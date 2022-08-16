North American Partners in Anesthesia brings concierge anesthesia services to Wilmington Health ASC

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is the new outpatient anesthesia services provider for Wilmington Health Ambulatory Surgery Center (Wilmington Health ASC). NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company in the U.S., with more than 6,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at hundreds of hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based sites across 20 states. Wilmington Health ASC's anesthesia team includes five NAPA physicians and certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs).

Wilmington Health ASC is located at 1305 Glen Meade Road, Wilmington, NC, 28401, and is part of Wilmington Health, a large multi-specialty physician-owned practice. Wilmington Health has been providing care in Wilmington and Southeast, NC, since 1971. It delivers a wide range of treatment options for diverse specialties, including obstetrics and gynecology; orthopedic; ear, nose, and throat; plastic; and reconstructive surgeries.

Robert Colon, ASC Administrator, Wilmington Health ASC, said, "We are pleased to have NAPA's highly skilled clinicians providing anesthesia services for our preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures. Wilmington Health ASC is committed to delivering safe, efficient, and innovative surgical services. NAPA provides dependable, patient-centered anesthesia and pain management care, while also actively partnering with surgeon colleagues to ensure communication, teamwork, and trust. We know how important that combination is for improved patient outcomes and recovery."

Fran Abdou, MD, NAPA Clinical RVP, Mid-South Region, said, "We are thrilled to further expand our relationships in the southeastern U.S., and the Wilmington area specifically. With the increased demand for complex procedures in an outpatient setting, NAPA provides a unique advantage to our facility partners. Our robust infrastructure offers consistent staffing and standardized protocols to maximize efficiency. We also apply end-to-end concierge programs and care pathways to help ASCs grow their services. Ever present are our robust quality initiatives and data benchmarking that focuses on facility excellence and enhanced surgical outcomes. Wilmington Health ASC can expect these same solutions and level of service."

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our 6,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at nearly 500 healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

Since 1971, Wilmington Health has been committed to providing TRUE Care to our community in Wilmington and Southeastern North Carolina. A physician-owned primary care and multi-specialty medical practice, Wilmington Health provides a comprehensive, coordinated, and collaborative approach to healthcare, using evidence-based medicine to achieve the highest-quality care possible to the patients we serve.

