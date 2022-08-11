DarioHealth Selected by National Health Plan to Enhance Mental Health and Well-Being for Members

Dario's digital behavioral health solution will help to improve access and navigation across mental health resources

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. ("Dario", "DarioHealth" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today that a national health plan (the "Plan"), selected Dario's behavioral health solution to drive self-service across its mental wellbeing care resources. Dario's solution will become part of the Plan's behavioral health platform to increase access to digital navigation, digital self-help and coaching.

Consumers today have a wide range of mental health resources, including traditional community-based providers, tele-behavioral health resources, and digital solutions for better emotional health and well-being. This new collaboration will allow the Plan to create a centralized digital access point to help members navigate their options and find the care that is right for their needs using Dario's cutting-edge technology. Dario's AI-driven screener and triage tools provide the seamless access to care employers and plan sponsors want for their populations while delivering a better experience for their employees by simplifying the search for care and offering personalized guidance.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Plan to provide a more consumer-friendly, digital and seamless experience for users.Our ability to connect people quickly and conveniently to the right care for their needs with proven, evidence-based tools will make it easier for members to achieve better health. We expect to reach close to ten million members with access to Dario's behavioral health solution over the next couple of years. The agreement between the Plan and Dario is expected to begin generating potential revenue in the third quarter of 2022 with broad-based roll out anticipated to commence in 2023," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the contract launch , the expectation to reach close to ten million members over the next couple of years and the potential benefits that may be realized by users utilizing the Dario platform the expectation that the agreement with the Plan will begin to generate potential revenue in the third quarter of 2022 and broad-based roll out in and the belief that its ability to connect people quickly and conveniently to the right care for their needs with proven, evidence-based tools will make it easier for members to achieve better health . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

mary@dariohealth.com

+1-312-593-4280

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

Scott.Stachowiak@russopartnersllc.com

+1-646-942-5630

Logo:http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/544126/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.