Azenta Life Sciences Reports Results of Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022, Ended June 30, 2022

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2022.









































Quarter Ended













Dollars in millions, except per share data

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

Change









2022

2022

2021

Prior Qtr.

Prior Yr.





Revenue from Continuing Operations

$ 133

$ 146

$ 129

(9) % 3 %



Life Sciences Products

$ 47

$ 54

$ 49

(12) % (3) %



Life Sciences Services

$ 85

$ 92

$ 80

(7) % 6 %





































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ (0.09)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

nm

nm





Diluted EPS Total

$ (0.13)

$ 28.28

$ 0.53

nm

nm







































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.10

0 % 14 %



Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations

$ 14

$ 19

$ 19

(29) % (26) %









Management Comments

"We delivered 6% organic growth year-over-year driven by continued momentum in our storage services and automated ultra-cold storage systems. Despite this, our overall results came in below expectations reflecting lower revenue from consumables and genomics," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "While these challenges exist over the near-term, we remain confident in the long-term growth and profitability of the business and are focused on delivering the value of Azenta to our customers."

Summary of Q3 GAAP Results

Revenue from continuing operations was $133 million , up 3% year over year and down 9% sequentially. Year-over-year organic growth was 6%, which excludes a 3 percentage point headwind from foreign exchange.

Revenue from Life Sciences Products declined 3% year over year driven by lower consumables and instruments revenue partially offset by double-digit growth across large automated stores, cryogenic systems and infrastructure services. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, the Products segment provided 2% organic growth year over year. On a sequential basis, revenue was down 12%.

Life Sciences Services revenue was up 6% year over year, with 19% growth in Sample Repository Solutions driven by growth in storage. Genomics services revenue, which was up 1%, was the result of lower synthesis and Sanger sequencing revenue, partially offset by an increase in next generation sequencing and preclinical & clinical services. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, the Services segment provided 8% organic growth year over year. On a sequential basis, Services revenue was down 7%.

Operating loss was $5.1 million , compared to an operating loss of $4.7 million in the prior quarter. Gross margin was 44.9%, down 380 basis points sequentially while operating expense was $65 million , down from $76 million in the second quarter.

Other income included approximately $5 million of net interest income, up $3 million sequentially.

Tax expense for the quarter was $7 million .

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.09) per share. Total diluted EPS of ($0.13) includes ($0.03) of diluted EPS from discontinued operations. Discontinued operations include legal expenses and a true-up on the gain on the sale of the Semiconductor Automation business.

Summary of Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings for Continuing Operations

The Continuing Operations view shown on a non-GAAP basis provides additional performance information by excluding the impact of M&A costs, amortization, restructuring, purchase price accounting, certain tax impacts, and special charges or gains, such as impairment losses.

As referenced above, revenue in the third quarter was $133 million , up 3% year over year.

Operating income was $4 million and operating margin was 3.4%, down 530 basis points year over year and down 330 basis points sequentially. Gross margin of 46.3% was lower by 370 basis points year over year and down 330 basis points sequentially. Operating expense in the quarter was $57 million , down $6 million compared to Q2 2022 and up $4 million year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation, was $14 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.4%, down 290 basis points from the previous quarter and down 410 basis points year over year.

Diluted EPS for the third quarter was $0.12 , flat sequentially and up $0.01 versus one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity

The Company ended the third fiscal quarter of 2022 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $2.5 billion . In the quarter, the company paid taxes of approximately $424 million related to the gain on the sale of the Semiconductor Automation business which was sold on February 1, 2022 .

Subsequent Events

On July 1 st , the Company completed the acquisition of Barkey Holding GmbH and its subsidiaries, a leading provider of controlled rate thawing devices for customers in the medical, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries for approximately €80 million in cash.

On August 8 th, the Company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire B Medical Systems S.a.r.l ("B Medical"), a global leader in temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions. The total cash due at closing will be approximately €410 million. The transaction is expected to close in October 2022 .

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $131 million to $141 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.04 to $0.12. GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of ($0.11) to ($0.03).

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Other forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, our ability to deliver financial success in the future, the expected timing of the completion of our acquisition of B Medical, and our ability to invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our semiconductor automation business. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally, the volatility of the life sciences industries the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) from Brooks Automation, Inc, (Nasdaq: BRKS).

Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







June 30,



June 30,







2022

2021



2022

2021





































Revenue





























Products $ 42,688

$ 44,169



$ 138,006

$ 131,864





Services

90,047



84,918





279,925



244,900





Total revenue

132,735



129,087





417,931



376,764





Cost of revenue





























Products

24,090



23,603





73,565



69,183





Services

49,045



43,053





146,897



129,915





Total cost of revenue

73,135



66,656





220,462



199,098





Gross profit

59,600



62,431





197,469



177,666





Operating expenses





























Research and development

6,515



5,489





19,895



15,813





Selling, general and administrative

58,133



57,825





187,361



171,648





Restructuring charges

25



—





319



53





Total operating expenses

64,673



63,314





207,575



187,514





Operating loss

(5,073)



(883)





(10,106)



(9,847)





Interest income

6,822



409





9,933



503





Interest expense

(2,101)



(477)





(4,111)



(1,485)





Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



—





(632)



—





Other income (expenses), net

630



(1,651)





(1,617)



(263)





Income (loss) before income taxes

278



(2,602)





(6,533)



(11,092)





Income tax provision (benefit)

7,293



(760)





(560)



(4,620)





Loss from continuing operations

(7,015)



(1,842)





(5,973)



(6,472)





(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (2,555)

$ 41,008



$ 2,159,597

$ 95,414





Net (loss) income

(9,570)



39,166





2,153,624



88,942





Basic net (loss) income per share: $



























Loss from continuing operations $ (0.09)

$ (0.02)



$ (0.08)

$ (0.09)





(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (0.03)

$ 0.55



$ 28.84

$ 1.29





Basic net (loss) income per share

(0.13)



0.53





28.76



1.20





Diluted net (loss) income per share:





























Loss from continuing operations $ (0.09)

$ (0.02)



$ (0.08)

$ (0.09)





(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (0.03)

$ 0.55



$ 28.84

$ 1.29





Diluted net (loss) income per share

(0.13)



0.53





28.76



1.20





Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:





























Basic

74,989



74,296





74,879



74,195





Diluted

74,989



74,296





74,879



74,195







AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)













June 30,

September 30,

2022

2021











Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,474,189

$ 227,427 Marketable securities

709,063



81 Accounts receivable, net

150,274



119,877 Inventories

81,213



60,398 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

160,557



58,198 Current assets held for sale

—



311,385 Total current assets

2,575,296



777,366 Property, plant and equipment, net

154,596



130,719 Long-term marketable securities

312,027



3,598 Long-term deferred tax assets

1,926



10,043 Goodwill

464,885



469,356 Intangible assets, net

160,691



186,534 Other assets

53,296



58,068 Non-current assets held for sale

—



183,828 Total assets $ 3,722,717

$ 1,819,512 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 34,576

$ 42,360 Deferred revenue

33,132



25,724 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

2,524



2,330 Accrued compensation and benefits

44,279



33,183 Accrued restructuring costs

169



304 Accrued income taxes payable

7,095



8,711 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

72,881



103,537 Current liabilities held for sale

271



128,939 Total current liabilities

194,927



345,088 Long-term debt

—



49,677 Long-term tax reserves

1,681



1,973 Long-term deferred tax liabilities

44,286



13,030 Long-term pension liabilities

698



705 Long-term operating lease liabilities

46,719



45,088 Other long-term liabilities

6,620



6,173 Non-current liabilities held for sale

—



32,444 Total liabilities

294,931



494,178 Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 88,451,223 shares issued and

74,989,354 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022, 87,808,922 shares issued and 74,347,053 shares

outstanding at September 30, 2021

885



878 Additional paid-in capital

1,990,281



1,976,112 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(38,493)



19,351 Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares

(200,956)



(200,956) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

1,676,069



(470,051) Total stockholders' equity

3,427,786



1,325,334 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,722,717

$ 1,819,512

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Nine Months Ended



June 30,



2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$ 2,153,624

$ 88,942 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



38,813



48,684 Stock-based compensation



10,715



20,277 Amortization of deferred financing costs and unrealized gains/losses on investments



(7,048)



169 Deferred income taxes



24,207



(10,293) Loss on extinguishment of debt



632



— (Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment



(100)



— Gain on divestiture, net of tax



(2,128,761)



225 Adjustment to the gain on divestiture of semiconductor cryogenics business, net of tax



—



948 Fees paid stemming from divestiture



(52,461)



— Taxes paid stemming from divestiture



(431,600)



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestiture:











Accounts receivable



(16,298)



(40,286) Inventories



(61,345)



(32,532) Prepaid expenses and other assets



(61,692)



4,000 Accounts payable



(8,320)



23,327 Deferred revenue



8,580



(1,564) Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



(28)



