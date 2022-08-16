Kids Kicking Cancer Receives $1,000,000 Pledge from Kraft Family to Build New Interactive Digital Dojo to Empower Children in Pain Through Martial Arts Therapy

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids Kicking Cancer announces a $1,000,000 pledge from philanthropists Larry and Jackie Kraft to support the buildout of a new web-based digital dojo for children with cancer and other pediatric illnesses such as sickle cell, hemophilia, GI issues, and organ transplants.

Larry and Jackie Kraft (PRNewswire)

The goal of the Heroes Circle Digital Dojo is to connect pediatric patients with Martial Arts Therapeutic Mentors, as well as friends and peers all over the world. Kids will be able to participate in virtual martial arts therapy classes, access the new on-demand library of martial arts technique videos, participate in unique virtual age-appropriate events and engage with other patients through chat, blogs and gamification offerings.

"With the support of the Kraft Family, we will have the opportunity to provide a tool to children in hospitals to help lower their pain, empower them through teaching (the world) and connect them to a community of children who are also experiencing similar challenges", says Rabbi Elimelech Goldberg (Founder and Global Director of Kids Kicking Cancer). "We are determined to touch the lives of 1,000,000 children within the next several years. Building the Heroes Circle Digital Dojo is the key to fulfilling that vision."

As a result of the COVID pandemic, Kids Kicking Cancer successfully pivoted to digital program offerings across the United States and globally, resulting in increased demand for its therapeutic product. With daily requests from oncology camps, hospitals and health-based organizations requesting more robust online programming and virtual "face to face" interaction with their patients, it is evident that creating a means for increased virtual connections is integral to combating pediatric social isolation.

The effects of isolation on children and teens remains a national concern and is associated with a wide range of negative outcomes, including school drop-out, depressive symptoms, social anxiety, suicide ideation, low self-esteem, eating disorders, and sleep problems. In addition, sick children are routinely denied normal social interaction due to treatment constraints and immunosuppressant issues. The immunocompromised child is particularly vulnerable to the ill effects of isolation.

"No sick child should ever suffer the pain and anxiety of serious illness on his own," said Larry Kraft, a member of the Kids Kicking Cancer Board of Directors and owner of Serta Restokraft Mattress Co.

"That is why we are dedicated to supporting this amazing effort," said Jackie Kraft. " We have seen the power of these children teaching. That impact can be significantly replicated with the tools that we are proud to help bring to life."

Kids Kicking Cancer has hired a Detroit-based marketing agency partner, Rebuild, to help manage platform design and build. The new Heroes Circle Digital Dojo is expected to launch in 2023 along with the opening of the Kraft Digital Dojo Studio for production and broadcasting. The virtual studio will be housed near the Larry and Jackie Kraft Healing Arts Studio, dedicated in 2013, where actual classes take place with the children.

About Kids Kicking Cancer and the Heroes Circle

The Heroes Circle® is a global healing and wellness initiative inspired by the children of Kids Kicking Cancer. Through the use of martial arts therapy and the teachings of highly accredited Martial Arts Therapists, children and adults are equipped with the tools to lower their pain, anxiety, toxic stress and fear. Our evidence-based therapy is delivered in person and virtually throughout hospitals, medical facilities, outpatient centers, homes and schools across the United States and globally. To learn more, visit HeroesCircle.org.

About REBUILD

REBUILD is an integrated, creative marketing agency based in Detroit, MI. In 2022, celebrating 10 years of architecting brand campaigns that deliver world-class creativity and innovation that is disruptive and memorable. They specialize in the Healthcare, Personal Finance, Travel, Retail, Gaming/Metaverse and Web3/Blockchain categories.

