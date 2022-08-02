Digi-Key Named a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators

Digi-Key is the only electronic components distributor on the list of 100 global companies

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, today was named to Fast Company's 2022 list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators.

Digi-Key is named to Fast Company’s 2022 list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators based on their empowering company culture and industry-leading new ways of doing business. (PRNewswire)

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators celebrates company cultures that empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent new ways of doing business. This is the fourth annual list the organization has compiled, and Digi-Key's first appearance on the list.

Digi-Key ranked No. 28 on the list of 100 companies, which more than 1,500 companies applied to join. The company received special recognition for their steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do," said Shane Zutz, vice president of human resources for Digi-Key. "Digi-Key exists to fuel technology innovation and ultimately the world's ideas, and in order to continuously lead in enabling the world's ideas, you need a team of brilliant innovators and thinkers. We're proud to have more than 5,200 innovative team members supporting our efforts across the globe and thank every one of them for making our workplace culture one to be celebrated and admired."

Digi-Key plans to officially open their 2.2 million square foot Product Distribution Center expansion later this month, which will include a variety of new automated systems to optimize the employee, customer and supplier experience. The state-of-the-art facility highlights Digi-Key's innovative company culture and commitment to employee well-being. Features include multiple common work areas and break rooms with oversized windows for optimal natural sunlight, a quiet room and 16 private mothers' rooms. Outside the new building there is a Community Garden where employees can adopt a plot for the summer and plant seasonal flowers, fruits and vegetables.

"This year's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2022) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands soon. To learn more about career opportunities at Digi-Key, visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics