off-leash dog parks in the United States.

"The PetSafe® brand is always looking for ways to help pet parents. That's why we're so proud to support communities by helping provide a safe place where dogs can run and play," says Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe® brand. "It's exciting to see the enthusiasm and commitment each finalist community has put into fulfilling their dog park dreams. We invite all to join the fun by voting for their favorite community."

For more information on the 2022 Bark for Your Park™ grant contest and to vote for a favorite community, visit barkforyourpark.com .

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit petsafe.net .

