Rheem® IKONIC™ Establishes the New Standard in Tankless Gas Water Heaters with Super High Efficiency, Smart, Sustainable Technology

Best in Class Energy Efficiency, Water Saving Innovations & Built-in Connected Home Features Provide Continuous Hot Water and Utility Cost Savings

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leading global manufacturer of water heating and HVACR products, announces the launch of Rheem IKONIC™, a super high efficiency condensing gas tankless water heater. This new product line elevates the industry standard for energy efficient, environmentally friendly water heating products while offering homeowners smart control.

Rheem IKONIC combines high efficiency and industry leading sustainability with all the durability and functionality that a homeowner needs. (PRNewswire)

Rheem IKONIC delivers a best-in-class 0.96 UEFi, resulting in up to a 36% reduction in energy use and carbon footprint and up-to 65% reduction in NOx emissions.ii Also featuring a built-in recirculation pump (SR models), Rheem IKONIC offers homeowners no wait access to continuous hot water, preventing up-to 12,000 gallons of water from being wasted down the drain each year. iii

With integrated Wi-Fi Technology, Rheem IKONIC provides users with complete control of the unit from anywhere. This includes temperature adjustments, energy usage tracking, and modifying recirculation modes - all from a smart phone with the EcoNet® Mobile App.

In addition to the positive environmental impact, cost savings from the reduced energy and water consumption of Rheem IKONIC has the potential to pay for itself in less than three years.[iv] The line is ENERGY STAR® certified and qualifies for many state and local rebate programs, while the unit's super high energy efficiency can help homeowners save up-to $1,650 over a 15-year period, in energy costs.v The built-in recirculation pump, featured in SR models of Rheem IKONIC, offers another layer of potential savings, which can translate to more than $1,000 in reduced water costs over 15 years.vi

"The launch of Rheem IKONIC marks an exciting moment for our company and the industry overall," said Patrick McLaughlin, Tankless Product Manager at Rheem. "Rheem IKONIC combines high efficiency and industry leading sustainability with all the durability and functionality that a homeowner needs."

Rheem IKONIC also includes a best-in-class turn down ratio (TDR), allowing it to achieve tighter control over temperature output even during periods of low demand. Recirculation settings can be adjusted with timer-based, custom schedule or on-demand options that help users juggle household tasks like laundry and dishes, without having to compromise on the timing of baths or showers. Additionally, Rheem's Exclusive Hot Start Programming™ keeps the water heater in a ready state for five minutes between back-to-back usage, helping to mitigate cold-water bursts that can occur from other tankless products.

As with every Rheem product, development of Rheem IKONIC included direct feedback from plumbers resulting in unique service and installation features designed to improve tank-to-tankless replacements, installation and service calls. Rheem IKONIC has the flexibility to leverage longer vent runs, the ability to use room air intake, capabilities for flex venting in existing B-vents and the ability to run on a half-inch gas line. These features, paired with the industry's best half-inch side-to-side clearance requirements,vii allow for a cleaner, faster, and easier installation in a wider variety of locations.

"We worked with Rheem to test this product in the field prior to launch, installing about seven units, and our customers have been incredibly happy with the performance of the water heater and the energy bill savings it provides," noted Josh Wynn, Lead Service Tech at TE Certified. "We also found that the Rheem IKONIC models were easy to install with great access to water lines, gas and condensate connections, while the clearance on the side of the unit ensures easier installations in tight spaces."

Backed by the industry's most comprehensive warranty viii, Rheem IKONIC's dual stainless steel heat exchanger is protected for 15-years with registration. Approved warranty claims will receive a full replacement unit, rather than a replacement of only the heat exchanger. Rheem IKONIC units are also covered under a five-year parts warranty and one-year labor warranty.

For additional information on Rheem and Rheem IKONIC, visit www.rheem.com.

About Rheem

Founded in 1925, Rheem is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd.® of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988. Today the company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Intergas, Friedrich, Raypak®, Ruud®, Eemax®, Richmond®, Splendid®, Solahart® and EverHot™ as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

Rheem Manufacturing Company

1100 Abernathy Road | Ste 1700

Atlanta, GA 30328

www.rheem.com

i Based on comparison of Rheem® IKONIC™ S/SR models against similar models from leading tankless brands.

ii Based on reduction in energy usage of Rheem® IKONIC™ S/SR models compared to a standard residential 50-gallon tank type model with like fuel type, not to exceed 75,000 BTU.

iii Based on continuous built-in recirculation pump (SR model only, S models compatible with external pump accessory) compared to average water loss of residential water piping.

iv Based on comparison of Rheem® IKONIC™ SR models against a 50-gallon standard residential tank-type model with like fuel type. Excludes installation costs. Savings for Liquid Propane models may be higher. Check with local utility companies for eligible rebates and incentive programs.

v Based on comparison of Rheem® IKONICTM S/SR models against standard residential 50-gallon tank type model with like fuel type. Savings for Liquid Propane models may be higher.

vi Based on continuous built-in recirculation pump (SR Model only, S models compatible with external pump accessory) compared to average water loss of residential water piping.

vii Based on comparison of Rheem® IKONIC™ S/SR models against similar models from leading tankless brands.

viii Based on comparison of Rheem® IKONIC™ S/SR models against similar models from leading tankless brands.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rheem