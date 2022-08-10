Omnicom Group Named a Leader in Global Marketing Services by Independent Research Firm

This follows OPMG and OMD being named leaders in marketing creative and content services and global media management assessments, respectively

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) today announced it has been named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services, Q3 2022" by Forrester Research, Inc. With this assessment, Omnicom has been named a leader in three Forrester Wave™ assessments that cover the critical areas of global media management services, marketing creative and content services, and global marketing services.

Within the 17-criterion evaluation, Omnicom Group received the highest scores possible in five criteria: creative content and services, media management services, integration services, global client teams and innovation roadmap.

The evaluation noted that "Omnicom stands out for its innovation and integrates media, content, and performance." It specifically notes that "the Omni audience platform merges insight, workflow, execution, and activation in one OS, and the company's innovation plans for a universal taxonomy, deeper marketing automation, and commerce intelligence will accelerate its global marketing capabilities."

"We received the highest possible scores in criteria in critical areas of our business: creative and content services, media management services, integration services, innovation roadmap, and talent management," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group. "Clients are looking for their partners to turn disparate capabilities into integrated, global marketing solutions. We believe these criteria show we are well equipped to design end-to-end campaigns that brands need to reach consumers wherever they are."

"Omnicom Group bests the market in creative and content, thanks to its intelligence-powered creative craft, and in media management due to its software-driven effectiveness," said the report, authored by Jay Pattisall, Principal Analyst at Forrester. It stated, "The company also has strong global marketing capabilities that are among the strongest integration and global client team capabilities in this evaluation as well as resources that outpace the category…Omnicom Group is a good fit for CMOs of enterprise brands looking to connect and supercharge the many components of marketing experience."

This Forrester Wave™ evaluation for global marketing services follows the recent publication of "The Forrester Wave™: Global Media Management Services, Q3 2022", where fellow Omnicom network Omnicom Media Group (OMG) was named a Leader and received the highest ranking in the Current Offering category. More recently, Omnicom Precision Marketing Group was named a Leader and received the highest ranking in the Strategy category in "The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Creative and Content Services, Q3 2022."

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

