BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN CLACKAMAS, ORE.

CLACKAMAS, Ore., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 15576 SE 135th Ave., Suite A.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. To make an appointment, call 503-339-1616 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark operates a half-dozen clinics within 10 miles of Clackamas and has nearly 40 locations throughout Oregon.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Melissa Clay has a master's degree in physical therapy from Georgia State University and a transitional doctor of physical therapy degree from Shenandoah University.

Clay is an orthopedic manual therapist and a certified athletic trainer. She is certified in dry needling and is a certified physical capacity evaluator; she is trained in selective functional movement assessments and functional movement screens; and she specializes in general orthopedic conditions, sports injuries, injured workers, physical capacity evaluations, vestibular rehabilitation and post-operative conditions.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

