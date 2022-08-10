Money Vehicle Financial Literacy Course Adheres to Florida State High School Standards

Available to Florida schools as financial literacy instruction is mandated in Florida.

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Money Vehicle , a leading virtual education company dedicated to closing the financial literacy gap in the U.S., is announcing that its virtual financial literacy course adheres to the new standards adopted by the state of Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act SB 1054 into law on July 1, 2022, which requires that all public school students in the state receive financial literacy instruction. The Money Vehicle course aligns with Florida standards, making it an ideal, turnkey solution for students, educators, and school districts.

"Florida's new financial literacy standards will have an opportunity to change students' futures, and we could not be more proud that Money Vehicle will empower teachers to deliver this impact in classrooms," said Jedidiah Collins CFP®, founder of Money Vehicle.

Florida's standards state that students, beginning in the ninth grade of the 2022-2023 school year, must take one-half credit in personal financial literacy and money management. The standards mandate instruction on financial topics spanning through bank accounts, money management, taxes, debt, and investments. The Money Vehicle course aligns to these standards, teaching students these basic principles of personal finance as well as addressing much more.

"It is important that our students are given the tools and knowledge to make basic and well-informed financial decisions in the future," said Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran upon the bill's signing .

Money Vehicle is designed for classrooms and delivers resources for educators. The course was developed by financial and educational experts—teachers and administrators among them, who have decades of experience rolling out school projects. Money Vehicle is already being used by school districts nationwide, as well as being used on college campuses and by professional sports leagues.

About Money Vehicle

Money Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to close the financial literacy gap. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction. This hybrid engagement of on and off-screen instruction empowers each and every student to begin their financial plan.

