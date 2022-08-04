Photocure ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter and first half year 2022 financial results

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (Photocure, PHO: OSE) will announce the second quarter and first half year 2022 financial results on Wednesday 10 August 2022 at 08:00 CEST and invites investors, analysts and the media to a presentation at Hotel Continental, Oslo, Norway at 14:00 CEST the same day.

The investor presentation will also be streamed live and be hosted by Daniel Schneider, CEO and Erik Dahl, CFO. The presentation will be held in English and questions can be submitted throughout the event.

The presentation is scheduled to conclude at 14:45 CEST.

The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 08:00 CEST and will be publicly available at www.photocure.com. The streaming event is available through https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220810_2/

For further information, please contact:

Photocure

Erik Dahl

CFO

Tel: +47 45055000

Email: ed@photocure.com

Media and IR enquiries:

Geir Bjørlo

Corporate Communications (Norway) Tel: +47 91540000

Email: geir.bjorlo@corpcom.no

About Photocure

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

