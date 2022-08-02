Bierman Autism Centers Expands Services in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2013 Bierman Autism Centers opened its first location in Massachusetts and is excited to share that not only does it have 3 centers within the state today, but it has moved its Needham location to a larger space that includes more therapy rooms and an outdoor play area.

Bierman's location in Needham is now located at 145 Rosemary St, Ste A, Needham, MA 02494.

At this location Bierman offers center-based Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnostic services, ABA Therapy, Speech Therapy, and Occupational Therapy to children between the ages of 18 months to 9 years of age. The clinical team at Bierman uses one-to-one naturalistic teaching to drive learning through play. The Bierman team uses a proprietary data measurement system and a precision teaching methodology to ensure children are progressing and developing skills to become lifelong learners.

Over time, Bierman has graduated more than 175 individuals and is committed to ensuring that children at their centers continue to become confident and empowered. The Bierman circle of care and support includes the whole family, not just the child. Training, collaboration, and resources are provided to parents to empower them and to ensure all are aligned around the same goals.

Alexis Ducharme, Bierman's VP of Marketing and Communications, shared that through this expansion, Bierman plans to continue to hire new team members and create jobs throughout the region.

www.biermanautism.com Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age acquire foundational skills they can build on such as self-advocacy and communication. They recognize that every kid's success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress and measurable outcomes, ensuring each child is advancing on their own terms.

BIERMAN currently has 14 centers, and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Ohio. For more about Bierman Autism Centers visit www.biermanautism.com or contact marketing@biermanautism.com.

