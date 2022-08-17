Lumeon Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2022 International Business Awards®

Care orchestration leader recognized as most valuable technical innovation for work with NYC Health + Hospitals in automating care coordination for COVID-19

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeon, the care orchestration leader, received a Gold Stevie® Award today as the most valuable technical innovation in the 19th Annual International Business Awards®.

Lumeon's automated care orchestration platform integrates real-time data, applies clinical knowledge, and employs intelligent automation to orchestrate care based on the individual needs of each patient, alleviating the burden on clinicians and staff, who otherwise coordinate care manually. The Lumeon platform dramatically enhances clinician and staff productivity while enhancing care team efficiency and reducing operating costs.

Among the award judges' comments:

Quite inspiring technical innovation, supporting a great cause. I am impressed by the clarity and creativity of your innovation, the achievements supported with strong evidence. Brilliant!

Great solution during challenging times, and demonstrating actual, quantitative results

The nominee has contributed significantly to the fight against Covid-19. They were able to provide a scalable solution to mitigate the influx of patients in hospitals and help triage effectively

Precisely the kind of solution needed at the height of the pandemic. I hope this model would be available also to other emerging countries where there is a spike of cases. Imagine the impact it could have to HC management and response

"Our care orchestration platform throws a lifeline to clinicians and care teams facing endless, time-consuming manual tasks and workflows, which inhibit them from delivering the most value to their patients," said Greg Miller, chief growth officer of Lumeon. "We're honored to receive the prestigious Stevie Award, which affirms our leadership in automated care coordination."

To help health systems better manage the surge of incoming patients during COVID-19, Lumeon developed a remote home monitoring solution, designed for patients that presented at the ED with COVID symptoms and even tested positive for the virus, but whose oxygen saturation levels did not warrant hospital admission. Upon discharge from the ED, patients self-enrolled in the Lumeon-powered solution for New York City Health & Hospitals, which sent secure text messages to them every 12-24 hours to assess symptoms. Lumeon initially worked with NYC Health + Hospitals on the initiative and deployed the solution in only eight days.

Lumeon also powered a solution, integrated with the health system's Epic EHR platform, designed to combat the 20% to 40% no-show and late cancellation rates experienced during the height of the pandemic. By supporting patient communication preferences in multiple languages and flagging cancellations in the EHR, the solution streamlined the care coordination process and alleviated care team manual tasks. It helped reduce the hospitals' no-show rate by 29%, contributing to approximately $18.2 million in projected revenue gains.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large, and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet October 15 at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019. Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA

