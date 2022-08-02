NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES ITS INCOMING 2022 CLASS OF INDUCTEES

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) is thrilled to announce its 14th class of inductees, once again highlighting some of the state's best and brightest.

New Jersey Hall of Fame Inductee Class of 2022
The inductees showcase the wide-ranging talent of the Garden State, from former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski to comedian Chelsea Handler. Other inductees include singer-songwriter and drummer Max Weinberg.

The 14th Annual Induction Ceremony will be broadcast on My9NJ and on NJ PBS, radio and prominent social media platforms, making the event widely available to the public. This year's ceremony will be virtual, but NJHOF officials look forward to holding a live ceremony in 2023.

"New Jersey is never at a loss for heroes and role models for coming generations," says Jon F. Hanson, chairman of the NJHOF. "We are honored to celebrate the lives and contributions of these notable New Jersey luminaries throughout the state, at our terminals and Parkway service areas, and next year at our Entertainment and Learning Center at American Dream."

The New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is:

Sports



Enterprise

Ron Jaworski**, Voorhees, former
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and
National Football League (NFL) analyst

Ralph Izzo, Cranbury, businessman and
former nuclear physicist



Heather O'Reilly, East Brunswick, 
professional soccer player and three-time
Olympic medalist

Dr. Roy Vagelos, Westfield, physician and
business executive



 

Performing Arts

The Unanue Family, Alpine, Ridgefield
Park, founder of Goya Foods



Chelsea Handler, Livingston,
Award-winning comedian, television host,
best-selling author and advocate

 

 

Public Service



Max Weinberg, Newark, drummer and
television personality

Governor Richard J. Hughes*, Florence Township, lawyer, politician, and judge




Dorothea Dix, Trenton*, Nurse and
advocate for mentally ill



Arts & Letters




Margaret Bourke-White*, Bound Brook, photographer and documentary photographer




Walter Dean Myers*, Jersey City, writer of children's books and young adult literature




Unsung Heroes




NJ Medal of Honor Recipients




*Being honored posthumously.




**Previous inductee, but being formally inducted this year.


The 12 inductees in the five categories were chosen out of 50 nominees after a public vote.

ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 12 ceremonies for more than 180 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors, like Hackensack Meridian Health, without which none of our endeavors would be possible. For more information, go to www.njhalloffame.org.

