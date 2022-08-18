Stagwell's (STGW) Multiview Bolsters Commitment to Associations with 'Your Aspiration is Our Inspiration' Brand Refresh

Evolved company positioning and identity reflect agency's 20-year heritage of marketing expertise and supporting the B2B industry

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiview, the leader in digital publishing and marketing solutions for associations and industry suppliers, today announced a brand evolution campaign that reinforces its longtime support of the B2B industry. The new effort aims to elevate awareness of the 400-employee Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) company and its pivotal role within America's vital association community. It also comes with a new company tagline: "Your Aspiration is Our Inspiration."

Multiview's mission is to connect associations to their target audiences using digital media. Whether your association is looking to engage current members or grow its membership, Multiview’s array of digital media opportunities and expert marketing consultants can help you reach your goals. (PRNewswire)

The tagline and related positioning work will extend across the company's website, sales collateral, an internal and external video, as well as print and social assets. The omnichannel communications program reinforces Multiview's foundational values around client transparency, professional growth, empowerment, and an employee-first culture. It also emphasizes the value the company delivers to partners as the number one digital publisher for associations and provider of world-class B2B digital advertising opportunities, all grounded in a collaborative and transparent relationship approach that is motivated by partner success.

"We are problem solvers, and we push ourselves to be better on behalf of our partners, employees and community," said Multiview CEO, Andy Keith. "This campaign showcases the strength of our network through Multiview's B2B marketplace and our unmatched ability to connect industry buyers and sellers with their exact audience."

Creating one of the first 'buy one give one' business models, Multiview helps associations fund critical programs with the sale of advertisements. By accessing specialized audience segments and high-quality digital media on association websites and industry publications, B2B advertisers and agencies support their respective industry. As a result, Multiview provides nearly a million dollars each month in supplemental revenue streams to associations.

"The non-dues revenue contributes substantially to our budget, making up at least one-third of our advertising sales each year," said Karen Garrett, CAE, Chief of Communications, Marketing and Membership of ASPA.

Today, Multiview partners with over 1,200 associations to deliver digital marketing services and communications that help them engage and grow their membership. The company is also a preeminent B2B marketing partner for small businesses, agencies and publishers trying to reach highly specific audience segments across more than 30 industries.

Multiview partnered with sister Stagwell company MMI Agency to develop the strategy for the campaign, as well as creative concepting, brand identity and web design, copywriting and communications and social engagement counsel.

About Multiview

Multiview connects brands to their target audiences through digital media. As a leading digital publisher and marketing company for more than 20 years, Multiview helps over 1,200 associations and 14,000 companies find and connect with millions of professionals every day. By leveraging our first party data on over 10 million B2B professionals across 30 industries, we deliver targeted advertisements to unique market segments thereby helping brands to maximize their advertising budgets and achieve their growth goals. For more information on Multiview, its association partnerships or our products please visit www.multiview.com .

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact: Sarah Arvizo, pr@stagwellglobal.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.