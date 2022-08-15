KonaTel Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Revenue Increased 76% Year-Over-Year to $5.1 Million as Mobile Services Continues to Scale

Additional Capital Strengthens Balance Sheet and Supports Accelerating Growth

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KonaTel, Inc. (OTCQB: KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary and Recent Business Highlights

  • Revenues of $5.1 million, up 75.8% compared to the second quarter last year and up 21.2% compared to the first quarter of this year.
  • Gross profit of $443,000, down 69.2% compared to the second quarter last year. Gross profit temporarily down due to increased customer acquisition costs (recognized at activation per U.S. accounting guidelines) during this period of intentional rapid growth.
  • GAAP net loss of $(1.5) million, or $(0.04) per share, compared to GAAP net income of $341,000, or $0.01 per share, in the second quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $(1.2) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $592,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter last year.
  • Secured $3.2 million in debt financing to accelerate growth of Mobile Services.

D. Sean McEwen, Chairman and CEO of KonaTel stated, "We grew our second quarter revenue by 76% year-over-year and 21% sequentially, which demonstrates accelerating momentum in the scaling of our business. Since the first quarter of this year, we increased our mobile customer base 130% by investing in the acquisition of new customers and additional management and support infrastructure to accommodate a substantial increase in our customer base without a significant future increase to general and administrative costs. We have a highly attractive business model with a diverse revenue base and a high degree of operating leverage. Each new mobile customer brings additional revenue and margin contribution and serves as a lever for future cash flows. The strength of our business is further reinforced by government support and the critical role wireless data and voice services play in our lives. As one of only a limited number of FCC approved national wireless resellers under recently expanded government programs, we are moving aggressively to leverage our first mover advantage and capture new customers at a rapid pace."

McEwen continued, "As we expected and discussed with our first quarter report, second quarter margins were impacted by the significant acceleration of our Mobile Services business as upfront costs to acquire new customers are expensed as incurred under U.S. accounting guidelines. We expect our margins to improve through the remainder of this year and into next year as we begin to recover customer acquisition costs that were incurred at the start of our growth cycle. There is a natural tension in our business between growth, profitability and customer churn, and we are committed to striking a balance that does not sacrifice one for another. We are fortunate to operate a business model that allows us to scale rapidly and with our stepped approach to growth, recover customer acquisition costs quickly and manage our churn rate.  New term financing of $3.2 million strengthened our balance sheet and serves as a working capital bridge during this period of exponential growth. The economics of our business are solid, and the investments we are making today are a catalyst for accelerating growth and increasing shareholder value."

Quarterly Financial Summary (Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021)

Revenue of $5.1 million, an increase of 75.8% compared to $2.9 million. The increase was due to growth in the Mobile Services segment. Mobile Services expansion continued under the Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The revenues were derived as a result of delivering high-speed mobile data service to low-income consumers.

Gross profit was $443,000, or 8.6% gross profit margin, compared to $1.4 million, or 49.3% gross profit margin. The decline in gross profit was due to up-front costs incurred by accelerating growth to acquire new customers in the Mobile Services segment. Mobile customer acquisition costs are not amortized over the average life of the customer but are generally recognized at the start of service and typically recovered within 120 days after activation. Mobile customer acquisition costs for the second quarter 2022 was $2.7 million compared to $45,000 for the second quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses were $1.8 million, up 72.2% compared to $1.1 million. This increase was primarily due to additions in payroll and related expenses resulting from the hiring of operations management and customer support positions in the Apeiron Systems and IM Telecom subsidiaries.

GAAP net loss was $(1.5) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share (based on 41.6 million weighted average shares), compared to net income of $341,000, or $0.01 per diluted share (based on 44.2 million weighted average shares). The loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was impacted by an acceleration of growth in the Mobile Services segment that increased customer acquisition costs, which are recorded in full at the time of customer activation.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(1.2) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $592,000, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Year-to-Date Financial Detail (First Six Months of 2022 vs. First Six Months of 2021)

Revenues increased 76.2% to $9.4 million compared to $5.3 million, reflecting a 1.8% increase in Hosted Services revenues and a 159.0% increase in Mobile Services revenues.

Gross profit was $2.1 million, or 22.4% gross profit margin, compared to gross profit of $2.3 million, or 44.3% gross profit margin. The decline in gross profit was due to up-front costs incurred by accelerating growth to acquire new customers in the Mobile Services segment. Mobile customer acquisition costs are not amortized over the average life of the customer but are generally recognized at the start of service and typically recovered within 120 days after activation. Mobile customer acquisition costs for the first six months of 2022 were $3.5 million compared to $123,000 for the first six months of 2021.

