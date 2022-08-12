California Forward to support Calif.'s federal infrastructure spending project

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Newsom's office announced a partnership on a new project with California Forward (CA FWD) and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. With a focus on federal infrastructure spending, the project includes Mr. Villaraigosa as a Senior Advisor to the administration on statewide infrastructure priorities and CA FWD providing overall strategy and support on public engagement.

"California Forward is excited to be involved in this project which builds upon our existing work and successes, to ensure that the strategy developed reflects the priorities of the state's regions. We are glad to be continuing our partnership with the administration on creating communities that are equitable, environmentally sustainable and economically vibrant, and we appreciate the Governor's leadership and foresight in prioritizing this opportunity for California," said Micah Weinberg, CEO of CA FWD.

CA FWD will manage the contract with Mr. Villaraigosa.

For general information about the project, please reach out to the Governor's office at govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov.

ABOUT CA FWD

California Forward (CA FWD) leads a statewide movement, bringing people together across communities, regions and interests to improve government and create inclusive, sustainable growth for everyone. A 501(c)(3) organization, CA FWD drives collective action to identify solutions that can be taken to scale to meet the challenges the state is facing. CA FWD serves as the backbone for the California Stewardship Network , an alliance of regional economic development leaders, and is home to the California Economic Summit and the California Dream Index.

Contact: Sarah Walsh sarah@cafwd.org, 661-332-5999

View original content:

SOURCE CA FWD