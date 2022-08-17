Nayax Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue Grew 33% Year-Over-Year to $41.2 Million
Recurring Revenue Grew 47% Year-Over-Year
Reaffirming Mid-Term Revenue Growth Target of 35%
HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to enable retailers to provide consumers with digital, cashless, connected commerce experiences, and enhance consumer loyalty and conversion, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
"We again delivered strong financial and operating performance for the second quarter, led by the continued pace of double-digit revenue growth and high customer adoption and satisfaction for our comprehensive, market-leading payment solutions. We delivered another quarter with excellent revenue performance driven by higher recurring revenues. Recurring revenues, comprised of SaaS subscription revenue and processing fees, grew 47% over the prior year quarter and accounted for more than 60% of our total revenue. During the second quarter, we continued to demonstrate the high level of customer satisfaction for our comprehensive solutions by maintaining an industry-leading net retention rate greater than 130%. Also, in Q2, we saw broad-based customer momentum across all geographies, with new customer growth of 58% over the prior year quarter and increasing scale from significantly growing both the number of transactions processed and the transaction value.
Looking ahead, based on our strong second quarter and first half results, our higher recurring revenue and continued business momentum, we remain confident about executing against our growth trajectory and our mid-term and long-term growth aspirations. Our continued momentum is a result of the value proposition we bring to our customers, the accelerating acceptance for cashless payments globally and the consistent execution of our strategies by the dedicated Nayax team" said Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board."
Nayax reports in U.S dollars and according to IFRS
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $41.2 million, an increase of 33% over Q2 2021. During Q2, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations had little impact on revenues.
- Recurring revenue from monthly SaaS and payment processing fees grew 47% compared to Q2 2021.
- Recurring revenue represented 61% of total revenue in Q2 2022 compared to 55% of total revenue in Q2 2021.
- Added 42,000 managed and connected devices during the quarter, for a total of 595,000 devices, driven by growing customer demand and execution of our market expansion strategy. This represents an increase of 38% compared to Q2 2021.
- The number of processed transactions grew 70% over Q2 2021 to 316 million.
- Transaction value increased 70% from prior year quarter to $585 million.
- Q2 gross margin decreased to 34% in comparison to prior year quarter, tracking in-line with the direction communicated previously. Gross margin was impacted mainly due to the mix of higher hardware revenue which has lower gross margin. We continue to expect hardware gross margins to be temporarily impacted by the ongoing disruption caused by the global component shortage.
- Gross profit reached $14 million, an increase of 6% over Q2 2021.
- Operating expenses, including research and development, share-based compensation expenses, as well as depreciation and amortization amounted to $21.2 million, an increase of 34% over Q2 2021. This reflects an increase of our investment in talent acquisition, customer base expansion and product innovation. Other investments included higher go-to-market expenses and enhanced infrastructure to support our global growth as we gain scale and become a much larger company. During Q2, operating expenses had a favorable impact from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations of $1 million compared to Q1 2022.
- Operating loss was $8.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.1 million in Q2 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $3.2 million compared to positive $1.4 million in Q2 2021 largely due to higher cost of goods sold, as a result of global component shortage, and an increase in operating expenses from strategic investments mentioned above that support our growth strategy. On a like for like basis, excluding Q2 2022 bonus expenses for non-sales employees that was introduced in Q3 2021 for the first time, and excluding the impact of product costs, Q2 2022 Adjusted EBITDA on a like for like basis, would have been a positive $1.3 million.
- Net loss for Q2 2022 was $10.3 million, or ($0.0315) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million, or ($0.0192) per diluted share for Q2 2021.
Nayax generates revenue from the sale of its POS devices, a monthly subscription fee for access to our SaaS solutions and payment processing fees for transactions made at the point-of-sale and through our global platform.
IFRS Results ($M)
Revenue Breakdown
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Change (%)
Recurring - SaaS & Payment
25.4
17.2
47.4 %
POS Devices
15.8
13.8
14.7 %
Total Revenue
41.2
31.0
32.9 %
The Company provides payment processing and business operations software solutions and services through its global cashless payment platform. In Q2 2022, the Company recorded strong growth in its recurring revenue from SaaS and payment processing, reflecting 61% of total revenue. This increase in recurring revenue represents growth in both the number of transactions processed through our devices as well as an increase in transaction value. This is contributed by our growing install base of managed and connected devices as well as the continued rapid adoption of cashless payments by consumers.