(286) Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



13,835



(338) Accrued restructuring costs



(126)



(153) Accrued expenses and other liabilities



41,693



21,626 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (475,680)

$ 122,745 Cash flows from investing activities











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(59,730)



(34,606) Purchases of technology intangibles



(4,000)



— Purchases of marketable securities



(1,525,993)



(100) Sales and maturities of marketable securities



503,505



50 Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash transferred



2,926,286



— Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



—



(94,178) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$ 1,840,068

$ (128,834) Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from issuance of common stock



3,461



2,583 Principal payments on debt



(49,725)



(828) Payments of finance leases



(355)



(915) Payment for contingent consideration related to acquisition



(10,400)



— Common stock dividends paid



(7,494)



(22,288) Net cash used in financing activities

$ (64,513)

$ (21,448) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(98,972)



7,582 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



1,200,903



(19,955) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



285,333



257,526 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 1,486,236

$ 237,571

















June 30,

September 30,



2022

2021 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

$ 1,474,189

$ 227,427 Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale



—



45,000 Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets



11,564



7,145 Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



483



5,761 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows

$ 1,486,236

$ 285,333

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.











































Quarter Ended



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021







per diluted





per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share

$

share Net loss from continuing operations

$ (7,015)

$ (0.09)

$ (1,816)

$ (0.02)

$ (1,842)

$ (0.02) Adjustments:



































Amortization of intangible assets



7,557



0.10



7,887



0.11



9,570



0.13 Restructuring charges



23



0.00



122



0.00



—



— Tariff adjustment



—



—



(486)



(0.01)



(83)



(0.00) Merger and acquisition costs



1,662



0.02



5,589



0.07



2,526



0.03 Rebranding and transformation costs



289



0.00



1,297



0.02



—



— Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



632



0.01



—



— Tax adjustments (1)



8,417



0.11



(900)



(0.01)



682



0.01 Tax effect of adjustments



(2,143)



(0.03)



(3,580)



(0.05)



(3,191)



(0.04) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 8,790

$ 0.12

$ 8,745

$ 0.12

$ 7,662

$ 0.10 Stock based compensation, pre-tax



3,485



0.05



5,549



0.07



4,344



0.06 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



2,962



0.04



4,717



0.06



3,692



0.05 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 11,752

$ 0.16

$ 13,462

$ 0.18

$ 11,354

$ 0.15





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



74,989



—



74,958



—



74,296



































Nine Months Ended





June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021









per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data



$

share

$

share Net loss from continuing operations



$ (5,973)

$ (0.08)

$ (6,472)

$ (0.09) Adjustments:

























Amortization of intangible assets





23,488



0.31



27,857



0.38 Restructuring charges





319



0.00



53



0.00 Tariff adjustment





(484)



(0.01)



5,414



0.07 Merger and acquisition costs





10,970



0.15



12,234



0.16 Rebranding and transformation costs





2,205



0.03



—



— Loss on extinguishment of debt





632



0.01



—



— Tax adjustments (1)





3,619



0.05



(863)



(0.01) Tax effect of adjustments





(8,329)



(0.11)



(11,058)



(0.15) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$ 26,447

$ 0.35

$ 27,165

$ 0.37 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax





12,492



0.17



14,913



0.20 Tax rate





15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax





10,618

$ 0.14



12,676



0.17 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$ 37,065

$ 0.49

$ 39,841

$ 0.54



























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share





—



74,879



—



74,195

(1) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation windfalls. These benefits are recognized in the period of vesting for

US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, include a $6.7M increase to

expense related to the exclusion of allocations between continuing operations and discontinued operations.





































Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net (loss) income

$ (9,570)

$ 2,119,874

$ 39,166

$ 2,153,624

$ 88,942 Less: Income from discontinued operations



2,555



(2,121,690)



(41,008)



(2,159,597)



(95,414) GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations



(7,015)



(1,816)



(1,842)



(5,973)



(6,472) Adjustments:





























Less: Interest income



(6,822)



(3,076)



(409)



(9,933)



(503) Add: Interest expense



2,101



1,555



477



4,111



1,485 Add / Less: Income tax provision (benefit)



7,293



(3,173)



(760)



(560)



(4,620) Add: Depreciation



5,253



5,316



4,873



15,777



14,434 Add: Amortization of completed technology



1,810



1,840



2,173



5,424



6,200 Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



5,745



6,047



7,396



18,064



21,657 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



632



—



632



— Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 8,365

$ 7,325

$ 11,908

$ 27,542

$ 32,181





































Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 8,365

$ 7,325

$ 11,908

$ 27,542

$ 32,181 Adjustments:





























