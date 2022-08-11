EXHIBITION HUB SELECTS DORAVILLE FOR HOME OF NEW IMMERSIVE ARTS CENTER IN ATLANTA

Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience and An All-New, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Set to Open This Fall

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exhibition Hub, the market leader in immersive digital art experiences, announced today that it has selected Doraville as the home for its new Immersive Arts Center in Atlanta. The company also revealed that Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience and the company's world-renowned Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will also be featured at the venue under an all-new format. Monet and Van Gogh will be presented via Exhibition Hub's partnership with Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform.

The waitlist to purchase tickets for Monet will open at noon today. The exhibition is another mind-blowing and unique digital art experience showcasing more than 300 of Monet's paintings and sketches all through state-of-the-art video mapping technology. Visitors can explore the artists' life, career, and his secrets like never before with the help of 360º digital projections and a unique virtual reality experience.

Exhibition Hub executives spent months searching for and vetting potential venues across Metro Atlanta before selecting Doraville for the new Immersive Arts Center. The city is fast becoming a cutting-edge arts district, and Exhibition Hub is now positioned as the anchor for Doraville's ambitious plans.

"We are excited to welcome Exhibition Hub to the City of Doraville," said Mayor Joseph Geierman. "The Exhibition Hub Immersive Arts Center will provide unique interactive experiences that should attract people from all over the region. This business will be a welcome addition to Doraville's section of Buford Highway."

Exhibition Hub's massive 50,000 square foot Immersive Arts Center will be conveniently located at 5660 Buford Highway, NE in Doraville – just 10 miles from downtown Atlanta, and near the intersections of both I-85 and I-285. The five-acre site features more than 250 parking spaces and provides Exhibition Hub with a larger canvas to present both indoor and outdoor experiences.

"Our long-term agreement further solidifies Atlanta as one of our flagship cities. Atlanta will be among the first in the country to enjoy our award-winning content," said Mario Iacampo, CEO of Exhibition Hub. "We could not be more excited about our future in Doraville and Metro Atlanta." Iacampo continued to say that Exhibition Hub's Immersive Arts Center will host the Company's own immersive exhibitions, as well as those created from content producers "of the highest quality from around the world."

Longtime Atlanta resident, and Exhibition Hub Executive Producer John Zaller added, "As the cultural capital of the Southeast, Metro Atlanta is the perfect location to premiere our Immersive Arts Center. The region has welcomed us with more than open arms, and we look forward to bringing cutting-edge entertainment here for years to come."

Exhibition Hub, the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and museum-quality family exhibitions, now has Immersive Arts Centers in 13 markets across the U.S. including Seattle, Sacramento, Cincinnati, Miami, Schenectady, Raleigh, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston, Washington DC, New Orleans, and Grand Rapids—which opened recently to rave reviews.

Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, helping millions of people every week to discover the best experiences in their cities, with a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life. Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, festivals, to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.

