GENESIS REVEALS 2023 G90 U.S. PRICING

2023 Genesis G90 available in two configurations, starts at MSRP of $88,400

Customers may now visit www.genesis.com to configure a 2023 G90

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis announced U.S. pricing for its upcoming flagship sedan, the 2023 G90. Starting from an MSRP of $88,400, G90 represents the ultimate expression of the brand's design, bringing the latest technologies and comfort amenities to the Genesis lineup.

2023 Genesis G90 (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to introduce our 2023 G90 flagship sedan to U.S. customers this month," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "With its advanced technologies, leading safety features, and top-class comfort amenities, G90 puts customers at the center of a new refined driving experience."

At its starting MSRP of $88,400, the 2023 G90 comes comprehensively equipped with the brand's entire Highway Driving Assist suite of safety and driver assistance features. It also brings Digital Key 2 to the G90 lineup for the first time. Using sensors positioned around the vehicle, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) allows drivers to automatically unlock their vehicle as they approach, using only their compatible Apple iPhone, Apple Watch or Samsung phone. The Digital Keys are paired using Apple Wallet and Samsung Pass. The vehicle intelligently recognizes the driver and automatically authenticates them, loading their customized vehicle preferences. Genesis Digital Key 2 also allows the vehicle owner to securely share keys with others. For example, a driver with an Apple device may share their key with another via iMessage, and also limit access to the vehicle with the click of a button.

G90 also brings Mood Curator, an all-new feature, to the Genesis lineup for the first time. Mood Curator enables integrated control of features like ambient lighting, the sound system, the fragrance system, massage seats, and electric curtains, to create an ambient environment that further enhances the passenger experience. The car offers four different mood modes, each of which can be customized for a high level of personalization.

In its second configuration at an MSRP of $98,700, G90 brings a host of available new features to the Genesis lineup, elevating the driving experience. Advanced technologies including Multi-Chamber Air Suspension and Rear Wheel Steering offer a comfortable and quiet ride, complemented by the Easy Close Power Doors and rear-passenger massage seats that complete the serene cabin.

Virtual Venues Live is a virtual, 3D-surround sound function, only available in G90. It recreates the sound characteristics of spaces that are optimized for certain types of music featuring settings such as Boston Symphony Hall, and delivers on that sound with an impressive 26-speaker Bang & Olufsen® audio system. Virtual Venues Live monitors the interior through an in-car microphone and simultaneously creates signals that reproduce the sound field characteristics of the selected space. Then, the system minimizes and stabilizes in-car noise according to the speed of the vehicle while delivering audio through its 26 speakers.

Last week, Genesis Motor America announced the continuation of its Priority One program, now available for the upcoming 2023 G90. Customers may now express interest in G90 Priority One by visiting www.genesis.com and providing their contact information. Priority One members will be contacted and may submit a $1,000 refundable deposit to secure their place among the first to purchase the new 2023 G90. The program delivers a personalized shopping experience curated by a dedicated concierge agent. Priority One members will receive updates throughout the process and will ultimately be connected with their Genesis retailer of choice.

The 2023 Genesis G90 flagship sedan will soon be arriving at U.S. retailers, with the first customer deliveries expected to begin on Aug. 10.

The complete pricing and packaging summary may be found on the next page of this release.

2023 Genesis G90 Packaging Summary

G90 3.5T AWD MSRP: $88,400 (excluding $1,095 freight)



























































3.5L V6 T-GDI (375 HP / 391 lb.-ft)

8-speed Automatic Transmission

Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview

Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold

Ventilated Front & Rear Disc Brakes

Drive Mode Select

R-MDPS w/Variable Gear Ratio Steering

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Lane Keeping Assist / Lane Following Assist

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Highway Driving Assist II

Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Driver Attention Warning / High Beam Assist

Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines

Surround View Monitor

Parking Distance Warning

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Safe Exit Assist

Advanced Rear Occupant Alert

10 Airbags

Tire Pressure Monitoring System & Temp Spare

20-inch Alloy Wheels

Panoramic Sunroof

Power Door Closure

Power Hands-Free Smart Trunk w/ Auto Open

Power-folding ECM Outside Mirrors w/ Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps

Rain-Sensing Wipers

LED Headlamps & Rear Combination Lamps Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces

Matte Finish Wood Trim

Leatherette Wrapped Upper Instrument Panel

Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars

Power Front Seats with Massage Function

Front Seat Power Bolsters

Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

Heated Rear Seats

Heated Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

3-Zone Climate Control

Mood Curator

Power Rear & Rear Side Sunshades

Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink®

Antibacterial Package

Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting

Aluminum Door Sill Plates

Acoustic Laminated Windshield + Front & Rear Side Windows

Navigation System w/ 12.3" HD Screen

12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster

AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio®/HD Radio®

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto®

Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio

Head-Up Display

Active Noise Control – Road

Genesis Digital Key 2

Wireless Device Charger – Front

Fingerprint Authentication System

Genesis Connected Services

Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System

5 USB-C Ports

G90 3.5T AWD w/ 48V e-Supercharger MSRP: $98,700 (excluding $1,095 freight) INCLUDES 3.5T AWD STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING: 3.5L V6 T-GDI w/ 48V e-Supercharger (409 HP / 405 lb.-ft)

Multi-Chamber Air Suspension

Rear Wheel Steering

Tire Mobility Kit (Deletes Temp Spare)

21-inch Alloy Wheels

Easy Close Power Doors

Power Rear Seats w/ Massage Function

Ventilated Rear Seats

Intelligent Memory System – Rear

2nd Row Vanity Mirrors

Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Audio

Wireless Device Charger – Rear

*$575 surcharge applied for metallic and pearl exterior paint selections

*1,500 surcharge applied for matte paint selections

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesis Motor America