Total operating expenses were $3.4 million, up 60.7% compared to $2.1 million. This increase was due primarily to additions in payroll and related expenses resulting from the hiring of operations management and customer support positions in Apeiron Systems and IM Telecom subsidiaries.

GAAP net loss was $(1.5) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share (based on 41.6 million weighted average shares), compared to net income of $108,000, or $0.00 per diluted share (based on 44.2 million weighted average shares).

Non-GAAP net loss was $(1.1) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $624,000, or $0.01 per diluted share.

About KonaTel

KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IoT mobile data service, and a range of hosted cloud services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, SD-WAN, and platform services using its national cloud network. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications APIs. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com), is an FCC authorized wireless Lifeline carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, authorized to provide government subsidized cellular service to low-income American families. KonaTel is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

-- Tables Follow –

KonaTel, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets









June 30, 2022



December 31, 2021

Assets






Current Assets






Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

2,430,966


$

932,785

Accounts Receivable, net


1,421,026



1,274,687

Inventory, Net


1,007,206



566,839

Prepaid Expenses


10,124



79,467

Other Current Asset


164



164

Total Current Assets


4,869,486



2,853,942







Property and Equipment, Net


42,712



48,887







Other Assets






Intangible Assets, Net


845,377



807,775

Other Assets


120,970



154,297

Investments


10,000



10,000

Total Other Assets


976,347



972,072

Total Assets

$

5,888,545


$

3,874,901







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Current Liabilities






Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

$

1,239,530


$

930,449

Loans Payable, net of origination fees


2,984,181



-

Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - current


60,452



50,672

Total Current Liabilities


4,284,163



981,121







Long Term Liabilities






Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - long term


165,554



136,445

Note Payable - long term


-



150,000

Total Long Term Liabilities


165,554



286,445

Total Liabilities


4,449,717



1,267,566

Commitments and contingencies






Stockholders' Equity






Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares
authorized, 41,615,406 outstanding and issued at June 30,
2022 and 41,615,406 outstanding and issued at December
31, 2021


41,615



41,615

Additional Paid In Capital


8,265,520



7,911,224

Accumulated Deficit


(6,868,307)



(5,345,504)

Total Stockholders' Equity


1,438,828



2,607,335

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

5,888,545


$

3,874,901

KonaTel, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations






Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue

$

5,123,097


$

2,913,873


$

9,350,954


$

5,306,711

Cost of Revenue


4,680,530



1,476,485



7,261,127



2,958,162

Gross Profit


442,567



1,437,388



2,089,827



2,348,549













Operating Expenses












Payroll and Related Expenses


1,238,979



588,328



2,371,294



1,180,871

Operating and Maintenance


717



-



1,359



-

Bad Debt


29,078



-



29,133



-

Professional Services


145,477



59,602



294,647



143,725

Utilities and Facilities


39,348



18,995



75,035



70,797

Depreciation and Amortization


2,059



213,552



6,176



427,105

General and Administrative


119,316



37,616



180,233



145,661

Marketing and Advertising


37,357



1,637



85,027



12,723

Application Development Costs


115,089



119,740



249,694



119,740

Taxes and Insurance


92,281



16,850



123,660



24,695

Total Operating Expenses


1,819,701



1,056,320



3,416,258



2,125,317













Operating Income/(Loss)


(1,377,134)



381,068



(1,326,431)



223,232













Other Income and Expense












Interest Expense


(47,146)



(7,514)



(71,176)



(9,756)

Other Expenses


(54,073)



(32,469)



(125,196)



(105,113)

Total Other Income and Expenses


(101,219)



(39,983)



(196,372)



(114,869)













Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,478,353)


$

341,085


$

(1,522,803)


$

108,363













Earnings (Loss) per Share












Basic

$

(0.04)


$

0.01


$

(0.04)


$

0.00

Diluted

$

(0.04)


$

0.01


$

(0.04)


$

0.00

Weighted Average Outstanding Shares











Basic


41,615,406



40,692,286



41,615,406



40,692,286

Diluted


41,615,406



44,217,286



41,615,406



44,217,286

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/konatel-reports-second-quarter-2022-results-301605838.html

SOURCE KonaTel, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.