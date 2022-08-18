AEP NAMED TOP 100 ON JUST CAPITAL'S 2022 WORKFORCE EQUITY AND MOBILITY LIST

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was named to JUST Capital's 2022 Top 100 U.S. Companies For Workforce Equity and Mobility list, which recognizes companies that set the bar in advancing racial equity and workforce opportunity and mobility.

JUST Capital, in partnership with the Anne E. Casey Foundation, created the list by evaluating Russell 1000 companies on key areas including the opportunity for job advancement, career development programs, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, fair pay and overall worker benefits.

"AEP is honored to be recognized by JUST Capital for advancing our workforce in diversity, equity and mobility," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP's chairman and chief executive officer. "Workforce equity and mobility are a crucial part of supporting our employees and creating a culture that reflects the diversity of the communities we serve. We strive to create a supportive, inclusive work environment and will continue our efforts to empower our employees."

Learn more about AEP's strategy to build the workforce of the future.

