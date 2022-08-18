GNC Announces First Ever Semi-Annual Live Well Sale Offering Can't-Miss Deals

Company also launches its biggest sweepstakes to-date

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer 2022 has been full of game-changing product launches for GNC, the global leader for health and wellness essentials. From the launch of Beyond Raw® Concept X, a transforming pre-workout that has raised industry standards, to new refreshing summer flavors including Bucked Up® Iced Tea Lemonade and Beyond Raw® LIT™ JOLLY RANCHER Grape, GNC is advancing consumers' wellness goals this summer and beyond. And to take things to the next level, GNC is introducing its first-ever Live Well Sale for one week only. From August 18, 2022 to August 24, 2022, both online and in-store, GNC consumers can take advantage of an unbeatable BOGO50 (buy one, get one 50%) promotion on products and brands.

"It's a great way for our consumers, who continue to show us their health and wellness is a top priority, to save on science-backed products and fan favorite brands," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "Whether you're looking for top-of-the-line pre-workouts or a multivitamin to promote everyday health, GNC can support your wellness journey and this is a great way to take that next step."

Alongside the BOGO50 promotion, GNC is launching an incredible Live Well Giveaway sweepstakes* available exclusively on its mobile app beginning today through September 7, 2022. Both new and current Loyalty Members registered on the GNC LiveWell App can participate and are eligible for prizes such as a $100,000 giveaway and 150 instant-wins including $50 GNC gift cards and $20 cash back rewards. To get started, download the GNC LiveWell app via iOS or via Android and play daily for your chance to win!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to myGNC Rewards and myGNC PRO Access members who reside in 50 U.S./D.C. and Puerto Rico, age 18+ (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MS and PR). Void where prohibited. Ends 9/7/22. For full Official Rules, visit www.gnc.com/livewellgiveaway.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