Second Quarter Business Highlights
- Expanded our diverse customer base, adding 4,000 new customers across our global footprint, bringing our total customer base to 38,000, as of June 30, 2022, growing 58% over Q2 2021.
- Dollar-based net retention rate stayed elevated at 132%, reflecting the high satisfaction and loyalty our customers place on our comprehensive solutions to increase their revenue and improve their operations.
- Continued to execute on our market expansion strategy by entering the New Zealand unattended retail market with our contactless card reader and cashless payment solutions.
- Extended our customer relationship with Five Star Food Service, a leading U.S. unattended operator and the largest of the Canteen franchise. Five Star will deploy Nayax's comprehensive payments solutions initially across their fleet of 20,000 vending machines and will also use Nayax's VendSys, a leading vending management system.
- Successfully closed the acquisition of On Track Innovations (OTI) in June 2022.
Key Performance Indicators
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Change (%)
Total Transaction Value ($m)
585
344
70 %
Number of Transactions (millions)
316
186
70 %
Take Rate % (Payments) (*)
2.50 %
2.57 %
-3 %
Managed and Connected devices
595,000
432,000
38 %
(*) Take Rate % - Payment service providers typically take a percentage of every transaction in exchange for facilitating the movement of funds from the buyer to the seller. It is calculated by dividing the total dollar transaction value by the company's processing revenue in the same quarter.
Outlook
Looking ahead, we remain excited about our strong long-term growth drivers and the large market opportunities, we see ahead. In the near term, we expect to continue to see disruption in supply chain which will delay immediate improvements in hardware gross margin of our POS devices due to the global shortage in components.
Our durable business model is demonstrated by our diverse customer base, verticals, and geographies. With strong secular tailwind and with our industry-leading net revenue retention rate, we believe we have a clear opportunity to drive revenue growth in the future.
Mid-Term Outlook
We are reaffirming our mid-term revenue projection of $220 million, driven by organic growth and strategic M&A. We are also reaffirming the growth rate target of 35% in the medium term, with customer growth, increased market penetration and continued expansion of our platform serving as the main growth drivers.
Long-Term Outlook
Gross margin in the long-term is expected to reach 50% by providing leasing options for IoT POS and by growing the SaaS and payment processing revenue segments.
Our long-term Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance is set around 30%.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.
Use and Definitions of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial measures in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted under International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, this press release and the accompanying tables contains a non-IFRS financial measures, including, adjusted EBITDA. We use Adjusted EBITDA to supplement financial information presented on an IFRS basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our IFRS results allows management and our board of directors to more fully understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and helps management project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare IFRS-based financial measures.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before other income (expense), interest income (expense), foreign exchange gain (loss), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude the effects of share-based compensation expense and certain nonrecurring expenses that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations, consisting primarily of Equity method investee expenses and other indirect charges associated with our initial public offering. We believe Adjusted
EBITDA provides our investors with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.
We use non-IFRS measures in conjunction with IFRS measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance. There are limitations to the use of the non-IFRS measures presented in this press release. Our non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies; other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-IFRS measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. These non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.
We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view our non-IFRS measures in conjunction with IFRS financial measures. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA please see the tables included at the end of this press release.
About Nayax
Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, over 700 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com
Investor Relations Contact:
ICR, Inc.
