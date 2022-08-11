Yotam Solomon, Leading Sustainability Designer, to Join INVERSA Leather's Advisory Board

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVERSA Leathers , the first regenerative exotic leather is pleased to welcome designer Yotam Solomon to their Advisory Board. Yotam, previously the Creative Director and Fashion Designer behind Newlight Technologies' carbon negative fashion brand COVALENT, aims to provide strategic guidance and support to the company's continued growth. A prominent voice in sustainable fashion, his designs have been worn by celebrities including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Olympic Swimmer Natalie Coughlin, Nikki Reed, Stacy Keibler, and Christian Serratos. Yotam brings high fashion expertise to the INVERSA team and will be an integral in furthering product development and innovation within INVERSA. Yotam's work explores redefining sustainability, ethics, and regeneration by calling attention to the harmful realities of synthetics and non-recyclable materials, all key aspects of INVERSA's sustainability plan.

INVERSA Leathers has created the first leather that protects biodiversity. The first product line, invasive lionfish leather, was launched with a Le Bon Marche Paris drop with Italian footwear brand P448.

Believing in continuous R&D, INVERSA will expand its portfolio with additional invasive species throughout 2022 and 2023. INVERSA is currently in discussions with various design houses to explore commercialization of its leather across multiple product categories as the industry enters the next wave of regenerative sustainability.

"Yotam's expertise and insight will accelerate the adoption of invasive leathers into luxury fashion. We are excited to bring Yotam onto our advisory board and work together in empowering the fashion consumer to protect our planet." – Aarav Chavda, Co-Founder and CEO

About INVERSA Leathers

INVERSA Leathers was founded in 2020 with a mission to develop materials that solve an environmental crisis to protect biodiversity. We create authentic leather from invasive species, empowering the fashion community to heal the planet. Our goal is to create a portfolio of invasive leathers, each one addressing a unique human-induced crisis to restore habitats around the world. Our first line of leather is created from the invasive lionfish, which has ravaged Earth's coral reefs across the Atlantic, from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean Sea. As longtime divers, our founders saw firsthand the devastation caused by the invasive lionfish and embarked upon a journey to protect and restore ecosystems through the power of material innovation and environmental education.

