Tarsier Pharma announces development of TRS02, a potential immunomodulator, for the treatment of retinal diseases with sustained-release intravitreal formulation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarsier Pharma, an advanced clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for blinding ocular diseases, today announced development of TRS02, a slow-release formulation of TRS for intravitreal injection, to treat retinal diseases.

TRS is a breakthrough proprietary and patented technology platform, which is a new bio-inspired small molecule, with a novel and attractive anti-inflammatory Mechanism-of-Action. It is currently being evaluated in a phase III clinical trial of TRS01 eye drops in patients with non-infectious anterior uveitis & uveitic glaucoma. TRS02, is a slow-release formulation of TRS intended to be injected to the back of the eye for treatment of back-of-the-eye indications with underlying inflammatory pathology, such as posterior uveitis (intermediate, posterior, and panuveitis), Diabetic Macular Edema, Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy, and dry-Age-related Macular Degeneration. TRS02 is currently in pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) stage of development and is being further developed towards IND submission.

"We recently achieved significant pre-clinical milestones in TRS02 development, which is a major leap and provides a clearer path towards IND submission. With the unmet medical need in retinal diseases, the advancement of TRS02 development as a steroid-free anti-inflammatory agent for the back-of-the-eye, offers high potential for the benefit of patients", said COO of Tarsier, Ms. Zohar Milman.

Dr. Daphne Haim-Langford, CEO & Chairperson of Tarsier Pharma, added: "Tarsier is an Ophthalmic company focusing on developing technologies to save sight for patients struggling with blinding diseases. Together with our lead candidate, TRS01 eye drop formulation for front of the eye, TRS02 will enable the treatment of back-of-the-eye devastating diseases."

Tarsier Pharma is a phase-3 pharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular back and front of the eye blinding diseases. TRS is a bio-inspired breakthrough proprietary technology platform, based on a new chemical entity with novel mechanism of action, that demonstrated safety and efficacy in a rare debilitating and blinding indication. Currently Tarsier is running TRS4VISION phase-3 clinical trial in subjects with non-infectious anterior uveitis including uveitic glaucoma, and IND enabling studies with its TRS02 formulation for retinal diseases.

Non-infectious uveitis is an autoimmune blinding ocular inflammation, considered the third leading cause of blindness in the developed world. Tarsier's TRS01 is a potent fast-acting immunomodulator, delivered as eye drops, for the treatment of non-infectious anterior uveitis in patients with uveitic glaucoma – that is considered an end-stage condition of uveitis. Once a uveitis patient has also developed glaucoma (uveitic glaucoma), the only available treatments for active inflammation, which are steroids, should be avoided due to their side effects of expediting glaucoma and vision loss. Thus, TRS01 has the potential to become the standard of care for uveitic glaucoma.

