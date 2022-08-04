Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the second quarter of 2022. Unaudited net income for the three months ending June 30, 2022, was $1,229,477 or $1.37 per common share. This compares to $812,417 or $0.91 per common share for the second quarter of the prior year, an increase of 51.3%. The increase in net earnings for the second quarter was mainly attributable to an increase in SBA loan related income of $639,000. Net interest income decreased $284,000 for the second quarter 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. This was mainly due to the decline in loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of $687,000 versus the second quarter of 2021. Interest income on investments increased $97,000 due to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investments securities. In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $102,000, primarily due to lower interest rates on deposits. Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of bank premises in the second quarter of $167 thousand, net earnings for the second quarter were $1,062,293, or $1.18 per share.

Unaudited net income YTD as of June 30, 2022 was $1,819,853, or $2.03 per common share. This compares to $1,636,638 or $1.83 per common share for YTD as of June 30 of the prior year. This represents an increase of 11.2% in net earnings YTD June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of bank premises in the second quarter of $167 thousand, net earnings YTD June 30, 2022 were $1,652,669, or $1.84 per share.

Total assets as of June 30, 2022, were $505.9 million, compared to total assets of $571.1 million as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of 11.4%. Total loans were $293.9 million and total deposits were $464.4 million as of June 30, 2022. This compared to total loans of $298.0 million and deposits of $519.7 million at December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, total loans decreased 1.4% and total deposits decreased 10.6% versus December 31, 2021. Excluding the effect of paydowns on PPP loans that has continued into 2022, loans decreased $625 thousand, or 0.2%. Book value per share at June 30, 2022 was $32.91 versus $43.88 at December 31, 2021. The decrease in book value per share during the first half of the year was due to recording $10.9 million of unrealized losses in the Bank's investment portfolio.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the second quarter's results noted, "We had an excellent second quarter, with strong earnings improvement over last quarter and versus the second quarter of last year. Our team is doing an excellent job of improving earnings, especially in light of replacing almost $700,000 of PPP loan fees we had in the second quarter a year ago."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service financial centers and one loan production office. In February 2022, Oconee State bank celebrated 62 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET





















6/30/2022

12/31/2021







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 32,116,471

$ 85,774,514



Securities available for sale (at fair value) 150,386,861

162,165,152



Other investment 285,600

247,400



Mortgage loans held for sale 1,936,913

1,212,617

















Loans, net of unearned income 298,456,019

302,523,687



Allowance for loan loss (4,549,025)

(4,542,292)





Loans, net 293,906,994

297,981,395

















Premises and equipment 7,990,608

8,602,518



Other assets 19,293,786

15,158,402





Total Assets $ 505,917,233

$ 571,141,998













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:









Deposits $ 464,381,658

$ 519,693,969



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses 9,806,419

9,794,445



Dividends payable --

--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,239,113

2,320,963





Total Liabilities 476,427,191

531,809,377















Stockholder's Equity:









Common Stock 1,795,900

1,795,076



Restricted Stock (70,523)

(38,311)



Additional Paid in Capital 4,176,342

4,159,822



Retained earnings 34,460,929

33,268,328



Unrealized gain/loss on securities (10,872,606)

147,706





Total Stockholder's Equity 29,490,042

39,332,621



















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 505,917,233

$ 571,141,998



















Book Value Per Share $ 32.91

$ 43.88





























OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD





















6/30/2022

6/30/2021







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 6,623,582

$ 7,740,280



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 387,964

353,938





Treasuries & Agencies 625,557

360,916





Corporate 189,740

158,622



Federal funds sold & other 127,129

39,954







7,953,972

8,653,710















Interest Expense:









Deposits 329,127

546,632



Other 311,974

311,974



Total Interest Expense 641,101

858,606



















Net interest income 7,312,871

7,795,104















Provision for loan losses --

235,500

















Net income after provision for loan losses 7,312,871

7,559,604















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 323,389

215,134



Gain (Loss) on Sale of Assets 218,227

(36,462)



Securities gains (losses), net --

172,312



Mortgage banking income 616,875

1,202,670



SBA loan related income 815,364

118,545



Commissions on investment sales 61,635

139,341



Other 812,152

749,472



Total noninterest income 2,847,642

2,561,011















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 4,562,970

4,645,279



Occupancy 608,000

661,406



Other operating 2,617,969

2,743,975



Total noninterest expense 7,788,939

8,050,659



















Income before provision for income taxes 2,371,574

2,069,956















Provision for income taxes 551,721

433,318



















Net Income $ 1,819,853

$ 1,636,638



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 896,074

895,662





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 896,823

895,662





YTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 2.03

$ 1.83

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD





















6/30/2022

6/30/2021







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 3,333,559

$ 3,887,179



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 192,939

166,595





Treasuries & Agencies 323,493

256,269





Corporate 94,766

90,849



Federal funds sold & other 89,475

19,381







4,034,232

4,420,273















Interest Expense:









Deposits 158,246

260,545



Other 155,987

155,987



Total Interest Expense 314,233

416,532



















Net interest income 3,719,999

4,003,741















Provision for loan losses --

--

















Net income after provision for loan losses 3,719,999

4,003,741















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 160,443

108,952



Gain (Loss) on Sale of Assets 218,227

(36,462)



Securities gains (losses), net --

(23,991)



Mortgage banking income 238,374

617,436



SBA loan related income 712,838

74,099



Commissions on investment sales 37,890

60,124



Other 411,082

347,393



Total noninterest income 1,778,854

1,147,551















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 2,262,774

2,354,327



Occupancy 305,094

354,390



Other operating 1,321,550

1,416,609



Total noninterest expense 3,889,418

4,125,325



















Income before provision for income taxes 1,609,435

1,025,966















Provision for income taxes 379,959

213,549



















Net Income $ 1,229,477

$ 812,417



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 896,074

895,662





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 896,823

895,662





QTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.37

$ 0.91

