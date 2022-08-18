Riley Decker Companies Promotes Two Team Members to Vice President of Operations

The family of staffing brands is focused on growth and diversifying their service offerings

CINCINNATI, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Decker Companies, a family of staffing brands and one of the largest staffing firms in the U.S., has announced the promotion of two team members responsible for leading operations for their skilled trades and healthcare brands.

Tiffany Feeley, former Director of Strategy for Riley Decker Companies, has been promoted to Vice President of Operations of MOR Talent Solutions.Tessie Ward, former Director of Marketing for Riley Decker Companies, has been promoted to Vice President of Operations for Galaxy Healthcare. (PRNewswire)

This announcement supports the company's vision to continue to grow their market share of the staffing industry across multiple segments including light industrial, skilled trades, and their newest addition of healthcare staffing.

"These new assignments recognize the right behaviors and mindset of the type of leaders who can continue to propel us forward in our mission to change lives and sustain growth. We are grateful for the business opportunities in front of us and are excited to recognize these employees who will play a critical part in our long-term success," said Kyle Decker, CEO & Founder, Riley Decker Companies.

Tiffany Feeley, former Director of Strategy for Riley Decker Companies, has been promoted to Vice President of Operations of MOR Talent Solutions. She has over 8 years of staffing experience and has been a key driver in the growth of the company over the last four years from developing the marketing arm of the business to rolling out multiple technologies to advance the capabilities of operations across multiple brands.

Tessie Ward, former Director of Marketing for Riley Decker Companies, has been promoted to Vice President of Operations for Galaxy Healthcare. Over the last year at Riley Decker she has further developed the marketing strategy and team overseeing the creation of new brands to the company's portfolio. She has been a catalyst for growth at three of the fastest-growing companies in the Greater Cincinnati area and has experience in both healthcare staffing and start-ups.

Riley Decker Companies has been recognized by the Cincinnati Business Courier as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work and the 5th Largest Staffing Firms in Greater Cincinnati, as well as one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the country by Staffing Industry Analysts. The company earned over $150 million in revenue in 2021 and is forecasting over $200 million in 2022.

About Riley Decker Companies

Riley Decker Companies is a family of staffing brands servicing the light industrial, skilled trades, and healthcare staffing segments. The company, made up of The Job Center Staffing, MOR Talent Solutions, and Galaxy Healthcare, has been recognized regionally and nationally for their sustained growth and employee engagement. Their mission is to change lives through the power of employment and employed over 23,000 associates in 2021. Learn more at rileydecker.com .

About MOR Talent Solutions

MOR Talent Solutions is a full-service, professional recruitment firm specializing in the manufacturing operations, engineering, supply chain, and skilled labor arenas. With over 35 years of combined experience in the Cincinnati and Tri-state area, MOR prides itself on both delivering the highest level of service to its client partners while also offering career changing opportunities to the professionals they work with. Learn more at mortalent.com .

About Galaxy Healthcare

Galaxy Healthcare is a healthcare staffing firm focused on local and travel nurse and allied staffing, as well as uniquely offering environmental services to their partners through their sister brands. The company aims to provide out-of-this-world staffing services, delighting clinicians and partners with a personalized and purpose-driven approach to the industry. Galaxy connects the right crew (qualified healthcare professionals) with the right missions (healthcare assignments across the U.S.). Learn more at galaxyhealthcare.com .

