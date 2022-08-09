Opsgility Empowers Military and Veterans to Launch a Rewarding Career in Tech, No Prior Experience Required

Transitioning service members and veterans receive discounted Microsoft certification training, career coaching, and professional development.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsgility, LLC has pledged to assist job seekers from the military community in their journey to launch a new career in Tech. The Military and Veterans initiative was created to thank the brave men and women who have defended our country by offering financial support at a time when everything is becoming increasingly expensive. Now, US veterans, active military, and their immediate families within the same household will receive a 30% discount on Microsoft certification training by Opsgility.

Opsgility enables military community members to find a rewarding career in the cloud!

"Our goal is to enable military community members to find a rewarding career in the cloud, whether they are transitioning service members or veterans exploring new career opportunities. We understand that transitioning to a civilian career is complex, and we are committed to aiding students throughout their journey," said Michael Washam, Opsgility CEO.

Role-based Certification Training

Opsgility provides military and veterans with little to no tech experience the knowledge, skills, and expertise to launch a civilian career in the cloud. This unique learning experience blends classroom instruction with hands-on labs to prepare students for nine high-demand career paths:

AI Engineer

Administrator

Cloud Architect

Data Engineer

Data Scientist

Developer

DevOps Engineer

Functional Consultant

Security Engineer

Students will have access to a network of experienced Microsoft Certified Trainers (MCT) and a wide selection of Microsoft Official Courseware (MOC.) Upon completing the program, students will earn industry-leading certifications to build their resumes and gain hands-on experience using cutting-edge cloud technologies such as Microsoft 365, Azure, and related business applications.

A Guided Career Path

Each job seeker's journey is unique and requires individual coaching to ensure successful employment. Students will meet one-on-one with an assigned Customer Success Manager to explore how the skills and experience gained in the military can transfer to various job roles.

Together, the student and Customer Success Manager will create a guided learning and development plan tailored to their goals and abilities. This career roadmap will include a curated list of essential Microsoft certifications and career readiness workshops to ensure a seamless transition for service members.

About Opsgility

Opsgility's mission is to enable organizations to realize the full potential of the cloud through a comprehensive set of SaaS-based offerings. Opsgility is a proud supporter of the military community and works alongside Microsoft to help service members and veterans advance from the military to a career in IT via Microsoft Software and Systems Academy (MSSA.)