ir@nayax.com
NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
June 30
December 31
2022
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
U.S. dollars in thousands
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
41,762
113,050
87,332
Short-term bank deposits
6,122
99
48
Restricted cash transferable to customers for
Processing activity
32,716
23,050
23,695
Receivables in respect of processing activity
22,360
14,812
14,395
Trade receivable, net
25,666
16,678
19,338
Inventory
21,428
5,133
7,691
Other current assets
11,901
2,003
3,549
Total current assets
161,955
174,825
156,048
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Long-term bank deposits
1,367
817
1,033
Other long-term assets
2,011
880
1,252
Investment in associate
7,301
2,092
8,372
Right-of-use assets, net
6,816
5,803
5,275
Property and equipment, net
6,563
4,805
6,225
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
50,241
36,450
37,801
Deferred income tax
-
202
-
Total non-current assets
74,299
51,049
59,958
TOTAL ASSETS
236,254
225,874
216,006
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)
June 30
December 31
2022
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
U.S. dollars in thousands
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Short-term bank credit
2,000
3
-
Current maturities of long-term bank loans
1,067
2,355
2,406
Current maturities of loans from others and
2,485
3,910
3,600
Current maturities of leases liabilities
1,892
1,269
1,502
Payables in respect of processing activity
58,466
46,202
42,826
Deferred consideration for business combination
4,500
871
-
Trade payables
22,133
8,767
9,136
Other payables
14,267
7,364
10,718
Total current liabilities
106,810
70,741
70,188
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Long-term bank loans
1,960
3,701
2,760
Long-term loans from others and other long-
3,062
3,430
4,299
Post-employment benefit obligations, net
614
943
602
Lease liabilities
5,829
5,835
5,393
Deferred income taxes
889
1,187
1,088
Total non-current liabilities
12,354
15,096
14,142
TOTAL LIABILITIES
119,164
85,837
84,330
EQUITY:
Share capital
8
8
8
Additional paid in capital
150,763
149,383
150,366
Capital reserves
9,510
9,241
9,999
Accumulated deficit
(43,191)
(18,595)
(28,697)
TOTAL EQUITY
117,090
140,037
131,676
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
236,254
225,874
216,006
Date of approval of the financial statements: August 16, 2022.
NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
Six months ended
Three months
Year ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
U.S. dollars in thousands
Note
(Excluding loss per share data)
Revenues
4
75,343
53,775
41,211
31,001
119,134
Cost of revenues
(48,144)
(29,953)
(27,105)
(17,680)
(70,970)
Gross Profit
27,199
23,822
14,106
13,321
48,164
Research and development expenses
(10,692)
(8,022)
(5,098)
(4,722)
(19,040)
Selling, general and administrative
(29,946)
(18,619)
(15,121)
(10,303)
(45,379)
Depreciation and amortization in
(2,111)
(1,698)
(1,066)
(820)
(3,810)
Other expenses, net
(866)
(1,706)
(866)
(1,545)
(1,879)
Share of loss of equity method investee
(1,071)
(57)
(570)
(57)
(538)
Operating loss
(17,487)
(6,280)
(8,615)
(4,126)
(22,482)
Finance expenses, net
(2,357)
(1,710)
(1,499)
(1,626)
(1,655)
Loss before taxes on income
(19,844)
(7,990)
(10,114)
(5,752)
(24,137)
Income tax expense
(285)
(52)
(235)
(108)
(632)
Loss for the period
(20,129)
(8,042)
(10,349)
(5,860)
(24,769)
Attribution of loss for the period:
To shareholders of the Company
(20,129)
(8,036)
(10,349)
(5,860)
(24,763)
To non-controlling interests
-
(6)
-
-
(6)
Total
(20,129)
(8,042)
(10,349)
(5,860)
(24,769)
Loss per share attributed to
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.0614)
(0.0291)
(0.0315)
(0.0192)
(0.0820)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Six months ended
Three months
Year ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
U.S. dollars in thousands
Loss for the period
(20,129)
(8,042)
(10,349)
(5,860)
(24,769)
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or
Gain from remeasurement of liabilities (net) in
respect of post-employment benefit obligations
-
-
-
-
431
Items that may be reclassified to profit or
Exchange differences on translation of foreign
(489)
(240)
(339)
144
87
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(20,618)
(8,282)
(10,688)
(5,716)
(24,251)
Attribution of total comprehensive loss for
To shareholders of the Company
(20,618)
(8,212)
(10,688)
(5,716)
(24,181)
To non-controlling interests
-
(70)
-
-
