Available in all Meijer delis, the new Crafted Market lines offer restaurant-style meals in 5 minutes or less at home

Meijer Makes Dinner Decisions Easy with Launch of Crafted Market Heat-and-Eat Meals Available in all Meijer delis, the new Crafted Market lines offer restaurant-style meals in 5 minutes or less at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today the launch of its latest offering that caters to customers in need of convenience – its new line of restaurant-style, single-serve Crafted Market by Meijer heat-and-eat meals. Crafted Market meals are now available in the deli section of all Meijer stores.

Crafted Market meals are now available in the deli section of all Meijer stores. (PRNewswire)

"We have a long history of centering convenience and quality in our deli experience for our customers, so expanding our ready-to-heat options just makes sense," said Marlys Roberts, Meijer Merchandising Director of Deli and Bakery.

Customers looking for a quick meal solution for their post-shopping trip dinner or to have on-hand for later in the week when they don't feel like cooking can now find 12 varieties of meals in the deli grab-and-go section of their local Meijer.

In fact, the retailer expects 40 percent of its Crafted Market meals to be consumed the same day they're purchased.

"We know that sometimes doing your grocery shopping can work up an appetite, so we're pleased to be enhancing our heat-and-eat selection with this line full of fun flavors and classic favorites that customers can grab as they finish up their trip and enjoy soon after from the comfort of their homes," said Salwan Yaqo, Meijer Deli Buyer.

The new ready-to-heat options come in two lines – Crafted Market by Meijer and Crafted Market Signature by Meijer. The Crafted Market line offers classic, family favorites like blackened chicken mac & cheese, teriyaki chicken and meatloaf and mash. The signature line offers more elevated meal options assembled in-store like chicken enchiladas, pesto grilled chicken with lemon thyme orzo and chicken asada. Each meal heats in 5 minutes or less.

To see the full range of Crafted by Meijer meals available, visit meijer.com.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 241 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. (PRNewsfoto/Meijer Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meijer