MasterClass Launches President George W. Bush's Class on Tough Calls and Life Lessons

Teaches leadership lessons from pivotal moments during his presidency—including 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and the financial crisis—and brings members into his painting studio

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced the launch of U.S. President George W. Bush's class on tough calls and life lessons. President Bush will teach members leadership skills he learned during his presidency and beyond—and share an intimate window into how his desire for lifelong learning has guided all aspects of his life, including his post-presidency passion for painting. President Bush's class is part of the "MasterClass Presents the White House" series and now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

"President Bush's decisions changed our world," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Through the lens of leading through some monumental moments in history, President Bush shares his biggest leadership lessons. He also takes members on a journey beyond the Oval Office and into his art studio for the first time, providing insights into his passions and the value of life-long learning."

In his class, President Bush will share critical moments from his career to illuminate how the lessons he learned can be applied by the leaders of today, tomorrow and well into the future. He will outline what a leader's job does and does not entail, the values and principles he uses to make decisions and the importance of communication. From his experience speaking on international stages, he will explain how he structures speeches and speaks from the heart—and address some of his "Bushisms." President Bush will also recount how he dealt with the crises that defined his presidency, including a moment-by-moment walk-through of how he managed 9/11, as well as what it was like to navigate Hurricane Katrina and the financial crisis. Mrs. Laura Bush will join him to share stories from their time together in the White House and on the campaign trail. The class will culminate with a close-up look at President Bush's personal art studio, as he reveals what he has learned by taking an interest in painting and how he views learning as a lifelong pursuit.

"With the right mindset, every part of life can be a learning experience," President Bush said. "For me, being your president was the ultimate learning experience, and now I want to share some of what I've learned—and continue to learn—with you. My class is for anyone who wants to develop a communication and leadership style that's authentic and effective."

President Bush served as 43rd president of the United States of America from 2001 to 2009. As commander in chief, President Bush worked to expand freedom, opportunity and security at home and abroad. His administration reformed America's education system, restored robust private-sector economic growth and job creation, protected our environment and pursued a comprehensive strategy to keep America safe after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. After his presidency, President Bush and his wife, Laura, founded the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. The Bush Center is home to the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the George W. Bush Institute, a nonpartisan public policy and leadership development center. He is the author of four bestselling books: Decision Points (2010), 41: A Portrait of My Father (2014), Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors (2017) and Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants (2021). He and Laura are the parents of twin daughters: Barbara, married to Craig Coyne, and Jenna, married to Henry Hager. The Bushes also are the proud grandparents of Margaret Laura "Mila," Poppy Louise and Henry Harold "Hal" Hager; and Cora Georgia Coyne.

President Bush's class is part of the "MasterClass Presents the White House" series, in which members get unprecedented access to and can learn from leaders on both sides of the aisle who have influenced American politics and changed the world. President Bill Clinton's class on inclusive leadership, former U.S. Secretary of State, Senator and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton's class on the power of resilience, and U.S. Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Condoleezza Rice's class on diplomacy are also available exclusively on MasterClass.