(70)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(20,618)
(8,282)
(10,688)
(5,716)
(24,251)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company
Share
Additional
Remeasurement of
Other capital
Foreign
Accumulated
Total equity
Non-
Total
U.S. dollars in thousands
Balance at January 1, 2022 (audited)
8
150,366
102
9,503
394
(28,697)
131,676
-
131,676
Changes in the six months ended June 31, 2022
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(20,129)
(20,129)
-
(20,129)
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(489)
-
(489)
-
(489)
Employee options exercised
*
397
-
-
-
-
397
-
397
Share-based payment
-
-
-
-
-
5,635
5,635
-
5,635
Balance at June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
8
150,763
102
9,503
(95)
(43,191)
117,090
-
117,090
Balance at January 1, 2021 (audited)
7
16,689
(329)
9,324
243
(13,433)
12,501
-
12,501
Changes in the six months ended June 31, 2021
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(8,036)
(8,036)
(6)
(8,042)
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(176)
-
(176)
(64)
(240)
Non-controlling interests from business combination
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,530
1,530
IPO
1
132,559
-
-
-
-
132,560
-
132,560
Transactions with non-controlling interests
-
-
-
205
-
-
205
(1,460)
(1,255)
Business combination under common control
-
-
-
(26)
-
-
(26)
-
(26)
Employee options exercised
*
135
-
-
-
-
135
-
135
Share-based payment
-
-
-
-
-
2,874
2,874
-
2,874
Balance at June 30, 2021 (unaudited)
8
149,383
(329)
9,503
67
(18,595)
140,037
-
140,037
(*) Represents an amount lower than $1 thousand.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company
Share
Additional
Remeasurement of
Other capital
Foreign
Accumulated
Total equity
Non-
Total
U.S. dollars in thousands
Balance at April 1, 2022
8
150,460
102
9,503
244
(35,217)
125,100
-
125,100
Changes in the three months ended June 30, 2022
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(10,349)
(10,349)
-
(10,349)
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(339)
-
(339)
-
(339)
Employee options exercised
*
303
-
-
-
-
303
-
303
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
2,375
2,375
-
2,375
Balance at June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
8
150,763
102
9,503
(95)
(43,191)
117,090
-
117,090
Balance at April 1, 2021
7
16,689
(329)
9,324
(77)
(15,152)
10,462
1,460
11,922
Changes in the Three months ended June 30, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(5,860)
(5,860)
-
(5,860)
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
144
-
144
-
144
Non-controlling interests from business
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,530
IPO
1
132,559
-
-
-
-
132,560
-
132,560
Transactions with non-controlling interests
-
-
-
205
-
-
205
(1,460)
(1,255)
Business combination under common control
-
-
-
(26)
-
-
(26)
-
(26)
Employee options exercised
*
135
-
-
-
-
135
-
135
Share-based payment
-
-
-
-
-
2,417
2,417
-
2,417
Balance at June 30, 2021 (unaudited)
8
149,383
(329)
9,503
67
(18,595)
140,037
-
140,037
(*) Represents an amount lower than $1 thousand.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued)
Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company
Share
Additional
Remeasurement of
Other
Foreign
Accumulated
Total equity
Non-
Total
U.S. dollars in thousands
Balance at January 1, 2021 (audited)
7
16,689
(329)
9,324
243
(13,433)
12,501
-
12,501
Changes in 2021(audited):
-
Loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
(24,763)
(24,763)
(6)
(24,769)
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year
-
-
431
-
151
-
582
(64)
518
Non-controlling interests from business combination
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,530
1,530
IPO
1
132,559
-
-
-
-
132,560
-
132,560
Transactions with non-controlling interests
-
-
-
205
-
-
205
(1,460)
(1,255)
Business combination under common control
-
-
-
(26)
-
-
(26)
-
(26)
Employee options exercised
*
1,118
-
-
-
-
1,118
-
1,118
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
9,499
9,499
-
9,499
Balance at December 31, 2021 (audited)
8
150,366
102
9,503
394
(28,697)
131,676
-
131,676
(*) Represents an amount lower than $1 thousand.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Six months ended
Three months
Year ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
U.S. dollars in thousands
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss for the period
(20,129)
(8,042)
(10,349)
(5,860)
(24,769)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided
1,942
8,878
(4,892)
2,951
11,963
