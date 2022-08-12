InventHelp Inventor Develops Energy Powered Dance Floor (DNV-349)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am an electrician and always noticed how much wasted energy humans put out," said the inventor from Denver, Colo. "I thought of this idea to help motivate people to get up and dance at festivals and concerts."

He invented the patent-pending OFF GRID HUMAN POWERED DANCE FLOOR that would harness kinetic energy that could be used to power lights, speakers and other equipment. This could provide an innovative and eco-friendly means to creating energy and electrical power. It could help reduce the consumption of electricity and allow for events to be held at remote locations father from residential areas. Additionally, this could ensure the event was not in violation of city noise ordinances and other restrictions.