Add: Stock-based compensation



3,485



5,549



4,344



12,492



14,913 Add: Restructuring charges



23



122



—



319



53 Add: Merger and acquisition costs



1,664



5,589



2,526



10,970



12,234 Add: Tariff adjustment



—



(486)



(83)



(484)



5,414 Add: Rebranding and transformation costs



289



1,297



—



2,205



— Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 13,826

$ 19,396

$ 18,695

$ 53,044

$ 64,795











































Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



June 30, 2021

GAAP gross profit

$ 59,600

44.9 %

$ 70,825

48.7 %

$ 62,431

48.4 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



1,812

1.4





1,840

1.3





2,173

1.7

Tariff adjustment



—

—





(486)

(0.3)





(83)

(0.1)

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 61,412

46.3 %

$ 72,179

49.6 %

$ 64,521

50.0 %





















































































































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30,

2022



March 31,

2022



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2022



March 31,

2022



June 30,

2021

GAAP gross profit

$ 21,026

44.4 %

$ 26,290

49.0 %

$ 22,655

46.6 %

$ 38,564

45.2 %

$ 44,535

48.4 %

$ 39,772

49.4 % Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



251

0.5





267

0.5





432

0.9





1,562

1.8





1,572

1.7





1,742

2.2

Tariff adjustment



—

—





—

—





—

—





—

—





(486)

(0.5)





(83)

(0.1)

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 21,277

44.9 %

$ 26,557

49.5 %

$ 23,087

47.5 %

$ 40,126

47.0 %

$ 45,621

49.6 %

$ 41,431

51.5 %









































































































Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021

GAAP gross profit

$ 197,469

47.2 %

$ 177,666

47.2 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



5,424

1.3





6,200

1.6

Tariff adjustment



(486)

(0.1)





5,414

1.4

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 202,407

48.4 %

$ 189,280

50.2 %





















































Life Sciences Products Life Sciences Services



Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 GAAP gross profit

$ 70,006

46.4 %

$ 67,232

45.9 % $ 127,466

47.7 %

$ 110,431

48.0 % Adjustments:













































Amortization of completed technology



722

0.5





985

0.7



4,702

1.8





5,215

2.3

Tariff adjustment



—

—





—

—



(484)

(0.2)





5,414

2.4

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 70,728

46.9 %

$ 68,217

46.6 % $ 131,684

49.3 %

$ 121,060

52.6 %



























































































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 GAAP operating loss

$ 1,965

$ 5,021

$ 4,629

$ 688

$ 3,770

$ 4,115 Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



251



267



431



1,562



1,572



1,742 Tariff adjustment



—



—



—



—



(486)



(83) Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 2,216

$ 5,288

$ 5,060

$ 2,250

$ 4,856

$ 5,774





























































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 2,653

$ 8,791

$ 8,744

$ (7,726)

$ (13,499)

$ (9,627)

$ (5,073)

$ (4,708)

$ (883) Adjustments:









—









































Amortization of completed technology



1,813



1,840



2,173



—



—



—



1,813



1,840



2,173 Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



—



5,745



6,047



7,396



5,745



6,047



7,396 Restructuring charges



—



—



—



25



122



—



25



122



— Tariff adjustment



—



(486)



(83)



—



—



—



—



(486)



(83) Rebranding and transformation costs



—



—



—



289



1,297



—



289



1,297



— Merger and acquisition costs



—



—



—



1,662



5,589



2,527



1,662



5,589



2,527 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 4,466

$ 10,145

$ 10,834

$ (5)

$ (444)

$ 296

$ 4,461

$ 9,701

$ 11,130































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP operating profit

$ 11,173

$ 15,501

$ 10,772

$ 7,687 Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



722



985



4,702



5,215 Tariff adjustment



—



—



(484)



5,414 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 11,895

$ 16,486

$ 14,990

$ 18,316











































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 21,945

$ 23,188

$ (32,052)

$ (33,036)

$ (10,107)

$ (9,848) Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



5,424



6,200



—



—



5,424



6,200 Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



18,064



21,657



18,064



21,657 Restructuring charges



—



—



319



53



319



53 Tariff adjustment



(484)



5,414



—



—



(484)



5,414 Rebranding and transformation costs



—



—



2,205



—



2,205



— Merger and acquisition costs



—



—



10,970



12,234



10,970



12,234 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 26,885

$ 34,802

$ (494)

$ 908

$ 26,391

$ 35,710

