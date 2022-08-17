AdQuick.com Ranks No. 1617 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick.com , the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. AdQuick's three-year revenue growth rate of 391% landed the company at No. 1617 on the prestigious list. This is the second consecutive year AdQuick has made the Inc. 5000.

"AdQuick has gone all in on product innovation and strategic partnerships to deliver cutting edge, out-of-home advertising solutions to brands and agencies around the world," said Matthew O'Connor, CEO of AdQuick. "As a result, AdQuick is now seen as a true leader in outdoor advertising, with over 1,400 media partners spanning all types of OOH media, in more than 40 countries. We look forward to increasing this momentum and continuing to make it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising, no matter where you are in the world."

Since being founded in 2016, AdQuick has earned a reputation as the go-to marketplace for advertisers needing data-led OOH media planning. Powered by robust datasets and proprietary tools, AdQuick helps facilitate fast and efficient campaign execution as well as accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI. So far in 2022, AdQuick has continued this streak, announcing a number of new partners, product updates, and resources to enhance OOH planning, buying and measurement experiences for its customers.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

For more information on AdQuick or to schedule a demo, please visit www.adquick.com .