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(18,187)
836
(15,241)
(2,909)
(12,806)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capitalized development costs
(6,131)
(3,038)
(3,269)
(1,307)
(6,059)
Acquisition of property and equipment
(599)
(582)
(410)
(59)
(2,637)
Investments in associates
-
(2,449)
-
(2,149)
(6,449)
Loans repaid by shareholders
-
61
-
179
61
Increase in bank deposits
(7,048)
(31)
(370)
(26)
(352)
Payments for acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash
440
418
440
316
418
Payment of deferred consideration with respect to
-
(7,209)
-
(7,209)
(7,335)
Interest received
35
2
35
1
2
Investments in financial assets
(6,686)
(221)
(1,014)
(221)
(446)
Proceeds from sub-lessee
-
158
-
80
158
Net cash used in investing activities
(19,989)
(12,891)
(4,588)
(10,395)
(22,639)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING
Initial public offering (IPO)
-
132,560
-
132,560
132,560
Interest paid
(261)
(450)
(120)
(184)
(630)
Changes in short-term bank credit
-
(11,393)
-
(11,731)
(11,393)
Royalties paid in respect to government assistance
(36)
(199)
(36)
(144)
(199)
Transactions with non-controlling interests
(186)
(512)
-
(512)
(1,069)
Repayment of long-term bank loans
(1,711)
(1,266)
(248)
(852)
(1,971)
Repayment of long-term loans from others
(1,568)
(725)
(626)
(279)
(2,175)
Receipt of loans from shareholders
-
8,900
-
3,500
8,900
Repayment of loans from shareholders
-
(8,900)
-
(8,900)
(8,900)
Repayment of other long-term liabilities
(148)
(145)
(73)
(73)
(295)
Employee options exercised
501
135
410
135
718
Principal lease payments
(656)
(727)
(205)
(410)
(1,406)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(4,065)
117,278
(898)
113,110
114,140
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(42,241)
105,223
(20,727)
99,806
78,695
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning
87,332
8,195
64,752
13,291
8,195
Gains (losses) from exchange differences on cash
(3,897)
(105)
(2,618)
210
626
Gains (losses) from translation differences on cash
568
(263)
355
(257)
(184)
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of
41,762
113,050
41,762
113,050
87,332
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
Six months ended
Three months
Year ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
U.S. dollars in thousands
Appendix A – adjustments to reconcile net
Adjustments in respect of:
Depreciation and amortization
3,936
3,433
1,932
1,761
7,198
Post-employment benefit obligations, net
(42)
49
(19)
55
139
Deferred taxes
(107)
(84)
(53)
(10)
25
Finance expenses, net
2,988
734
2,034
604
269
Expenses in respect of long-term employee
91
107
41
61
193
Share of loss of equity method investee
1,071
57
570
57
538
Long-term deferred income
(52)
-
(26)
-
(26)
Expenses in respect of share-based
5,165
2,565
2,063
2,192
8,850
Total adjustments
13,050
6,861
6,542
4,720
17,186
Changes in operating asset and liability items:
Decrease (increase) in restricted cash
(9,021)
(4,884)
338
(7,635)
(5,529)
Increase in receivables from processing activity
(7,965)
(5,846)
(2,777)
(4,489)
(5,429)
Increase in trade receivables
(5,851)
(1,980)
(4,784)
(3,084)
(5,136)
Increase in other current assets
(7,063)
(206)
(7,326)
(838)
(1,352)
Increase in inventory
(10,208)
(83)
(7,960)
(519)
(2,631)
Increase in payables in respect of processing
15,645
17,213
609
14,770
13,832
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
12,106
(3,847)
11,160
(1,189)
(3,775)
Increase (decrease) in other payables
1,249
1,650
(694)
1,215
4,797
Total changes in operating asset and liability
(11,108)
2,017
(11,434)
(1,769)
(5,223)
Total adjustments to reconcile net loss to net
1,942
8,878
(4,892)
2,951
11,963
Appendix B – Information regarding
Purchase of property and equipment in credit
70
-
70
-
118
Acquisition of right-of-use assets through lease
380
1,543
-
1,469
1,428
Share based payments costs attributed to
470
726
312
640
649
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
IFRS to Non-IFRS
Quarter ended as of
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Loss for the year
(10,349)
(5,860)
Finance expense, net
1,499
1,626
Tax (Benefit) expense
235
108
Depreciation and amortization
1,929
1,759
EBITDA
(6,686)
(2,366)
Share-based compensation
2,059
2,190
IPO related expenses
866
1,545
Equity method investee
570
57
Adjusted EBITDA
(3,191)
1,425
(*) Excluding (i) product costs increase due to global components shortage and (ii) bonus plan for non-sales employees that was introduced in Q3 2021, Q2 2022 Adjusted EBITDA improved to a positive $1.3M.
