Parkway Acquisition Corp. Announces Cash Dividend

Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago

FLOYD, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkway Acquisition Corp. ("Parkway" or the "Company") (OTC QX: PKKW) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank ("Skyline"), announces a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.17 per share, payable September 19, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2022.  The Parkway Board of Directors declared the dividend on August 16, 2022.

Skyline is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Parkway and serves southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina with 25 branches.

For more information contact: 
Blake Edwards, President & CEO – 276-773-2811 
Lori Vaught, EVP & CFO – 276-773-2811

