Smokey Bones Launches All You Can Eat Wings

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Bones , the Masters of Meat, is launching All You Can Eat Wings on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Every weekday from 8 p.m. until close, wing fans can get their hands on all the wings they can eat for just $14.99, including both bone-in and boneless wings. This is for a limited time, so be sure to enjoy them before they take flight. Available at all participating Smokey Bones locations. Other restrictions may apply.

"Our wings are so craveable and we understand that it's hard to stop at just a few, so we're thrilled to introduce our All You Can Eat Wings," said Cole Robillard , Chief Marketing Officer for Smokey Bones. "Our wings make a delicious pairing with our extensive selection of cold beers and other refreshing beverages from our full bar, as well as our other featured menu items. When it comes to great flavors, we have you covered."

Smokey Bones serves up their wings three ways. Jumbo bone-in wings are served either house smoked or traditional fried style, and boneless wings have a crispy breading; all are then tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub and delivered piping hot to your table. Each style of wings may be enjoyed the Smokey Bones Way, where the wings are dusted with house seasoning and drizzled with a sweet BBQ glaze.

The All You Can Eat Wings deal is available for dine-in only and only on weekdays from 8 p.m. to close at participating Smokey Bones locations. The offer is good for boneless and bone-in wings and while supplies last. Offer starts August 16, 2022, for a limited time only.

Smokey Bones is available for dine-in and online ordering for curbside pick-up or direct delivery from its restaurants. For more information, visit Smokeybones.com.

About Smokey Bones

The Masters of Meat Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award winning ribs, perfectly seared steaks and memorable moments in 63 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night, and has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys, a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers, and several signature, handcrafted cocktails. Smokey Bones offers a 10 % discount to active duty and veterans with ID. Smokey Bones is an affiliate of Boca Raton, FL based Sun Capital Partners.

